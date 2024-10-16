Next in Beauty Awards 2024: The Winning Makeup Products

Welcome to Who What Wear UK's Next in Beauty Awards 2024. Here, we are crowning and celebrating the very best in beauty, from game-changing industry innovators to the tried-and-tested classics that remain mainstays in our bathroom cabinets and makeup bags. To help us find the worthy winners, we called upon our esteemed panel of industry experts, hard-to-please editors and in-the-know influencers, who put each and every product to the test. We enlisted our judges to document and share their testing for every product they tried, so you can see all the winners in action—as well as those very important before-and-after results. After much testing, swatching and reviewing, the results are in. Join us in celebrating the best makeup products of 2024.

Who What Wear UK Next in Beauty Awards 2024: Best Makeup Products

A good primer is a true workhorse in our makeup routines, not only to ensure your base applies flawlessly but that it goes the distance throughout the day too. Dior's Forever Star Filter impressed our judges with its glowy makeup-skincare hybrid formula, which can be used in multiple ways—it's truly a multifunctional addition to your makeup bag that goes beyond just a good primer.

It can be worn alone on bare skin to give sheer coverage and a healthy glow (perfect for off-duty days), underneath makeup to add radiance and a filter-like blur to your complexion, or even dotted on top of makeup to illuminate the cheekbones. Dior has managed to bottle a lit-from-within, blurring glow that we now can't live without.



"I loved this product! I wore it under foundation and it made me look as if I was wearing a filter in real life," says junior beauty editor Grace Lindsay. "It added a natural glow to the skin and helped to blur any imperfections. I also like that you can use it in multiple ways, like as a highlighter," she says.

Shop the Winner:

Dior Forever Glow Star Filter £45 SHOP NOW

Take a peek inside any beauty editor's makeup bag, and you'll likely find Merit's The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick. Uniquely, this base product is neither marketed strictly as a concealer nor a foundation. It elegantly toes the line between the two, offering the targeted precision of a concealing stick which is also designed to be quickly scribbled all over the face for light to medium coverage. Think of it as a concealing ball-point pen to instantly fix your complexion on the go. The creamy formula melts into the skin to deliver a skin-like matte finish that effortlessly conceals redness, dark circles and blemishes with ease, all whilst feeling weightless.



"I like the idea and functionality of this product. It’s lightweight, brightening and easy to apply, making it perfect for on-the-go use," says makeup artist Zakiyah Shani. "The formula blends effortlessly into the skin and feels great for everyday wear. Overall, it is a great multi-purpose product and I would recommend it for its ease of use," she says.



It's also become a mainstay in copy editor Georgia Seago's makeup bag. "This is my new favourite foundation, except it doesn’t feel like a foundation, which I love," she says. "I wouldn’t normally choose a stick foundation because I’d assume it would be thick, heavy and cakey, but this is none of that. It’s light, creamy, super-easy to blend with a buffing brush and wears really nicely throughout the day," she says.

"Extra marks for the near-perfect shade match thanks to the very clever shade finder on the Merit site. It lets you select your shade in another brand’s foundation that you've previously used and gives you the closet Minimalist Complexion Stick match."

Shop the Winner:

Merit Beauty The Minimalist £40 SHOP NOW

Finding your soulmate concealer can prove tricky, but MAC's Studio Radiance 24HR Luminous Lift Concealer scored top marks amongst our esteemed judges, who applauded the expansive range of 44 shades, meaning so many people can enjoy this game-changing product. Living up to its name, it features a radiant finish to illuminate your complexion with a creamy texture which melts into the skin—zero cakeyness here.

The formula is versatile enough to conceal dark circles as well as highlight for a sculpting effect that actually lasts throughout the day with minimal creasing. What's more, the formula boasts a number of skincare ingredients such as hydrating hyaluronic acid, oil-controlling niacinamide and brightening vitamin C.



"I love the choice of shades, allowing everyone to try the range," says makeup artist and brand founder Ruby Hammer MBE. "The formulation goes on very easily and blends, leaving blemishes concealed beautifully."



