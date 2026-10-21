With the temperature finally starting to drop here in the UK, the hunt for the chicest autumn/winter makeup trends is officially underway. My first port of call? The runways, of course, and after a quick browse of the beauty lookbooks at my favourite luxury designers, I already think I’ve found the low-effort hack that will make looking elegant and put-together easy this season. Enter the suede eyeshadow trend.
We already saw the resurgence of the dramatic eyeshadow looks reminiscent of 2016 pop up earlier this year, but for this season, it’s all about a slightly softer, more diffused take on the look using nude hues that flatter your skin tone. Think of it as 2026’s elegant answer to the bolder smoky-eye aesthetic that dominated the late 2010s, except way less complicated and high-effort. But the best part? This one-shadow look is incredibly easy to recreate. Simply buff out a single, satin-finish colour over your eyelid, and you’ll be left with effortless but oh-so sultry eye makeup that looks intentional and put-together.
Still not sure where to start? Keep scrolling; below, I’ve rounded up the seven best eyeshadows to get the suede eye look at home, to suit every budget and skin tone.
What Are "Suede Eyes"?
A much softer take on the classic smokey eye, suede eyes focus on a one-colour cashmere-matte eyeshadow diffused over the eyelid. Using colours typically associated with the velvety namesake fabric (think brown, tan and beige), this eye trend is the perfect balance between matte and dewy, focusing on a blurred, soft-focus finish as opposed to a more precise look. This makes it the perfect trend for those who want a low-effort, high-impact look this autumn and winter. Not to mention there’s something about the nude hues and satin finish that feels particularly well-suited for the cold-weather seasons.
"Suede" shades in the range: Tiramisu, Dolce, Amaretto, Biscotti, Cannoli, Panna Cotta
Pros
Feels weightless and comfortable on the eyelids
Product doesn't need a primer before use
Cons
Product kickback can get messy
I sometimes find that traditional powder eyeshadows can make my face look too flat; whilst creams and liquids often add too much unwanted shine, I was very happy to have discovered Saie’s Supersuede Baked Eyeshadow a few months ago. It's a suede-finish formula that sits in between being dewy and matte, and comes in a range of beautifully natural-nude shades that add a wash of colour on the eyelids without feeling too dry or heavy.
It has a medium pigment, meaning it will give you the flush of colour but is incredibly hard to overdo and look too harsh (which is great if you have a heavy makeup hand like me). I also love that it can go straight onto my eyelids without any need for a primer, making it extremely low-effort.
"Suede" shades in the range: Brown Script, Brulé, Nylon, Omega, Charcoal Brown, Wedge, Cork, Saddle, Embark, Espresso, Brun, Swiss Chocolate, Finjan, Cozy Grey, Coquette, Carbon
Pros
Wide range of "suede" shades to choose from
Highly pigmented formula
Cons
Those with dry eyelids might require more skin prep
I don’t think I’ve ever seen as many eyeshadow shades as I have in MAC’s single-colour powder range. I was initially worried the formula wouldn’t sit right on my lids because of how dry my skin can be, but with the right amount of skin prep, it glides on seamlessly and settles into a beautiful lived-in look that looks extremely polished but never overdone.
I also have to give it credit for just how easy the shades are to blend out, which makes them ideal for those who are just starting their eyeshadow journey. Not to mention that they’re the ideal shape and size to take on the go with you, whether it be on holiday or on a night out.
"Suede" shades in the range: 100 On Brand, 110 Act Natural, 120 Delete That, 130 Hater
Pros
Formula is creamy and easy to blend
Cute packaging
Cons
Packaging can feel awkward and less space-efficient in your cosmetic bag
When my eyelids feel too dry for traditional powders due to my eczema, I turn to a creamier formula that will still give me that satin-sheen finish without causing flaking or irritation. Marc Jacobs Beauty’s Born Star eyeshadow is a cream-to-powder formula that’s easy to blend, delivering a high colour payoff in just one swipe.
Not only is the packaging extremely cute, but this formula has become my everyday go-to for a low-effort, high-impact look when I want to look put-together. The shade 130 Hater, a matte chocolate brown, is my personal favourite, but there are also three other “suede” colours I have my eye on, including 100 On Brand, the medium-brown hue above.
"Suede" shades in the range: Wood, Cedar, Sandalwood, Cashew, Beige, Mauve
Pros
Long-lasting and crease-proof formula
Easy to blend
Cons
Product dries down fast so there's less time to blend it out
If you’re a lover of liquid eyeshadow, look no further than Armani’s eye tint. I haven’t had this in my makeup bag for very long; however, it's already become a firm favourite in my "suede eyes" collection. It's a highly pigmented but easily blendable formula that settles into a second-skin-like satin finish.
The shade Wood is a deep neutral brown that’s perfect for my dark skin tone; however, there are plenty of other hues to suit a wide range of complexions (like the beige hue shown above). Just be aware that a little goes a very long way and the product dries down rather quickly, so blend it out immediately to avoid an uneven wash of colour.
"Suede" shades in the range: Dark Brown, BCITW, Smokey Brown, Smokey Grey, Ash, Peachy Nude, Cream, Chic
Pros
Formula provides a velvet finish that won't feel too dry on mature- or eczema-prone skin
Highly pigmented formula
Cons
Product kickback can get messy
When I want a slightly more sultry suede look, I tend to opt for a deep, almost-black-brown that will contrast nicely against my skin tone. And my personal favourite is Jones Road’s Beauty The Best Eyeshadow in Dark Brown, which gives me a softer version of the smokey-eye look we all know and love.
It has a soft, velvety finish but doesn't feel dry on the eyelids at all, making it ideal for those of us with eczema-prone, dry or mature skin. Plus, if you think Dark Brown will look just a tad too harsh on you, there are six lighter neutral shades to suit those with a paler complexion.
"Suede" shades in the range: Midcentury, Studio, Nelson, Brun, Vachetta
Pros
Pigment can be built-up or sheered-out to your liking
Formula is creamy and easy to blend
Cons
Might be too dewy for oily or acne-prone skin
Perfect for on-the-go use, Merit Beauty’s Solo Shadow has quickly become a cult favourite amongst editors and makeup artists alike. This cream-to-powder formula blends into the eyelids seamlessly without creasing or settling into fine lines, and it also comes packed with sunflower seed oil, chamomile and calendula extract to nourish the skin.
There are five suede shades to choose from, but if you have a medium skin tone, you’ll love Midcentury, a warm brown that will add dimension to the lids without looking too harsh. My only note would be that if you have oily or acne-prone skin, I’d recommend using an eyeshadow primer underneath and setting powder on top to keep this in place, as it might bring out your natural oils and not last as long as it does on drier skin types.
"Suede" shades in the range: Sand, Raven, Espresso, Coffee, Concrete, Mahogany, Hazelnut, Camel, Vanilla
Pros
Highly pigmented formula
Multi-use formula that can be used as an eyeshadow, primer or eyeliner
Cons
Product dries down fast so there's less time to blend it out
If you have a paler complexion, opting for a light cream or beige tone is your best bet for a natural-looking suede eye look that doesn't look muddy or orange. And when looking for the perfect recommendation, Vieve’s Eye Wand in Sand was by far the most popular amongst my fellow editors. Described as a sandy-pink hue, this colour will add depth to the eyelids without looking too harsh or unnatural.
But don’t just take it from me; one reviewer says, "I bought Sand after seeing Jamie [Genevieve] use it in literally every single video since they came out. I bought this to make my eyes look done when I don't have the time to do a full makeup look, and it does not disappoint! The blend is so beautiful, and it doesn't budge all day!"
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At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including some skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.