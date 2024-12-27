My Friend Asked Me What Nail Colours Work Best with Engagement Rings—I Suggested These 5 Elegant Options

If there is one thing my friends are always asking me for, it's manicure inspiration. With everyone's love of nail art and obsession with BIAB only growing with every passing year—and being my friendship group's go-to beauty person/personal shopper, I happily accept the tasks of finding the best nail trend options and nail art ideas out there.

The pressure really was on however, when a friend recently asked me specifically what the best nail colours for engagement rings are. Now my friend isn't yet engaged, but we both know that it's certainly imminent, and being a Type A personality, she's the kind of person who needs to be prepared—and will be sporting an engagement ring-worthy manicure every day for the next year, if that's what it takes.

Prior to my wedding earlier this year, I was engaged for four years before that, so I've tried my fair shade of nail colour options up against my own engagement ring. I also tapped my friend and manicurist Ashleigh Bamber for her recommendations. "Not everyone knows they're going to be proposed to, but most of my clients seem to have a pretty accurate inkling beforehand," she tells me. "They tend to opt for neutral and nude shades, which will provide a clean, plain background, and let the ring do the talking."

Nudes, neutrals, pinks, and whites are usually safe (and chic) options for newly proposed to brides-to-be—after all, you're probably going to be taking and sending lots of pictures of your hand, so you want the focus to be on the ring, not your manicure. Further down the line however, you'll probably want to mix things up a bit. "Those of my clients who prefer bolder manicures will opt for a bright classic red," says Bamber. "And baby blue is also a popular choice—a lot of my bridal clients will wear this on their wedding day as a nod to 'something blue'."

The Best Nail Colour for Engagement Rings:

1. Sheer Neutral

Clean, elegant, and sophisticated, you really can't go wrong with a sheer neutral finish.

If this option feels too plain for you, why not add a tiny gem to your accent nail to match the sparkle of your ring?

DIOR Vernis Nail Polish £29 SHOP NOW A beautiful option when worn on its own and ideal as a base for nail art.

Manucurist Active Bright Treatment £16 SHOP NOW Clear with a hint of pigment, this formula cleverly works to make your natural nails appear like a brighter, healthier version of themselves.

Nails Inc. Back to Life Recovery Treatment and Base Coat £15 SHOP NOW Not only the perfect nude base, but a hydrating formula designed to improve your nail health, too.

2. True Red

Proof that no matter how bright and bold your red manicure, the ring will still take centre stage.

This is a chic and flattering option for all nail lengths, but especially shorter ones.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish £7 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



If you have cool undertones to your skin, you may want to opt for a pink-hued red, like this one.

Essie Nail Polish - 64 Fifth Avenue £9 SHOP NOW Chances are this Essie classic is already in your makeup drawer.

OPI Big Apple Red® Nail Polish £18 SHOP NOW This romantic red is eye-catching in all the right ways.

3. Pale Pink

A little more than nude, but not quite a full pink—a pale hue with an ultra-glossy finish always looks expensive.

Opting for a cooler pink shade looks cleaner and fresher than warm hues.

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour £29 SHOP NOW This barely there pale pink polish from option is perfect for an engagement ring manicure.

Mylee 5-In-1 Builder Gel Light Pink £13 SHOP NOW If you don’t stray from your trusty BIAB, fear not, Mylee have the perfect pale pink.

Nails Inc. Mayfair Lane Gel Effect Nail Varnish £15 SHOP NOW Nails Inc. is one of my go-to brands to recommend if you like a high-shine gel-effect finish.

4. Something Blue

I wore this baby blue French tip so much throughout my engagement that I also settled on it for my wedding nails, too.

And of course, baby blue looks just as good when worn all over. Plus, the squared-off shape of these nails would work so well with a modern or geometric style of ring.

Nailberry Mistral Breeze £7 SHOP NOW If you don’t normally wear colour on your nails, try this muted, and almost slightly grey-toned hue.

H&M Nail Polish £4 SHOP NOW This super pale baby blue is giving major bridal vibes.

Nails Inc. Must Be Magic Euphoria Highlight Nail Polish £9 SHOP NOW Those who love their nail art will be drawn to the iridescent finish of this Nails Inc. offering.

5. Pearly White

Pearly white is a bridal classic for a reason. Ask your manicurist for a chrome finish to keep it feeling fresh and modern.

This colour looks especially elegant when the formula is sheer and glossy, like this one.

H&M Nail Polish £4 SHOP NOW White with a built-in pearly finish (no top coat required!), and only £4. Win, win.

DIOR Dior Vernis £29 SHOP NOW If you prefer a more opaque white finish, this Dior option has the right undertones to keep it looking expensive.