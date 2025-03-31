I Want to Glow Like Gigi Hadid This Summer—Here's Patrick Ta's Product Prescription

To be fair, Gigi Hadid is my year-round beauty muse, but she practically dominates my mood once spring and summer rolls around. Her golden, wavy French bob, her sculpted, glowing skin… Is she not the literal definition of a sun goddess? As we gear up for the scorching season, I've been on the prowl for any and all Hadid-approved product staples to add to my own routine; so when I had the chance to pick the brain of Patrick Ta—the supermodel's longtime makeup artist lauded for crafting a glass-like glow—I had to ask him for some red carpet staples.

His main tip? Focus the glow head to toe. "When a face is perfectly contoured and highlighted but the body lacks that same glow, the overall look can feel incomplete," he tells me. "I always put a finishing glowy touch on the body—from décolletage to shoulders—because it truly completes the look." Said finishing glowy touch comes from his TikTok-viral Major Glow Balm, a glossy emollient that deposits vacation-like shine, but he now has an entire Major Glow Body Collection to extend and amplify the radiance.

Can we thank this new body collection for Hadid's quintessential glow? "I can’t give away too many details," Ta admits. "But my clients have had a sneak preview to some of the products for their various events, and the response has been incredible!" I'll take that as a resounding maybe, but I'd still go ahead and shop the soon-to-be viral formulas below—my own sparkling, summer-ready skin speaks for itself.

Ta is known for his signature dewy, luminous makeup aesthetic, but as he mentioned, focusing on just the face is a major mistake. "From the beginning of my career, I’ve always believed that the body is just as important as the face," he says. "Typically, the body category is all about self-care, which I absolutely love, but my perspective is that the body can be both high-impact and high-performance." It's why his products are brimming with nourishing hydrators—such as shea butter, jojoba seed oil, and prickly pear extract—and illuminating pearls for both long- and short-term radiance. Think shimmery, head-turning formulas that coddle your skin as you wear them.

Now, if you really want the glow to last, "Layering is the secret," Ta shares. "Start with the Major Glow Body Crème as a base to deeply hydrate and prep the skin. Applying body oil on top, either clear or bronzing, locks in moisture and creates a high-shine effect that lasts." If you're craving a kiss of warmth, I say go with the bronzing oil; it makes you look immediately sun-kissed. "For extra dimension, I apply Major Glow Balm on the high points of the body, like the collarbones and shoulders, because it catches the light beautifully," Ta continues. The transparent shade She's Glossy works wonders as a body highlighter, while She's On Vacation adds a touch more bronze to those focus points (because who doesn't want more of a sun goddess effect?).

No matter which route you take—warm and bronzy or glass-like sheen—Ta recommends topping off the look with a few spritzes of his Major Glow Hair & Body Fragrance Mist. The sultry blend of bergamot, jasmine, amber, sandalwood, and warm sugar is a compliment magnet—speaking from experience here! "Nothing makes you feel more confident than smelling incredible," Ta says of his brand new scent. I concur, though I'd argue a celeb-level glow does a lot of the heavy lifting.

Shop the Major Glow Body Collection

Major Glow High Shine Skin Perfecting Body Crème
PATRICK TA
Major Glow High Shine Skin Perfecting Body Crème

Major Glow Nourishing Bronzing Body Oil
PATRICK TA
Major Glow Nourishing Bronzing Body Oil

Major Glow Nourishing High Shine Body Oil
PATRICK TA
Major Glow Nourishing High Shine Body Oil

Major Glow Balm
PATRICK TA
Major Glow Balm in She's On Vacation

Major Glow Balm
PATRICK TA
Major Glow Balm in She's Glossy

Body Brush
PATRICK TA
Body Brush

Major Glow Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
PATRICK TA
Major Glow Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

More of My Patrick Ta Beauty Must-Haves

Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo
PATRICK TA
Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo

This summer, you'll never catch me without this blush duo draped across my cheekbones. I'm partial to the shade She's the Moment, a warm, golden peach.

Major Sculpt Crème Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo
Patrick Ta
Major Sculpt Crème Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo

I cannot say enough good things about this contour-bronzer duo. It earned a spot in our best contour makeup guide for a reason! As I mentioned in that review, all I need is a touch of pigment on the hollows of my cheeks followed by the powder bronzer to set for the most effortless, sculpted glow—like I just came back from two-weeks OOO. My personal favorite shade (She's Sculpted) is sadly sold out at Sephora, but you can still nab it directly from Patrick Ta's website. Godspeed!

Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation for Natural Glow
PATRICK TA
Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation

This viral liquid foundation has the WWW team totally split. My take? It's a holy grail. My skin falls on the drier side, so this dewy, lightweight confection has been a godsend.

Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo
PATRICK TA
Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo

Okay, how stunning are these shimmery eye shadow duos? The shade Talk To My Team, a champagne sparkle, is just so dang pretty.

Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss
PATRICK TA
Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss

This juicy lip plumper is also not to be missed. It's hydrating and non-sticky thanks to jojoba oil and vitamin E, and I love the subtle cooling effect from peppermint.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

