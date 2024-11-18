Olivia Rodrigo's French Red Lipstick Is About to Go (Even More) Viral

(Image credit: Amy Troost for Lancôme)

Olivia Rodrigo is certainly known for a cathartic, pop-rock earworm, a sold-out global tour, and, ahem, three Grammys, just to name a few accolades. But those keeping tabs on her beauty looks will also associate her with a statement lip. (She sported the same fiery shade for most of the Guts tour.) So it's only fitting, then, that the star dons a similar crimson hue in her latest campaign for Lancôme, for which she is the brand's newest global ambassador.

In the stunning portrait (see above!), she dons a sleek cat eye; fluttery, fanned-out lashes; and a glossy red lip—the latter of which I'm officially copying for all my winter looks moving forward. The velvety lip product she wears has already reached cult status thanks to its comfortable, ultra-creamy texture, but with Rodrigo's endorsement, I expect it to absolutely skyrocket in popularity. See below for all the details (including Rodrigo's exact shade) so you can snag the buttery number while you still can.

Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick

Lancôme's L'Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick has a cream finish that drenches the lips in hydration, courtesy of 30% moisturizing rose balm and hyaluronic acid. No cracked, parched lip lines here—the bullet truly glides like butter. According to celebrity makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, Rodrigo wears the shade 132 Caprice de Rouge, a classic, French-girl red.

To achieve that juicy, high-gloss finish, you can layer on Lancôme's nostalgic Juicy Tube in Pure (a clear shade). That's all you need for Rodrigo's "signature bold look," per the brand . A vinyl-like red just screams elegance to me, especially during winter when mattes tend to become the makeup main character. Sure, you could always opt for a blurred, "I'm cold" berry or burgundy, but a glossy red will always look sophisticated.

For the rest of her makeup look, Rodrigo wears Lancôme's Idôle Ultra-Precise Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner, Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer, and Définicils High Definition Lengthening Mascara (a tried-and-true editor favorite!). Hernandez kept her complexion simple with a base layer of Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation (Rodrigo wears shade 345N) and a dust of Blush Subtil Powder Blush in shade 345 Rose Fresque. Shop the full lineup below before the staples inevitably fly off the shelves. Stocking up on soon-to-be-viral beauty products is never a bad idea… right?

Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss

Lancôme Idôle Ultra-Precise Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner

Lancôme Définicils High Definition Lengthening Mascara

Lancôme Cils Booster Xl Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24h Long Wear Matte Foundation

Lancôme Blush Subtil Powder Blush

