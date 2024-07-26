From Shadow Blonde to Charcoal Brunette, 7 Glossy Hair Colours You Need to Show Your Stylist

Now we're over halfway through 2024 (can you believe it?), my mind is set on finding out exactly what hair colour trends we'll continue to see grow in popularity from the start of this year and which ones will be new trends for the rest of the year. In the spring we saw the rise of cowboy copper and cherry red, while key summer hair colour trends have included a return to golden blondes and cool-toned brunettes—there really is something for everyone, whether you're looking for a big hair transformation or a low-maintenance update to your current hair colour. Plus, summertime is always a fun time to switch up your look with seasonal hair colour.



So, what lies in store for the rest of the year? I asked top hairstylists to share their predictions on the chicest hair colours that we'll all want to try next, as well as trawling through Google Trends to see exactly what hair colours will take off in the coming months. From sunflower blonde to clean-girl brunette and siren red to charcoal, there's a hair colour to suit everyone. Scroll ahead for the most in-demand hair colours that are about to dominate salons, as well as the key products to keep your hair colour in great condition at home.

Hair Colour Trends That Look Great, Every Single Time

1. Sunflower Blonde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When both Zendaya and Rihanna co-sign a hair colour, you just know it's going to be a huge trend—and their sunflower blonde hair colour is proving popular right now.



"Warmer and golden blonde tones have been steadily growing traction as blondes want a bit of the ‘glow’ that copper and red hair offers without losing their ‘blonde identity’," says Tom Smith , international artist in residence at Billi Currie and hair trend forecaster. "Sunflower Blonde is the perfect summery blonde shade to bring a bit of ‘golden hour’ all day every day! This is the continuation of Spring's ‘Syrup Blonde’ but even more glowy and joyful," he says.



"Softly multi-tonal, this shade can be achieved with highlights on naturally lighter hair or with a full colour plus highlights on naturally deeper bases. The tones are entirely golden with a real focus on shine and vibrancy," says Smith.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Gold tones can suit and lift a variety of skin tones, and work well to lift ones complexion and make the hair look extra healthy—a great trick if bleached hair is looking dull or tired. Ideal on warmer skin tones of all depths which is what makes it a great choice for summertime," says Smith. "Have your hairstylist use an intense gold toner after your usual blonding appointment to try this shade out if you’re already blonde. If your hair is darker and want to try this out, its surprisingly easy to achieve as darker hair tends to lift with warm and golden tones anyway."



This hair colour looks best when the hair looks healthy and glossy, so good at-home hair care is key. "Health and shine is crucial for the success of this look, so using regular conditioning treatments and bond builders will help to maintain the glow of the hair," he says.

Shop the Look

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask (various Sizes) £30 SHOP NOW

Glaze Super Colour Conditioning Gloss in Caramel Lights £16 SHOP NOW

Kerastase Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil L'huile Originale Refillable, for All Hair Types With Argan Oil & Heat Protection 75ml £51 SHOP NOW

2. Charcoal Brunette

While we've seen warmer tones for blondes, for brunettes, things are taking a cooler turn in the form of charcoal. "The undertone is neutral rather than warm or cool and is as deep as a brunette can be without appearing cold or black. This shade makes it easy to get intensely shiny and glossy hair," says Smith.



"For those with naturally very dark hair a simply neutral toner can be enough to achieve this glossy shade. This suits those with warmer and deeper skin tones really well but on fairer skin can work as more of a bold statement," he adds. "For those with fairer skin who want to try the deepest tones, the summer is a good time as the skin naturally warms in the longer daylight hours."

So, how is best to look after this hair colour? "If your hair fades warmer or is prone to brassiness using a custom mixed toning conditioner in ‘cool brunette’ will help to keep the correct neutral tone," says Smith. "Focus on shine-giving products such as moisture masks, shine sprays and serums to keep the glossy result."

Shop the Look

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Rinse-Off 5 Minute Lamination Treatment £16 SHOP NOW

Wella Professionals Care Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask - Cool Espresso £16 £13 SHOP NOW

Color Wow Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray £28 SHOP NOW

3. Siren Reds

Whether it's copper or deep Bordeaux, there is no denying the rise of red tones. "Cowboy copper" saw a 5,000% increase in Google searches over the past year, while "Dua Lipa red hair" saw a 1840% uptick in searches, so the red reign shows no signs of slowing into 2024.



