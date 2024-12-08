December is one of the best months ever, isn't it? Sure, November is great, but this month is where things start to feel really festive. Everyone's putting up their Christmas trees and wrapping presents in preparation for the big day, and we're all starting to get ourselves ready for weeks of eating, drinking and partying with friends and family.

I'm sure you've already got your Christmas nail appointment planned in, but what about a pedicure? Now, I know what you're thinking, who needs a pedicure in winter? Although I tend to neglect my toes as soon as summer is over, I like to book a pedicure in for December so that I'm not caught out when putting on my party shoes. The only thing I struggle with every single year is what colour to go for. I always go back and forth on whether to opt for a classic shade or try something a little more festive to add a fun touch to my outfits this month.

In order to help me decide, I reached out to Faye Dennis, manicurist and tech expert for Bio Sculpture. Dennis shared her top December pedicure colour recommendations with me, and trust me when I say that there is something for everyone this season. So, without further ado, keep on scrolling for all the party pedicure inspiration you need, and don't forget to treat yourself to a little bit of pampering before a busy few weeks ahead...

4 Stylish December Pedicure Colours to Try, According to an Expert

1. Almost Black

First up is a subtle twist on a classic nail trend. Dennis recommends going for near black shades this season, such as Ghost Noir from Bio Sculpture. "For those who want a little mystery with their holiday glam, this shade is your new best friend," she says. "This near black colour, with deep red undertones, gives off that effortlessly chic vibe while having the versatility to be paired with any look (perfect if you’re anything like me and don’t decide on your Christmas and New Year's outfits until the last minute!)"

This really is a timeless choice and will add a stylish edge to your December party looks.

Shop the Trend:

OPI Lincoln Park After Dark® Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW This near-black nail polish has hints of purple making it a perfect choice for this time of year.

Dior Vernis 902 Pied-de-Poule £29 SHOP NOW For a really chic touch, opt for a near-black polish with hints of navy.

CHANEL Le Vernis 155 Rouge Noir £29 SHOP NOW Another sophisticated option from Chanel.

2. Classic Red

Next up, you can't go wrong with a classic red. "I always find myself reaching for Pillar Box Red at this time of year—nothing says Christmas like it," says Dennis. "It’s simple, yet guaranteed to make a statement and get everyone in the festive spirit!"

This is a great shade for those of you who don't like to switch up your pedicure colours a lot, as it will see you through December and beyond thanks to the timeless red hue.

Shop the Trend:

Bio Sculpture Pillar Box Red Polish £12 SHOP NOW Such a classic choice.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish (Piquante) £7 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. Beauty Pie do the best nail polishes.

Essie Nail Polish 64 Fifth Avenue £9 SHOP NOW Bright and bold.

3. Milky Pink

If bright colours aren't your thing, why not opt for a milky pink shade this December. "Ghost Rose is the perfect milky pink for a clean, elegant and natural look—stunning on its own or as a French base," says Dennis. This trend is ideal for those of you who like that "clean girl" aesthetic, and you'll never have to worry about your pedicure colour clashing with your party outfit.

As Dennis mentions, although this shade looks beautiful on its own, it pairs perfectly with a French tip for a trendy, polished finish.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Nail Polish Into The Desert £4 £2 SHOP NOW H&M nail polishes are so affordable.

CHANEL Le Vernis 111 Ballerina £29 SHOP NOW Another great option from Chanel.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel 01 Rose Porcelaine £45 SHOP NOW An Hermès nail polish would make the ultimate Christmas gift.

4. Silver Sparkle

Last but by no means least, for something really festive, you can't go wrong with some silver sparkle. "Bio Sculpture's Angel's Sparkle is like wrapping your nails in a winter wonderland," says Dennis. "The silver glitter catches the light in the most magical way - perfect for anyone looking to make that extra statement. Plus, it looks amazing as a French on your toes for those who want something a little different!"

If all-over glitter is a little too much for you, why not opt for a soft white nail polish with a shimmery top coat? This is the perfect way to do subtle sparkles in my opinion.

Shop the Trend:

Bio Sculpture Angel's Sparkle Gemini Polish £12 SHOP NOW What a showstopper.

Essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat Separated Starlight £9 SHOP NOW Such a stunning top coat.