It also received high praise from our deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger. "The formula itself is lightweight and does have a radiant-like quality, so it lives up to the promises on the bottle," she says. "It doesn’t crease throughout the day, unlike so many other creamy concealers. I tried it under one of my eyes the day after I had very interrupted sleep to see the difference it made, and my husband said, 'Why does one eye look awake and the other looks like it needs to go back to bed?'. It’s hydrating too—again, unlike some other concealers."

Shop the Winner:

MAC Studio Radiance 24HR Luminous Lift Concealer £26 SHOP NOW

Lottie London's Hot Glaze Bronzing Serum Drops caused quite the stir in the Who What Wear UK office—these instant bronzing drops rival ones that are four times the price and left our testers with a natural glow that doesn't break the bank. These serum drops can be worn on bare skin, mixed into moisturiser or foundation or applied over makeup as a bronzer to warm up the skin. You can even mix them with your body moisturiser for an instant glow on limbs or your décolletage. They're virtually foolproof thanks to the sheer formula, which adds a subtle glow that can be built up for a deeper payoff.



"I love this product, and it’s affordable, which makes it even better," says senior fashion and beauty editor for branded content, Rebecca Rhys-Evans. "I’m a serial fake tanner, and when I’ve used expensive gradual tanning drops before, I’ve often woken up to orange patches which you aren't easily removed. This product eliminates that issue. I love the idea of bronzing drops that are immediate, as you can remove any mistakes and don’t have to remember to use it in advance," she says.

"It also has a nice glowy undertone, isn’t orange and blends really well over the jaw and nose, where this kind of product can often stick. You can also use it with a brush, your fingers or a sponge—it’s so easy to use."

Shop the Winner:

Lottie London Hot Glaze Bronzing Serum Drops £9 SHOP NOW

Rhode's Pocket Blush was one of the most anticipated launches of the year, and it scored top marks amongst our expert makeup judges and blush-obsessed editors. From the pocket-sized packaging that's easy to throw in your bag to the satin formulas that glide onto the skin and melt in effortlessly, there was nothing our judges didn't love about these effortlessly easy-to-use formulas. They're also versatile enough to be patted onto cheeks without the need for a brush as well as tapped into the lips for a monochromatic makeup look.



"I love the satin texture of these blushes, and the colours are great too," says makeup artist Anna Payne. "The stick formula is perfect for throwing in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups."

For the cream blush fans on the Who What Wear UK team, Rhode's Pocket Blush scored top marks across the board. "I really loved testing these blushers," says beauty editor Eleanor Vousden. "The formula is creamy and results in a satin finish on the skin which isn’t overly dewy nor matte—it's perfect. The blush lasted really well throughout the day, and I love the stick formula which is easy to pat into cheeks and lips on the go," she says. "The packaging is also very cute and travel-friendly. You only need a tiny amount, so this will last for ages and makes the price very reasonable, in my opinion."

Shop the Winner:

Rhode Pocket Blush £24 SHOP NOW

We had to add a highly commended award for Ateh Jewel's Blush Of Dreams, which has been designed to work across all skin tones. The brand champions inclusivity, and our judges loved these creamy blushes which come in beautiful shades and not only pack a pigment punch but stay put throughout the day, looking just as vibrant hours later.



"I love this blusher," says makeup artist Emily Wood. "It creates the sweetest flush and is really blendable and hydrating. A little goes a long way, and although it's cream-based, the flush stays on," she says.



"At last! A blush designed with darker skin tones in mind," says fashion editor Remy Farrell. "Not only is this creamy, blendable and long-lasting, the highly pigmented shade sits perfectly on top of foundation or clean skin for a warm and vibrant pop of colour," she says. "Unlike some formulas that can be a little greasy and reduce to a shine, this holds a matte finish that stands up to daily wear without clogging pores and feeling too heavy."

