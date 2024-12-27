My Friend Asked Me What Nail Colours Work Best with Engagement Rings—I Suggested These 5 Elegant Options
If there is one thing my friends are always asking me for, it's manicure inspiration. With everyone's love of nail art and obsession with BIAB only growing with every passing year—and being my friendship group's go-to beauty person/personal shopper, I happily accept the tasks of finding the best nail trend options and nail art ideas out there.
The pressure really was on however, when a friend recently asked me specifically what the best nail colours for engagement rings are. Now my friend isn't yet engaged, but we both know that it's certainly imminent, and being a Type A personality, she's the kind of person who needs to be prepared—and will be sporting an engagement ring-worthy manicure every day for the next year, if that's what it takes.
Prior to my wedding earlier this year, I was engaged for four years before that, so I've tried my fair shade of nail colour options up against my own engagement ring. I also tapped my friend and manicurist Ashleigh Bamber for her recommendations. "Not everyone knows they're going to be proposed to, but most of my clients seem to have a pretty accurate inkling beforehand," she tells me. "They tend to opt for neutral and nude shades, which will provide a clean, plain background, and let the ring do the talking."
Nudes, neutrals, pinks, and whites are usually safe (and chic) options for newly proposed to brides-to-be—after all, you're probably going to be taking and sending lots of pictures of your hand, so you want the focus to be on the ring, not your manicure. Further down the line however, you'll probably want to mix things up a bit. "Those of my clients who prefer bolder manicures will opt for a bright classic red," says Bamber. "And baby blue is also a popular choice—a lot of my bridal clients will wear this on their wedding day as a nod to 'something blue'."
The Best Nail Colour for Engagement Rings:
1. Sheer Neutral
Clean, elegant, and sophisticated, you really can't go wrong with a sheer neutral finish.
If this option feels too plain for you, why not add a tiny gem to your accent nail to match the sparkle of your ring?
Clear with a hint of pigment, this formula cleverly works to make your natural nails appear like a brighter, healthier version of themselves.
Not only the perfect nude base, but a hydrating formula designed to improve your nail health, too.
2. True Red
Proof that no matter how bright and bold your red manicure, the ring will still take centre stage.
This is a chic and flattering option for all nail lengths, but especially shorter ones.
Price shown is member price.
If you have cool undertones to your skin, you may want to opt for a pink-hued red, like this one.
Chances are this Essie classic is already in your makeup drawer.
3. Pale Pink
A little more than nude, but not quite a full pink—a pale hue with an ultra-glossy finish always looks expensive.
Opting for a cooler pink shade looks cleaner and fresher than warm hues.
This barely there pale pink polish from option is perfect for an engagement ring manicure.
If you don’t stray from your trusty BIAB, fear not, Mylee have the perfect pale pink.
Nails Inc. is one of my go-to brands to recommend if you like a high-shine gel-effect finish.
4. Something Blue
I wore this baby blue French tip so much throughout my engagement that I also settled on it for my wedding nails, too.
And of course, baby blue looks just as good when worn all over. Plus, the squared-off shape of these nails would work so well with a modern or geometric style of ring.
If you don’t normally wear colour on your nails, try this muted, and almost slightly grey-toned hue.
Those who love their nail art will be drawn to the iridescent finish of this Nails Inc. offering.
5. Pearly White
Pearly white is a bridal classic for a reason. Ask your manicurist for a chrome finish to keep it feeling fresh and modern.
This colour looks especially elegant when the formula is sheer and glossy, like this one.
If you prefer a more opaque white finish, this Dior option has the right undertones to keep it looking expensive.
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.
-
The Exact Nail Polish Selena Gomez Wore for Her Engagement (!) Manicure
It's a bridal staple.
By Jamie Schneider
-
According to Instagram, Stylish People Are Only Wearing These Acrylic Nail Designs
BRB, I'm booking my nail appointment.
By Maya Thomas
-
Yep, It's Official: Hailey Bieber's "Sugar Cookie" Nails Are My New Holiday Beauty Obsession
They're frosty and festive.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This At-Home Gel Mani Kit Is All Over Instagram, so We Tried It
Honest thoughts (and before-and-after pics) ahead.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This Summer-Coded Mani Looks 10 Times Chicer in the Winter—Here's Proof
I know you're stylish if I see you with these nails.
By Jamie Schneider
-
This Trending Nail Color Looks Even More Elegant on Your Toes—Angelina Jolie's Pedi Is Proof
I'm taking screenshots for my next appointment.
By Jamie Schneider
-
No Nail Polish Remover? No Problem—Manicurists Share the Best Tips (and What Not to Do)
This intel is vital.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Megan Fox's "Deep Red Jelly" Manicure Is the Coolest Way to Wear Holiday Nails
Edgy and untraditional.
By Kaitlyn McLintock