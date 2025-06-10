Some Nail Trends Just Don’t Age Well—5 We’re Pausing This Summer

According to our beauty team, these summer nail colours feel, for lack of a better word, a little dated. This is what we're choosing instead for our summer manis.

Collage of summer nails
(Image credit: @paintedbyjools, @matejanova)
As a beauty editor, I firmly believe in wearing whatever makes you feel your best—and that goes for both fashion and beauty trends. Of course, it's always fun to follow nail trends and nail colours for the season. But, nails are often a core part of our identity and a reflection of our personal style, whether you favour long, almond nails, adore nail art or opt for a minimalist milky manicure. Everyone is different and you shouldn't let trends dictate what you really love to wear.

However, as nail trends come and go (at ever-increasing speeds), there are some nail trends that our editors feel a little "dated" for summer 2025. Curious to find out what manicures our team are requesting instead, I've asked our beauty team to share the trends they're passing on for the time being and the ones they're requesting in the salon instead for this summer. Ahead, we've shared the dated summer 2025 nail trends we're hitting pause on and sharing the summer nail trends we're trying out this year instead.

5 Summer Nail Trends That Feel a Little Dated for 2025, and 5 That Feel Fresh

1. Pausing: Brown Pedicures

Wearing: Red Pedicures

Red pedicure and red square-toed ballet flats

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

"I have long loved a glossy chocolate brown on my toes for summer, there's always been something so cool and sort of bohemian about it," says Who What Wear UK beauty director, Shannon Lawlor. "But with woven and mesh ballet flats being my summer footwear of choice, a few weeks ago I thought I'd consider a cool-toned, bright, poppy red instead to peep through—and ever since I've felt like a new woman," she says. "There is something so fresh about a bright red pedi and with sheer shoes being the footwear of choice for summer 2025, it's time to make slightly bolder pedicure choices!"

Shop Red Nail Polishes:

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Incendiaire

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Brass Apples

Essie, Nail Polish in Laquered Up
Essie
Nail Polish in Laquered Up

2. Pausing: Bright White

Wearing: Soft White

Soft milky white nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

“I love white nails for summer, but this year I’m favouring soft, milky shades over stark white nail polishes," says Who What Wear UK junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay. "Not only do milky nails flatter my skin tone a lot more, but they are bang on trend for the upcoming season."

Shop Soft White Nail Polishes:

Essie Allure nail polish
Essie
Nail Polish in Allure

OPI, Nail Polish in Funny Bunny
OPI
Nail Polish in Funny Bunny

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Oh My Vanilla!

3. Pausing: Block Red

Wearing: Jelly Red

Sheer red jelly nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

"While I love a red nail polish as much as the next person, this summer I’ve found myself wearing a lot of neutrals and want a softer manicure to complement my wardrobe," says Lindsay. "Enter, red jelly nails. This sheer, glossy polish manages to deliver a more subtle hint of colour while still looking impossibly chic."

Shop Jelly Polishes:

Active Glow™ Cranberry
Manucurist
Active Glow™ Cranberry

Barry M Mani Hero - Nourish
Barry M
Barry M Mani Hero in Nourish

Dior Nail Glow
Dior
Nail Glow

4. Pausing: Chrome

Wearing: Seashell Shimmer

Sheer shimmery pink nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

As for myself, I'm getting a little bored seeing chrome, glazed doughnut nail finishes everywhere I go (and as someone who can't wear gel nails due to an allergy, I've never been able to achieve the chrome look with regular nail polish anyway). Instead, I've been leaning more towards sheer polishes with a subtle shimmer this season. They have the same vibe as chrome nails, but the overall effect is far softer. Think the subtle sheen you see inside seashells—that's the vibe I want to capture for my manicures for summer 2025.

Shop Shimmery Nail Polishes:

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Polish (various Shades)
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Polish in Blanc Orage

Manucurist Active Shine Treatment 15ml
Manucurist
Active Shine Treatment

Shells Aloud Iridescent Nail Polish
Nails.INC
Nail Polish in Shells Aloud

Pausing: Neons

Wearing: Muted Brights

Chartreuse green nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

I was never been lucky enough to carry off neon nails when they were popular during the 2010s, but I feel like the neon trend is staying firmly in the past decade anyway—for now, at least. Instead, I'm embracing colour through bright colours in more muted tones. Think pistachio, burnt orange and cobalt blue. They're still playful and summery, but a lot more wearable (and won't glow in the dark!)

Shop Muted Bright Nail Polishes:

Dior Vernis
Dior
Vernis in Rouge Cinema

Chanel Le Vernis 13ml
CHANEL
Le Vernis in Cavalier Seul

& Other Stories Nail Colour in Blue Anemone
& Other Stories
Nail Colour in Blue Anemone

