I might be a beauty editor (and a fully trained makeup artist), but even I have never quite mastered the art of an evening makeup look. The minute my friends and I step inside a bar, my foundation disappears, my mascara smudges halfway down my face, and my lipstick becomes non-existent. By the time I get home (with my takeaway in hand), you'd honestly think I was wearing no makeup at all. That said, this weekend I'm feeling inspired to try something new, and that's all down to Sienna Miller.
On Friday afternoon, I was scrolling through Instagram, and I came across a clip of the star creating a simple yet stunning evening makeup look for a night out in London. The Charlotte Tilbury ambassador was spotted in the back of a black cab sporting a fresh, dewy base, a wash of brown eyeshadow and a pretty pink blush. However, Sienna's lip combo really caught my attention, and luckily for me, she shared the exact lip liner and lipstick she was wearing.
As you can see in the video above, the star overlines her natural lip line ever so slightly to create a fuller-looking effect.
If you want to recreate Sienna Miller's evening makeup, I've linked her exact lip combo below. I doubt I will ever find myself in the same nightclub as the star, and I doubt Sienna will ever find herself in the same kebab shop as me at the end of the night, but at least we can always have our lip combo in common...
Shop Sienna Miller's Lip Combo
Charlotte Tilbury
Lip Cheat Lip Liner Pillow Talk
A smooth, long-lasting liner in the brand's most iconic shade.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.