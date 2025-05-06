It's True—Celebs Ditched "Basic" Hair for This Dated But Extremely Pretty Style Last Night

While the Who What Wear UK team has been combing through the Met Gala's red carpet looks, I've been dissecting the MET Gala beauty looks. And there is plenty to talk about. This year's Met Gala exhibition theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, meant that the red carpet was a celebration of Black cultural expression, from the red carpet looks to the roots. Going hand-in-hand with the dandyism theme was plenty of vintage hair moments to swoon over, such as kiss curls, but also victory rolls.

This iconic hairstyle features sculpted, retro rolled curls atop the head and first rose to fame in the 1940s, often associated with wartime pin-ups. Victory rolls became a staple of vintage Black glamour, seen on icons like Dorothy Dandridge and Josephine Baker, who made the look distinctly their own.

On this year’s red carpet, the victory roll was reimagined through a modern lens. Think braided rolls on Halle Bailey and more subtle nods to victory rolls on Ciara, Kylie Jenner and Clairo, who all took a more micro take on the retro hairstyle. Scroll ahead for the chicest victory rolls hairstyles we spied on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet.

Victory Rolls Hairstyles at the Met Gala 2025

The braided victory rolls! The net veil! I'm swooning over Halle Bailey's elegant look.

Gigi Hadid opted for this half-up, half-down hairstyle with two pin-up victory rolls.

Kylie Jenner gave a more subtle nod the to victory roll trend with a slicked-back style with a coiffed face-framing swoop.

Combining both kiss curls and a victory roll, Angel Reese's flicked bob looks so sleek.

We often see Lana Del Rey wearing vintage hairstyle, so I'm not surprised to see her wearing a victory roll hairstyle with '40-inspired pin curls in her updo.

Ciara gave a modern spin on victory rolls with her swept-back style.

Clairo's '40s waves are completed with a micro victory roll—so chic.

How cute is Bebe Rexha's victory roll bob hairstyle?

