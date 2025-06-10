Some Nail Trends Just Don’t Age Well—5 We’re Pausing This Summer
According to our beauty team, these summer nail colours feel, for lack of a better word, a little dated. This is what we're choosing instead for our summer manis.
As a beauty editor, I firmly believe in wearing whatever makes you feel your best—and that goes for both fashion and beauty trends. Of course, it's always fun to follow nail trends and nail colours for the season. But, nails are often a core part of our identity and a reflection of our personal style, whether you favour long, almond nails, adore nail art or opt for a minimalist milky manicure. Everyone is different and you shouldn't let trends dictate what you really love to wear.
However, as nail trends come and go (at ever-increasing speeds), there are some nail trends that our editors feel a little "dated" for summer 2025. Curious to find out what manicures our team are requesting instead, I've asked our beauty team to share the trends they're passing on for the time being and the ones they're requesting in the salon instead for this summer. Ahead, we've shared the dated summer 2025 nail trends we're hitting pause on and sharing the summer nail trends we're trying out this year instead.
5 Summer Nail Trends That Feel a Little Dated for 2025, and 5 That Feel Fresh
1. Pausing: Brown Pedicures
Wearing: Red Pedicures
"I have long loved a glossy chocolate brown on my toes for summer, there's always been something so cool and sort of bohemian about it," says Who What Wear UK beauty director, Shannon Lawlor. "But with woven and mesh ballet flats being my summer footwear of choice, a few weeks ago I thought I'd consider a cool-toned, bright, poppy red instead to peep through—and ever since I've felt like a new woman," she says. "There is something so fresh about a bright red pedi and with sheer shoes being the footwear of choice for summer 2025, it's time to make slightly bolder pedicure choices!"
Shop Red Nail Polishes:
2. Pausing: Bright White
Wearing: Soft White
“I love white nails for summer, but this year I’m favouring soft, milky shades over stark white nail polishes," says Who What Wear UK junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay. "Not only do milky nails flatter my skin tone a lot more, but they are bang on trend for the upcoming season."
Shop Soft White Nail Polishes:
3. Pausing: Block Red
Wearing: Jelly Red
"While I love a red nail polish as much as the next person, this summer I’ve found myself wearing a lot of neutrals and want a softer manicure to complement my wardrobe," says Lindsay. "Enter, red jelly nails. This sheer, glossy polish manages to deliver a more subtle hint of colour while still looking impossibly chic."
Shop Jelly Polishes:
4. Pausing: Chrome
Wearing: Seashell Shimmer
As for myself, I'm getting a little bored seeing chrome, glazed doughnut nail finishes everywhere I go (and as someone who can't wear gel nails due to an allergy, I've never been able to achieve the chrome look with regular nail polish anyway). Instead, I've been leaning more towards sheer polishes with a subtle shimmer this season. They have the same vibe as chrome nails, but the overall effect is far softer. Think the subtle sheen you see inside seashells—that's the vibe I want to capture for my manicures for summer 2025.
Shop Shimmery Nail Polishes:
Pausing: Neons
Wearing: Muted Brights
I was never been lucky enough to carry off neon nails when they were popular during the 2010s, but I feel like the neon trend is staying firmly in the past decade anyway—for now, at least. Instead, I'm embracing colour through bright colours in more muted tones. Think pistachio, burnt orange and cobalt blue. They're still playful and summery, but a lot more wearable (and won't glow in the dark!)
Shop Muted Bright Nail Polishes:
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
-
From L.A. to London: The Top 5 Pedicure Colors Stylish People Are Wearing for Summer 2025
Celebrity nail artists have spoken.
-
Sorry, French Tips—I'll Be Wearing This Cute, Low-Lift Nail Trend All Summer Long
Effortlessly chic and so much fun.
-
I Won't Wear Sheer Nail Polish Unless It's This Exact OPI Shade Combination
Only the best.
-
If I See You Wearing Any of These Summer Nail Trends, I'll Immediately Know You Have Taste
Hop on before they hit the mainstream.
-
Charli XCX Wore This $13 Anti-Brat Nail Polish on the Cannes Red Carpet
It's a classic choice.
-
According to Celebrity Manicurists (and Hailey Bieber), "Soft Serve" Nails Are Taking Over Summer 2025
So yummy.
-
This Is Going to Be *the* Biggest (and Most Elegant) Pedicure Trend of the Summer, According to My Nail Artist
Got milk?
-
Dua Lipa's Grand Prix Manicure Combines Two of the Chicest Nail Trends of the Summer
Swooning!