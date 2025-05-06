It's True—Celebs Ditched "Basic" Hair for This Dated But Extremely Pretty Style Last Night

It's not often that we see victory rolls on the red carpet, but last night the Met Gala celebrity attendees put this vintage hairstyle firmly back on the beauty agenda.

Getty, @patrickta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Eleanor Vousden's avatar
By
published
in News

While the Who What Wear UK team has been combing through the Met Gala's red carpet looks, I've been dissecting the MET Gala beauty looks. And there is plenty to talk about. This year's Met Gala exhibition theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, meant that the red carpet was a celebration of Black cultural expression, from the red carpet looks to the roots. Going hand-in-hand with the dandyism theme was plenty of vintage hair moments to swoon over, such as kiss curls, but also victory rolls.

This iconic hairstyle features sculpted, retro rolled curls atop the head and first rose to fame in the 1940s, often associated with wartime pin-ups. Victory rolls became a staple of vintage Black glamour, seen on icons like Dorothy Dandridge and Josephine Baker, who made the look distinctly their own.

On this year’s red carpet, the victory roll was reimagined through a modern lens. Think braided rolls on Halle Bailey and more subtle nods to victory rolls on Ciara, Kylie Jenner and Clairo, who all took a more micro take on the retro hairstyle. Scroll ahead for the chicest victory rolls hairstyles we spied on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet.

Victory Rolls Hairstyles at the Met Gala 2025

Halle Bailey with victory rolls hairstyle at the MET gala 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The braided victory rolls! The net veil! I'm swooning over Halle Bailey's elegant look.

Gigi Hadid with victory rolls hairstyle at Met Gala 2025

(Image credit: @patrickta)

Gigi Hadid opted for this half-up, half-down hairstyle with two pin-up victory rolls.

Kylie Jenner with victory rolls hairstyle at Met Gala 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner gave a more subtle nod the to victory roll trend with a slicked-back style with a coiffed face-framing swoop.

Angel Reese with victory rolls hairstyle at Met Gala 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Combining both kiss curls and a victory roll, Angel Reese's flicked bob looks so sleek.

Lana Del Rey with victory rolls hairstyle at Met Gala 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We often see Lana Del Rey wearing vintage hairstyle, so I'm not surprised to see her wearing a victory roll hairstyle with '40-inspired pin curls in her updo.

Ciara with victory rolls hairstyle at Met Gala 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ciara gave a modern spin on victory rolls with her swept-back style.

Clairo with victory rolls hairstyle at Met Gala 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clairo's '40s waves are completed with a micro victory roll—so chic.

Beb Rexha with victory rolls hairstyle at Met Gala 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How cute is Bebe Rexha's victory roll bob hairstyle?

Get The Look

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer 195ml
Color Wow
Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer

Victory rolls require great hair prep to ensure hold, so use a hair mousse to give your hair grip.

Ghd Curve® Classic Curl Tong
GHD Hair
Curve® Classic Curl Tong

Whether you're creating a sculpted victory roll or trying out pin curls, tonging each section with a curling wand will help create both shape and hold for your style.

Hair by Sam Mcknight Easy Up-Do Texture Spray
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Easy Up-Do Texture Spray

Sam McKnight's Easy Updo texture spray is perfect for prepping and securing victory rolls.

Laicky Bobby Pins, 200count Brown Hair Pins Hairpins With Box for Women Lady Girls Kids Hair Grips Invisible Wave Hairgrip Barrette Hairclip Bulk Hair Accessories (brown 5.2cm)
Laicky
Bobby Pins

You're going to need several hair pins to keep your victory rolls in place, so stock up!

L'oréal Paris Hairspray by Elnett Extra Strong Hold & Shine, 400ml
L'Oreal Paris
Hairspray by Elnett Extra Strong Hold & Shine

A good hairspray will ensure your hairstyle stays in place. Look for strong hold formulas to help lock in your victory rolls.

Explore More:
Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