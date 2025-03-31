I Want to Glow Like Gigi Hadid This Summer—Here's Patrick Ta's Product Prescription

To be fair, Gigi Hadid is my year-round beauty muse, but she practically dominates my mood once spring and summer rolls around. Her golden, wavy French bob, her sculpted, glowing skin… Is she not the literal definition of a sun goddess? As we gear up for the scorching season, I've been on the prowl for any and all Hadid-approved product staples to add to my own routine; so when I had the chance to pick the brain of Patrick Ta—the supermodel's longtime makeup artist lauded for crafting a glass-like glow—I had to ask him for some red carpet staples.

His main tip? Focus the glow head to toe. "When a face is perfectly contoured and highlighted but the body lacks that same glow, the overall look can feel incomplete," he tells me. "I always put a finishing glowy touch on the body—from décolletage to shoulders—because it truly completes the look." Said finishing glowy touch comes from his TikTok-viral Major Glow Balm, a glossy emollient that deposits vacation-like shine, but he now has an entire Major Glow Body Collection to extend and amplify the radiance.

Can we thank this new body collection for Hadid's quintessential glow? "I can’t give away too many details," Ta admits. "But my clients have had a sneak preview to some of the products for their various events, and the response has been incredible!" I'll take that as a resounding maybe, but I'd still go ahead and shop the soon-to-be viral formulas below—my own sparkling, summer-ready skin speaks for itself.

Ta is known for his signature dewy, luminous makeup aesthetic, but as he mentioned, focusing on just the face is a major mistake. "From the beginning of my career, I’ve always believed that the body is just as important as the face," he says. "Typically, the body category is all about self-care, which I absolutely love, but my perspective is that the body can be both high-impact and high-performance." It's why his products are brimming with nourishing hydrators—such as shea butter, jojoba seed oil, and prickly pear extract—and illuminating pearls for both long- and short-term radiance. Think shimmery, head-turning formulas that coddle your skin as you wear them.

Now, if you really want the glow to last, "Layering is the secret," Ta shares. "Start with the Major Glow Body Crème as a base to deeply hydrate and prep the skin. Applying body oil on top, either clear or bronzing, locks in moisture and creates a high-shine effect that lasts." If you're craving a kiss of warmth, I say go with the bronzing oil; it makes you look immediately sun-kissed. "For extra dimension, I apply Major Glow Balm on the high points of the body, like the collarbones and shoulders, because it catches the light beautifully," Ta continues. The transparent shade She's Glossy works wonders as a body highlighter, while She's On Vacation adds a touch more bronze to those focus points (because who doesn't want more of a sun goddess effect?).

No matter which route you take—warm and bronzy or glass-like sheen—Ta recommends topping off the look with a few spritzes of his Major Glow Hair & Body Fragrance Mist. The sultry blend of bergamot, jasmine, amber, sandalwood, and warm sugar is a compliment magnet—speaking from experience here! "Nothing makes you feel more confident than smelling incredible," Ta says of his brand new scent. I concur, though I'd argue a celeb-level glow does a lot of the heavy lifting.

Shop the Major Glow Body Collection

PATRICK TA Major Glow High Shine Skin Perfecting Body Crème $58 SHOP NOW

PATRICK TA Major Glow Nourishing Bronzing Body Oil $52 SHOP NOW

PATRICK TA Major Glow Nourishing High Shine Body Oil $44 SHOP NOW

PATRICK TA Major Glow Balm in She's On Vacation $50 SHOP NOW

PATRICK TA Major Glow Balm in She's Glossy $50 SHOP NOW

PATRICK TA Body Brush $35 SHOP NOW

PATRICK TA Major Glow Hair & Body Fragrance Mist $44 SHOP NOW

More of My Patrick Ta Beauty Must-Haves

PATRICK TA Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo $38 SHOP NOW This summer, you'll never catch me without this blush duo draped across my cheekbones. I'm partial to the shade She's the Moment, a warm, golden peach.

Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Crème Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo $42 SHOP NOW I cannot say enough good things about this contour-bronzer duo. It earned a spot in our best contour makeup guide for a reason! As I mentioned in that review, all I need is a touch of pigment on the hollows of my cheeks followed by the powder bronzer to set for the most effortless, sculpted glow—like I just came back from two-weeks OOO. My personal favorite shade (She's Sculpted) is sadly sold out at Sephora, but you can still nab it directly from Patrick Ta's website. Godspeed!

PATRICK TA Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation $58 SHOP NOW This viral liquid foundation has the WWW team totally split. My take? It's a holy grail. My skin falls on the drier side, so this dewy, lightweight confection has been a godsend.

PATRICK TA Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo $42 SHOP NOW Okay, how stunning are these shimmery eye shadow duos? The shade Talk To My Team, a champagne sparkle, is just so dang pretty.