Shop the Winner:

Ateh Jewel Beauty Blush Of Dreams £25 SHOP NOW

We're makeup minimalists here at Who What Wear UK, and we love a hardworking hybrid product that serves multiple purposes. This is why Merit's Flush Balm is our very deserving winner in this category. Collectively loved by our expert judges and internal editorial team, we could talk at length about how much we love this product—seriously.

The domed-shaped applicator makes it easy to apply to cheeks for a healthy pop of colour with a dewy finish, but it also serves just as well as a lip tint, delivering a hydrated wash of colour. Some of our editors also use it as an eye shadow to create a monochrome look. Thanks to its compact size, you'll never find us without at least one in our bags—the extensive shade range makes it hard to pick a favourite.



"I love these blushers. The colours are perfect for that flushed look, the application is so easy and the product is buildable," says makeup artist Zoe Taylor.



"Merit’s Flush Balms are brilliant for several reasons," says Vousden. "Firstly, the innovative domed shape makes it so easy to apply onto cheeks without brushes—it can simply be patted in with the fingertips. I like that the pigment isn’t too heavy, so it delivers a subtle veil of dewy colour that is easily blendable to look like a natural blush. That being said, it can be layered for more intensity," she says.

Shop the Winner:

Merit Beauty Flush Balm £32 SHOP NOW

For our conscious makeup choice, Saie delivered with its cruelty-free, gluten-free, non-comedogenic and vegan formula. Plus, our judges acknowledged its efforts towards The Saie Climate Initiative. This campaign pledges to remove and repurpose five million pounds of global plastic waste in collaboration with rePurpose. Its second pledge is eliminating and off-setting carbon emissions from its supply chain by 2039, and lastly, the brand has formed an all-female board with experts from across the beauty industry to support initiatives such as rePurpose, which helps social mobility for women by creating more income, social security and health insurance. As for Saie's products, our judges couldn't get enough of the Glowy Super Gel.



"This is stunning on its own for a lit-from-within glow or on top of makeup as a highlighter for a refreshed look," says skincare expert Janet Adetunji. "The shade Roseglow is so beautiful and iridescent," she says.



"Roseglow has a subtle pinky tint. I used it both over my SPF and on top of my makeup where I would usually apply highlighter. It does give a nice radiance and I appreciate that it’s non-greasy and blends well," says Seago.

Shop the Winner:

Saie Glowy Super Gel £22 SHOP NOW

Huda's Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder was one of our most highly-scored products, earning a permanent spot in our testing panel's makeup bags. Coming in a range of shades designed to blur, set and brighten all skin tones, the finely milled powder matttifies the skin with a subtly luminous finish so that your makeup never looks flat. It was inspired by founder Huda Kattan's preferred technique of baking to set makeup, and it ensures your makeup stays in place all day whilst eliminating shine.



"This is a stunning silky baking powder that leaves an airbrush-like finish on the skin," says makeup artist Min Sandhu. "It is finely milled, lightweight and blends seamlessly, giving a blurring effect. The texture and this powder being specifically designed for an easy bake make this formula innovative," she says.



It also won over Who What Wear UK's endorsement sales director Efi Mandrides. "This is a nice, finely milled powder so you can bake without it being too heavy. It worked well with a damp sponge since it was so fine, but it is equally easy to achieve a matte finish with a brush— I would definitely use this powder again and recommend it," she says.

Shop the Winner:

HudaBeauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder £34 SHOP NOW

If you can't live without lashes, you need to try Bonded's No Glue Lashes, which were a hit with our judging panel, scoring ten out of ten across the board. Offering up to five days of wear, these individual lash clusters use bonding technology rather than glue, which is far gentler on your natural lashes. They come in a range of lengths and styles to suit every eye shape and preference, from a natural flutter to volumised lashes. Our judges noted how well these lashes lasted, as well as how quick and easy they were to apply.



"I would recommend these as I am yet to find a lash glue that I love and I don't really like the faff of glueing lashes. These are quick and easy and the style I received was flattering," says makeup artist Michelle Leandra. "They are very sticky which means they can be fiddly at first, but following the instructions really helps, and this obviously helps with the longevity," she says.



