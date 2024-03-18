I Tried These TikTok-Viral "Jelly" Blushes and the Results Were So Surprising

There's no denying the power that TikTok holds. If a product goes viral it can sell out in minutes, making the demand even higher. This is especially true when it comes to makeup. I've lost count of the times I've seen a product trending on the app, convinced myself that I need to try it and spent ages searching online, only to realise that it's sold out everywhere.

If you've opened up TikTok lately, you might have come across the Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tints. These clever products have been getting so much attention thanks to the fact that they look and feel just like jelly, and they sold out in 24 hours when they launched in the U.S. If you've been waiting to try them, then you're in luck, as the products have finally come to the UK. I managed to get my hands on every shade before they launched, so I thought it was only right I share my thoughts with you to see if these blushes are really worth the hype.

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

If this is the first time you've heard about these jelly tints, let me fill you in. Housed in a chunky, bubblegum-pink, twist-up tube, this product can be used on both the lips and the cheeks to add a flush of colour. As I said, they went viral because of their unique jelly-like texture, and everyone is also raving about how cooling they feel on the skin. I'm a big fan of multi-use makeup products so I was desperate to give these a go, and as you'll see below, the results were very surprising…

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Review

What Does Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Do?

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

These lip and cheek stains have been designed to add sheer, buildable colour that lasts all day long. The clever applicator allows you to glide the product onto your skin, and the brand claims a "watercolour-like finish." Not only that, but the formula is full of vegan collagen, aloe and seawater, which are said to give the tints a refreshing feel on the skin. There are four shades available, from a bright orange to a deep purpley-pink.

How Do You Use Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint?

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

Although you can swipe the product directly onto the skin, there are actually lots of ways to use it. If you want more of a statement look, you can apply and blend with your fingertips or a brush. However, if you prefer a more subtle finish I'd recommend dabbing your fingertips or a brush into the product before applying it.

Is Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Worth It?

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

So, how did I find the product? I'm not going to lie, when I first took these out of their packaging, I couldn't understand how they would add much colour to my lips or cheeks. The formula really does look like jelly, which made me think that the colour payoff would be pretty weak—not what I want from something that costs £22. So, I'm sure you can imagine my surprise and relief when I swiped the pink shade onto my cheeks and was left with the most beautiful, naturally flushed finish. And much to my surprise, you don't need to use a lot to make an impact when it comes to these tints. After trying all four shades it's safe to say that I've fallen in love with formula and I've reached for them every day since testing them out.

Another thing I was sceptical about was how cooling the tints would actually feel on the skin. Again, I needn't have worried, as they feel so refreshing on both the cheeks and lips, and I already know I'll be popping these in my bag during summer for a little pick-me-up throughout the day. As you can tell, I can totally see why these tints have garnered so much hype. Sure, they might be popular because of their unique texture and appearance, but the formula really stands out compared to other multipurpose makeup sticks on the market. I highly recommend getting your hands on these before they sell out (because I have a feeling they will).

Shop Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint:

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint in Spritz £22 SHOP NOW Spritz is the perfect shade for spring and summer.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint in Burst £22 SHOP NOW Burst is my personal favourite.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint in Chill £22 SHOP NOW If you like a subtle pop of colour, opt for Chill.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint in Splash £22 SHOP NOW How stunning is Splash?

