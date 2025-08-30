You Asked, We Delivered—This Is What's Inside Our Beauty Editors' Autumn Makeup Bags

Our beauty team open up their autumn makeup bags to share the cult makeup products they can't live without this season.

A collage featuring three editor&#039;s different makeup bags and beauty products inside
(Image credit: @eleanorvousden, @gracelindsay__, @shannonlawlor)
Jump to category:
Eleanor Vousden's avatar
By
published
in Features

If, like me, you're totally beauty-obsessed, you'll know the very specific thrill of a friend showing you what's in their makeup bag. From new beauty products to classic makeup brands, there's nothing quite like finding out what other people love and use themselves. After all, word of mouth is one of the best ways to find new makeup treasures, which often go on to become permanent fixtures on our own makeup bags. And, as a result, we beauty editors get asked about our makeup bags a lot.

Working on the Who What Wear UK beauty desk, I'm truly spoilt to be among fellow beauty editors who rigorously test makeup for a living. Between us, we have decades-worth of experience testing everything from the very best foundations and holy-grail mascaras to lip balms that we're never more than two feet away from. So, if something makes it permanently into our makeup bags, you can bet with certainty that you're going to love it too.

With autumn here and everyone sliding into our DMs to ask after our top recommendations, I asked my beauty colleagues if I could peek inside their (exceptionally chic) makeup bags and collate the insights all in one place. Scroll on for all our top recommendations.

Shannon Lawlor, Beauty Director

A collage of beauty director Shannon Lawlor&#039;s makeup bag

(Image credit: @shannonlawlor for Who What Wear UK)

Eleanor Vousden, Beauty Editor

A collage of beauty editor Eleanor Vousden&#039;s makeup bag

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden for Who What Wear UK)

Grace Lindsay, Junior Beauty Editor

A collage of junior beauty editor Grace Lindsay&#039;s makeup bag

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)
Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