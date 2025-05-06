It's True—Celebs Ditched "Basic" Hair for This Dated But Extremely Pretty Style Last Night
It's not often that we see victory rolls on the red carpet, but last night the Met Gala celebrity attendees put this vintage hairstyle firmly back on the beauty agenda.
While the Who What Wear UK team has been combing through the Met Gala's red carpet looks, I've been dissecting the MET Gala beauty looks. And there is plenty to talk about. This year's Met Gala exhibition theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, meant that the red carpet was a celebration of Black cultural expression, from the red carpet looks to the roots. Going hand-in-hand with the dandyism theme was plenty of vintage hair moments to swoon over, such as kiss curls, but also victory rolls.
This iconic hairstyle features sculpted, retro rolled curls atop the head and first rose to fame in the 1940s, often associated with wartime pin-ups. Victory rolls became a staple of vintage Black glamour, seen on icons like Dorothy Dandridge and Josephine Baker, who made the look distinctly their own.
On this year’s red carpet, the victory roll was reimagined through a modern lens. Think braided rolls on Halle Bailey and more subtle nods to victory rolls on Ciara, Kylie Jenner and Clairo, who all took a more micro take on the retro hairstyle. Scroll ahead for the chicest victory rolls hairstyles we spied on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet.
Victory Rolls Hairstyles at the Met Gala 2025
The braided victory rolls! The net veil! I'm swooning over Halle Bailey's elegant look.
Gigi Hadid opted for this half-up, half-down hairstyle with two pin-up victory rolls.
Kylie Jenner gave a more subtle nod the to victory roll trend with a slicked-back style with a coiffed face-framing swoop.
Combining both kiss curls and a victory roll, Angel Reese's flicked bob looks so sleek.
We often see Lana Del Rey wearing vintage hairstyle, so I'm not surprised to see her wearing a victory roll hairstyle with '40-inspired pin curls in her updo.
Ciara gave a modern spin on victory rolls with her swept-back style.
Clairo's '40s waves are completed with a micro victory roll—so chic.
How cute is Bebe Rexha's victory roll bob hairstyle?
Get The Look
Victory rolls require great hair prep to ensure hold, so use a hair mousse to give your hair grip.
Whether you're creating a sculpted victory roll or trying out pin curls, tonging each section with a curling wand will help create both shape and hold for your style.
Sam McKnight's Easy Updo texture spray is perfect for prepping and securing victory rolls.
You're going to need several hair pins to keep your victory rolls in place, so stock up!
A good hairspray will ensure your hairstyle stays in place. Look for strong hold formulas to help lock in your victory rolls.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
-
It's Official: Kiss Curls Dominated the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
Here, our favorite iterations of the night.
-
Zoe Saldaña and Pamela Anderson Debuted Drastic Bob Transformations on the Met Gala Red Carpet
See them in action.
-
Fashion's Biggest Night Out Is Here—the Met Gala Beauty Looks That Held Their Own
I forgot it was about the clothes for a second.
-
Nicola Peltz Beckham Just Taught Me Her Genius "Tap and Stamp" Trick for Perfecting Winged Liner
Plus, her fave sunscreen and go-to blush.
-
Dash Lopez Is on a Mission to Bring Visibility to Bald Women in the Beauty Space
Plus, how her scalpcare videos are empowering others.
-
What's the Difference Between a $50 and a $16 Self-Tanner? I Tested Both at Once to Find Out
Price doesn't always equal quality,
-
If I Were to Cut My Hair Short, I'd 1000% Go for the Boyfriend Bob
The perfect summer chop.
-
The Square Bob Is Officially the It-Girl Haircut of Spring and Summer—Here's the Proof
Calling my hairdresser ASAP.