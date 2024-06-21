A Dior Makeup Artist Just Shared the Simplest Trick to Make Brown Eyes Pop

Even as a beauty editor, I still find it hard to know which beauty trends will be the next big thing. After years of minimal, "no makeup" makeup, I don't think any of us saw this season's bright, bold looks coming. That being said, I am so excited that we are finally having fun with makeup again and experimenting with all kinds of colours and textures.

If there's one makeup trend that seems to be dominating this summer, it's colourful mascara. I don't know about you, but my TikTok feed is full of people trying out everything from burgundy mascara to blue mascara and even lilac shades. Not only does this trend look super fun, but it's actually a simple way to make your eye colour stand out more. It goes without saying that you can wear whatever mascara you like (or none for that matter), but there are certain shades that can help emphasise your individual features.

Blue is definitely the shade of the season, with more and more brands releasing their own blue mascaras and videos of the trend racking up thousands of views on TikTok alone. So, I was keen to know what eye colour this shade works best with. As it turns out, blue mascara is an easy to way to make brown eyes pop. In fact, even Jamie Coombes, Dior Makeup international pro artist, is a fan of this simple makeup trick. I spoke to Coombes to find out more about this trending look, including his top tips and tricks for trying it out at home...

Does Blue Mascara Suit Brown Eyes?

"Blue mascara with brown eyes is a stunning combination," Coombes tells me. "The cool blue contrasts beautifully against the rich, warm brown, intensifying the eye colour and enhancing the white of the eyes, creating a truly captivating look."

What Are Your Top Tips for Trying Blue Mascara?

If you're new to blue mascara, Coombes recommends starting with the Diorshow Iconic Overcurl in shade '264 blue'.

You can wear this shade on its own, or you can layer it for a more subtle effect. "If you're not keen on wearing blue alone, or want to try something more subtle to start with, I sometimes use blue mascara as a base colour and layer a brown mascara over the top for a two-tone lash effect," explains Coombes. "This makes the blue less obvious but still gives the eyes a subtle colour contrast."

(Image credit: Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor)

Keep on scrolling to shop some of the best blue mascaras for brown eyes and get ready to embrace a more colourful makeup look this summer.

Shop the Best Blue Mascaras for Brown Eyes:

Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in 264 Blue £35 SHOP NOW As recommended by Coombes himself.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara in Blue Mist £13 SHOP NOW I've seen this Maybelline mascara all over TikTok.

Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara - Blue £17 £13 SHOP NOW For voluminous results, I recommend this Eyeko mascara.

Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Lash Clash - Blue £29 SHOP NOW How chic is this YSL mascara?

Sephora Collection Full Loading Mascara Electric Blue £12 £10 SHOP NOW Sephora even do their own blue mascara for you to try.

Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara 70 Blue Night £36 SHOP NOW Chanel's mascara offers instant volume.

Dior Pump 'N' Volume Mascara 260 Blue £33 SHOP NOW This mascara comes in the most striking blue shade.

Revolution Relove Volume Blue Mascara £3 SHOP NOW A great affordable option from Revolution.

Opening image: @mexicanbutjapanese