Pearlescent, Plumping, and Perfect—Chanel's Next-Generation Lip Gloss Is Already a Major Sellout Risk

I'll always have a special place in my heart for Chanel's Rouge Coco Gloss. My mom never left the house without at least three in her purse (her favorite shade was Melted Honey!), and growing up, I couldn't wait to get my hands on my own shimmery tube at the mall makeup counter. Fast forward a couple decades, and the gloss remains a beauty-bag staple, though most of the swoon-worthy shades have been sold out for a while—and today, we know exactly why.
Introducing Chanel's new Rouge Coco Hydra Gloss collection, featuring high-shine lip glosses composed of 85% hydrating ingredients, including camellia ceramides to fortify the delicate skin barrier and a hydra-peptide complex to smooth and plump. Given the ultra-hydrating ingredient lineup, the consistency is silky and comfortable with zero sticky residue (unlike the original hero, which wasn't too tacky but did have more of a traditional gloss texture), and it boasts the prettiest, megawatt shine.