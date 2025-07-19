Healthy-Looking Radiance Can Be Bought, and I Can Prove It With These Products

I’ve always said that my obsession with dewy formulas may as well earn me a whole degree—and if there’s one product category where that fixation shows, it’s blush. There's nothing I love more than a radiant cheek paired with a healthy wash of colour, and glowy blushers help me achieve just that.
Whether it comes in the form of a cream blusher or a liquid tint, the right dew-boosting formula can create a gorgeous three-dimensional finish, blur blemishes and instantly elevate even the most lacklustre of complexions. Better yet, they're universally flattering on everyone and make for a great blusher option for mature skin.
I also love that the kind of glow you're getting is anything but greasy or sticky. Rather, it's a subtle lit-from-within finish that you wouldn't get from your average highlighter. Plus, the creamier consistency takes the guesswork out of application, making it just as suitable for makeup veterans as it would be for beginners.
But here's the catch: not every glow-promising blush lives up to its claims. Some are patchy and some lack pigment. Below, I've put together my tried-and-tested edit of my favourite formulas to date. Better yet, I've also taken the time to quiz esteemed MUAs to reveal their top tips and tricks for seamless application.
What's the Appeal of a Glowy Blusher?
According toJamie Coombes, Dior Makeup International Pro Artist, "The glowy blush trend is a versatile look that celebrates healthy, radiant skin. It's about looking fresh from within and effortlessly put together. A glowy blush is a powerful tool that adds life and colour while also highlighting the reflective quality of naturally flushed, hydrated skin."
"It can also give the skin an ethereal three-dimensional finish, which isn't something you can easily achieve with a mattifying formula," shares celebrity makeup artist Ciara O Shea.
What Are the Best Glowy Blusher Formulas?
As far as formulas go, celebrity makeup artist and brand founder Charlotte Tilbury shares, "A creamy, balmy blush formula infused with light-reflecting pigments is perfect for that gorgeous, glowing blush look."
Elsewhere, Coombes also suggests looking into liquid formulas for that "luminous, skin-enhancing finish."
"The key is finding formulas that have a touch of radiance without chunky shimmer. These types of formulas blend seamlessly with your base (or bare skin) and give you a glassy, natural-looking dewy finish," he explains.
So that you don't make a wrong turn on your glowy blush shopping trip, I have used my critical skills as a beauty editor to curate the ultimate edit of the very best glowy blushers ever. And you can see the radiant results for yourself...
Ever since the Dior Beauty blush sticks first landed on my desk, I was hooked. Above all, I love the pH-adjusting formula that adapts to all skin tones, as well as the shade range that includes everything from wearable mauve-y hues for everyday wear to the more vibrant cherry reds and babydoll pinks. I was also pleasantly surprised by just how easy it was to blend in (even when using my fingers), making it great for on-the-go blush top-ups.
The pigment may be a bit overwhelming for first-time users
As far as my blusher staples go, I almost never change up my roster of go-to products. However, having tried this gorgeous formula from Charlotte Tilbury, I've been reaching for it every day since. I was impressed by just how seamlessly it melted into my skin without resulting in any lifting or patchiness whatsoever.
It has a very balmy finish that not everyone will like
By now, every 'in-the-know' makeup lover knows all the ins and outs of the iconic Rhode Pocket Blush. But as skeptical as I am, I just had to test every shade the brand has ever released, so I can indeed confirm that it's genuinely worth the hype. My favourites so far have to be the latest two shades that dropped as part of the brand's summer collection: Tan Line and Sun Soak. Both deliver a gorgeous sun-kissed effect that's bound to complement an array of skin tones. And as far as the formula goes, it's unbeatable: glowy, creamy and nicely pigmented.
I rarely get excited about a new makeup launch. However, trust me when I tell you that this blush is, by far, one of the most clever formulas I've tried. It has a silky yet buttery consistency and packs just the right amount of pigment for day-to-day wear. The cherry on top? The gorgeous finish, which is as dewy as it gets.
Featuring a weightless feel, this liquid blush from Armani is the luminous take on the brand's original Cheek Tint range. Courtesy of the light-reflecting pigments, it offers an ethereal-looking pearlescent finish, which I love wearing on special occasions (be it a wedding or an important work event). In fact, it's earned me quite a few compliments, too.
Rumoured to be loved by none other than Sabrina Carpenter herself, the Makeup By Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil is truly one of the most unique formulas I've tried. Whether I'm using it on bare skin or on top of the rest of my makeup, it never fails to impress. The pigment is easily buildable, the finish is so glowy that it instantly gives me that "glass skin" effect and, above all, the formula doesn't feel cake-y at all.
Recommended shades: Rose Crush, Perfect Pink, Barely Blushing
If there's one thing that I don't appreciate when it comes to liquid blushes, it's the accidental leaks. However, this clever packaging from Hourglass takes care of it all: it dispenses the formula out of the bottle in the form of droplets (but only if you press on the other end), eliminating the possibility of leaks. Plus, the formula is unmatched when it comes to pigment (a little goes a long way), and the creamy consistency is super easy to blend.
The Rare Beauty liquid blush took the beauty industry by storm, and deservedly so. I've sworn by this formula for at least two years now, having always relied on its punchy pigment and a flexible blend. When applied, it feels buttery smooth on the skin, and once blended, it reveals a natural-looking dewy glow. Just be sure not to use too much product, as otherwise you might end up with blush all over your face.
May not be suitable for those after stronger pigment
If you're after a natural-looking dewy blusher, allow me to introduce you to the gem that is the Nars Afterglow liquid blush. Available in nine versatile shades, this glow-boosting formula offers light-to-medium-level pigment and feels extremely lightweight upon application. I also loved the serum-like consistency, which leaves my skin nice and hydrated in the process.
Whether you're a beginner or a long-term blush veteran, you can't go wrong with this cream blusher from Refy. Be it a subtle wash of mauve, a vibrant pop of red or an adorable peachy shade, this formula comes in a variety of shades to please any taste, skin tone and preference. And if you're in the mood for a punchier pigment, it's also super easy to layer, too.
Recommended shades: Papaya, Guava, Peach
How to Apply Glowy Blush
"There are many ways to apply blush, but one of my favourite ways of getting that fresh, dewy blush of colour is by applying it in a W shape across the nose and cheeks to create a naturally sun-blushed look," shares Tilbury.
"You can also apply it on the apples of your cheeks and blend it up and out towards the ear, or—for an instantly snatched, sculpted look—apply it up and along just above the cheekbones," she adds.
According to Coombes, the key to a seamless finish is layering. "Start by tapping a cream or stick blush onto your fingers; the warmth helps it blend seamlessly into the skin," he says.
"Then, use a damp sponge to diffuse any edges and press the product deeper into the base for a second-skin effect." And if you're after a bolder look and a lasting finish, Coombes suggests "sweeping a pearlescent powder blush over the top with a fluffy brush."
For those of us after an extra glowy finish, Coombes recommends lightly dusting your cheeks with a touch of highlighter "just above the blush and blend the two softly together to create a beautiful gradient effect."
"One of my favourite tricks is to tap a sheer lip gloss or balm directly on the highest point of the blush as a glossy topper—it gives a reflective, editorial vibe," he shares.
What to Avoid When Applying a Glowy Blush
That said, Coombes advises against "over-powdering the skin before applying cream or fluid blush textures, as it can diminish the glassy dewiness and result in a patchy finish."
"Also, heavy shimmer formulas can accentuate uneven skin texture or pores. Glowy blush reflects light, so keeping it lifted and blended out will maintain that fresh, natural radiance," he adds.