"Easy to apply, long-lasting, natural-looking, not too heavy— I love them," says Mandrides. "The lasting power is amazing, and these are great for older eyes too. I used them on a bride who cried happy tears and they didn't budge," she says.

Shop the Winner:

Bonded The Natural Lash No Glue Lashes £25 SHOP NOW

This was a tough category to judge. With so many lipsticks, balms, glosses and oils launching this year, it took a standout formula to win this award. Summer Fridays impressed our judges so much with its Dream Lip Oil that several of us immediately went out and bought additional shades. The silky oil formula not only feels luxurious on the lips (that will be the nine types of plant oils in this nourishing formula), but it actually lasts for many hours in comparison to other lip oils that seem to disappear into thin air. Our judges also loved the chic packaging and flattering shades that work across skin tones. This quite possibly could be the best lip oil ever created.



It totally won over our deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger. "I'm a big fan of lip products, and over the past year, I’ve tried lots of oils in search of the perfect one. This is it," she says. "Summer Fridays has managed to create an oil that’s nourishing (the vitamin E made quick work of my typically dry, chapped lips with just a couple of wears), glossy, non-sticky, has a great colour payoff and lasts.

"Every other lip oil I own seems to evaporate after no time at all, but not Dream Lip Oil—I could still feel and see it on my lips long after application. I’m so impressed with this product that, after a week of wear, I decided to buy one for a friend, treating myself to another shade at the same time! So, when you ask, 'Would you buy this product again?', I already have."

Shop the Winner:

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil £26 SHOP NOW

Guerlain's impossibly chic lipstick and case required a special mention, both as a brilliant lipstick formula and an objet d'art. The lipstick case comes in several beautiful patterns to meet any style or aesthetic, and the innovative design features a mirror that pops up as you open the case to touch up your lipstick—a real conversation starter. It can also be engraved, making it a beautiful keepsake to gift or to treasure. Choose from a variety of classy shades in satin and velvet finishes, and you have your very own signature lipstick.



"The lipstick offers rich, luxurious colour with a smooth, hydrating formula that feels comfortable on the lips," says makeup artist Aarti Pal. "The customisable case adds a bit of elegance and allows for a personal touch, making it a beautiful accessory as well as a high-quality lipstick," she says. "It's ideal for those who appreciate both style and substance in their makeup."

Shop the Winner:

Guerlain The Customisable Ultra-Care Lipstick and Case £75 SHOP NOW

If brows frame the face, then Blink Brow Bar's Ultimate Brow Arch Definer is the master architect behind naturally sculpted arches. Featuring an angled nib, it effortlessly fills in sparse areas, adding natural definition that is easy to diffuse thanks to the innovative tiny oval kabuki brush on the other end, leaving a soft finish. Our judges also rated the shade range, which spans from light blonde to a deep brown-black.



"I loved the brush and the angled brow pencil, and the range of shades is perfect for everyone," says Hammer.



"I really like the oval kabuki brush on the Blink Brow Bar Ultimate Brow Arch Definer; it tamed my rather unruly eyebrows," says video editor Emily Shannon. "I have quite defined eyebrows, so I only needed a light application of the pencil, but I found it easy to use, even for someone inexperienced with brow products. I would recommend this if you want fuller, more defined-looking eyebrows, as well as a tidy tool," she says.

Shop the Winner:

Blink Brow Bar London Ultimate Brow Arch Definer £25 SHOP NOW

It's no secret that there are hundreds of mascaras to choose from. But, out of every single one we tested, L'Oréal Paris' Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara came out on top amongst our judges, who loved the flexible comb brush that captures every single lash for a fanned-out effect. It delivers a great amount of volume, curl and length without flaking, drooping or smudging throughout the day. All that for £13? Consider us sold.



"This is a great affordable mascara for all lashes. It’s super volumising and lengthening, creating a fanned-out, false-lash effect that lasts all day," says Taylor.



