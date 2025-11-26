There's no doubt that a great lip liner fills many roles in your makeup routine. When applied correctly, it can prolong the wear of your lipstick, make your lips appear fuller and add an extra dimension to a previously flat lip look. It can shape and contour, conceal and even transform a lip colour you previously disliked into your new favourite shade. In my opinion, few makeup products work quite so hard as the humble lip liner, so I’m always a little surprised when people tell me they skip it altogether.
Now, although I say I’m surprised, I can’t say I don’t understand why many choose to neglect lip liner. I get it—tracing and lining is difficult, especially if you’re new to using a liner and unsure how to get the most out of it. So, I thought, why not speak to an expert, makeup artist Amanda Bell, to get her expert tips on just how to apply lip liner like a pro. Here’s what she had to say…
What Are the Benefits of Using a Lip Liner?
“Lip liners are multifaceted,” Bell tells me when I quiz her on the benefits of adding one to your makeup routine. “You can add definition to the natural outline of the lips, you can make the lips appear fuller by overdrawing or accentuating the cupid's bow or the bow of the lower lip. You can change the nuance of the lipstick with your choice of liner, and you can create a base to improve the longevity of your lip colour by filling in the lips with a liner first.”
What Type of Lip Liner Is Best?
Today, lip liners come in many different variations, from traditional pencil styles to creamy formulas packed with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and even felt-tip style pens. When it comes to choosing which style of lip liner is best for you, it really is a case of personal preference. “I personally prefer a creamy lip liner for a precision line or a water-based stain with a fibre tip for a more natural effect,” Bell tells me. In comparison, I’m a fan of a traditional pencil as, in my opinion, the slightly harder nib allows for easier application.
If you are opting for Bell’s favourite formulas, she has a few tips: “I put the creamy lip liner in the freezer for 20 mins before sharpening for a precise point. Or, if you’re using a felt-tip style stain, place it on its lid to maximise the flow of colour before using.”
Now that you’ve chosen your lip liner, let's move on to how to apply it effectively. Of course, I asked Bell her top tips for applying lip liner, so keep scrolling for a handy guide along with step-by-step videos so that you can follow along yourself.
How to Apply Lip Liner
1. Prep Your Lips
“For a really precise lip line, you have to prep,” explains Bell. “Exfoliate the lips, apply balm and blot.” To do this, start by applying a lip scrub to remove any buildup and create a clean, smooth surface for any lip products that follow. Next, apply a light layer of lip balm, blotting away any excess with a clean tissue. This will ensure it doesn’t disrupt or alter the finish of your lip liner whilst still leaving your lips soft and hydrated.
2. Sharpen Your Liner
"Ensure the lip liner has a precision point,” advises Bell. How you achieve this will depend on the type of liner you are using, so check closely before you begin. Pencil liners can be refreshed using a sharpener, while some stylo-style liners simply require twisting from the bottom to reveal additional product. Also, some lip liners have a built-in sharpener in the lid or bottom.
3. Choose Your Starting Point
When it comes to where to start applying your lip liner, there is no set rule. “I personally look at the lips and work out where I am going to start. For example, either the cupid's bow or further along for balancing the shape of the lips,” says Bell. Personally, I like to start at the bottom corner, sweeping around the lower lip to build up confidence before moving on to the cupid's bow.
4. Start With Soft Strokes
If you’re new to applying lip liner or want to build up pigment without going full force straight away, Bell recommends applying the product in small, soft strokes to create an outline. “I use soft feathery strokes initially, building up the definition and colour,” she tells me. This allows you to create the perfect shape before moving on to the next step.
5. Trace Your Outline
“Once I have traced the outline softly, I apply a continuous, precise line,” Bell explains. This is where you should see your lip liner come together in all its glory.
6. Tidy Up, If Needed
If you have made a mistake, don’t worry, it’s easy to tidy up your lip line without the need to remove it completely. Using a small flat brush, take a tiny amount of concealer in the same shade as your skin tone and use it to tidy up the edges of your lips. Then, follow with your favourite lipstick or lip gloss to complete the look.
The Best Lip Liners for Beginners
MAC
Lip Pencil
My favourite lip pencil, MAC’s formula delivers plenty of pigment without dragging or pulling on the lips.
Kosas
Hotliner Hyaluronic Acid Contouring Lip Liner
Bell’s favourite creaming lip liner, Kosas’ formula pairs long-lasting pigment with hyaluronic acid to hydrate lips as it colours.
Lisa Eldgridge
Sculpt And Shape Lip Pencil
Another of Bell’s favourite formulas, Lisa Eldridge’s lip pencil glides on easily, providing a soft-matte finish that can be used to both shape and contour the lip line.
Kiko Milano
Long Lasting Colour Lip Marker
Bell’s favourite felt-tip style lip liner, Kiko’s marker pen, provides a long-lasting stain that can be used to both line and fill the lips.
Rimmel
Lasting Finish 8Hr Lip Liner
For an affordable option, I’m a big fan of Rimmel’s 8-Hr lip liners. Alongside delivering long-lasting colour, the pencil glides smoothly and can easily be sharpened to achieve a defined line again and again.
Jones Road
The Lip Pencil
For a lip pencil that delivers plenty of pigment, try Jones Road. It's buildable, blendable and feels invisible once applied, making it a great option for lip liner newbies and experts alike.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.