"I’ll admit it: I’m a mascara snob, so it’s been a long time since I used a cheaper lash product. However, the formula and brush are up there with the luxury counterparts I've tried," says Eggenberger. "One of the selling points of this mascara is the multi-level bristle brush technology, which is supposed to catch every lash from corner to corner and coat them all evenly. It does just that!

"The length of my lashes was noticeably much longer than usual, with a subtle curl that made for a natural-looking finish," she says. "The brush distributes the perfect amount of product every time; a thin layer which you could absolutely build for more drama. For me, one coat was enough to give me the my-lashes-but-(much, much)better look I’ve been after for years. Unlike other mascaras I’ve tried, my lashes didn’t drop after a few hours of wear, and crumbling and smudging just wasn’t a thing," she adds.

Shop the Winner:

L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara £13 SHOP NOW

It's often difficult to find a good neutral eyeshadow palette that delivers on every single shade (there's inevitably a handful of colours that go untouched). However, our judges loved the timelessness and versatility of the shades in the Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette. Featuring all matte shadows in flattering beiges and brown tones, there is something for everyone in this palette, and it will see you through elegant daytime eye shadow looks to dramatic smokey eyes.



"I would recommend the Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette," says Pal. "It offers a versatile range of matte shades that are highly pigmented and blendable, making it perfect for creating both subtle and dramatic looks. The neutral tones are universally flattering and ideal for everyday wear," she says. "It’s a must-have for anyone who loves matte eye shadows and values high-quality, professional-grade products."

Shop the Winner:

MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Original £50 SHOP NOW

We demand that our makeup work as hard as our skincare, so finding a good hybrid that combines the benefits of both is always high on our judges' agenda. Isle of Paradise's Sunny Serum certainly made our days brighter, with its instant bronzing serum formula that lent our judges' complexions a healthy-looking glow. We love that this lightweight serum is packed with skincare ingredients like niacinamide, squalane and jojoba oil, which nourish the skin whilst delivering an instant glow.



"Love, love, love," says Seago. "I mix half a pump of this with my SPF on no-makeup days and my skin looks so good. It’s non-streaky, rubs in really well with fingers, doesn’t pill and really just lights up your face," she says. "It looks quite alarming when you pump it out because the gel is pretty dark, but you can customise the intensity of the colour depending on how much you use and whether you mix it with another product or use it solo. Oh, and there’s no shimmer—just dewy, glowy goodness."

Shop the Winner:

Isle of Paradise Sunny Serum £16 SHOP NOW

With an extensive 51 shades, we applaud Haus Labs for its excellent range of foundation colours, which also caters to warm, cool and neutral undertones whilst spanning an impressive breadth of shades, from deep to fair. Delivering medium coverage, this hard-working foundation effortlessly evens the complexion whilst feeling totally weightless on the skin with a beautiful, radiant finish that still looks freshly applied at the end of the day. We also love how this foundation contains a number of skincare ingredients to calm and soothe the skin as you wear it.



"The formula is wonderful. You don’t need too much, it has good, buildable coverage and is long-wearing without looking or feeling heavy," says Hammer.

Shop the Winner:

HAUS LABS Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation £42 SHOP NOW

Last, but not least, we have Beautifect's Blender makeup sponge and case as our very deserving makeup tool winner. The makeup artists on our judging panel particularly loved this case, which helps to hygienically protect the makeup sponge during travel whilst keeping their makeup kits clean. The sponge itself is also a great addition to your routine, helping to flawlessly blend foundation and concealer.



"The Beautifect Pod with Blender is a compact and versatile blender, making it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups," says Pal. "The blender adds convenience, ensuring flawless application wherever you are. It's ideal for both everyday use and travel."



Mandrides agrees. "I love this," she says. "This is a great beauty sponge; it's absorbent and it distributes product evenly. The case is great and a good idea to keep the sponge clean and hygienic whilst offering ventilation. I will definitely be purchasing more of these for my kit."

Shop the Winner:

Beautifect Pod With Blender £19 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)