So, how do you go about finding a red that suits your skin tone? "The first step to finding the right colour is understanding what undertone you have," says Cliphair stylist Lynn Chambers. "It can make a huge difference when it comes to what hair colour will suit you, particularly when it comes to red," she says. "If the veins in your arm look greenish in natural light, you have warm undertones. If they're purple or blue, you have cool undertones, and if you can't tell (or they're a mix of both), you're probably neutral," says Chambers.

Generally speaking, lighter, pink-toned reds suit cool undertones. "The colour will bring out the pinkness in your cheeks to create a natural blush, and as cool undertones often have flecks of blue or grey in their eyes, it will bring out the brightness there, too," says Chambers. "A light auburn or a strawberry blonde will look great on fair skin, or a luxurious plum or cherry red is perfect for darker skin tones," she says.

Warm complexion should go for copper or golden-toned reds. "Coppery colours will bring out the warmth in your skin and brighten your complexion," she says. "Try a mahogany or deep cinnamon with darker roots, or a natural-looking ginger red."

Neutral undertones can get away with any shade of red. "Neutral undertones have the most options when it comes to red hair because they'll suit pretty much anything from a blue- or purple-toned red to the brightest neon orange," says Chambers. "As with all shades, you want as much dimension as possible to avoid the colour looking flat, so go for something that will bring out a little warmth and brightness."



Red hair is notorious for fading quickly, so ensure you stock up on good at-home hair care to keep your new hair colour looking vibrant.

Shop the Look

Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask £7 SHOP NOW

Davines Davines Alchemic Conditioner - Red 250ml £28 SHOP NOW

HELLO KLEAN Purifying Shower Head £65 SHOP NOW

4. Scandi Blonde

Scandinavian women gives us a constant stream of beauty inspiration, and Scandi blonde is having a moment right now. "Scandi blonde is everybody's crush," says Syd Hayes, hairstylist and BaByliss ambassador. "Think an ash blonde base into sexy sun kissed ends—what’s not to like! Delicately blended artistic balayage can help work that Scandi blonde into your hair," he says. We're taking cues from Elsa Hosk and Sabrina Carpenter for their cool-toned blonde hair hues.

This is a cool-toned blonde, so ensure you keep it from turning brassy by enlisting the help of toning shampoos and treatment to keep your blonde—scroll ahead to shop our favourites.

Shop the Look

Beauty Pie WonderBlonde™ Violet Toning Elixir Brightening Shampoo £12 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.

COLOR WOW Dream Filter Pre Shampoo Mineral Remover £26 £21 SHOP NOW

dpHUE Dphue Brightening Powder for Blonde Highlighted Hair £28 SHOP NOW

5. Clean Girl Brunette

The 'no-makeup' makeup aesthetic has taken to hair colour in the form of luxe brunette tones which we can expect to see more of this year, says Smith.



"Months after ‘clean girl’ first became a leading trend in beauty, we’re seeing the influence in hair and this pared down brunette shade is the tone of choice for those celebrating their brunette hair during 2024," he says. "This summer this perfectly neutral and minimal shade is a great option for those who prefer a more understated hair colour shade and can be achieved with a total all over colour or with very subtle sun-kissed dimension. The key here is the subtlety, with a neutral tone—no excess ashy-ness or warm tones," he says, explaining that this look should look as though it's your natural hair colour."

"If you find yourself fighting against brassy tones, a blue shampoo or pigmented toning conditioner can help to keep this neutral tone," says Smith. "Focus on haircare that offers shine and silkiness—to keep this clean girl brunette shade looking cared for the hair should appear in flawless health."

Shop the Look

Matrix Matrix Total Results Brass Off Brunette Neutralising Blue Shampoo for Lightened Brunette Hair 300ml £14 SHOP NOW

OUAI Hair Gloss £30 SHOP NOW

JVN Hair Nurture Deep Moisture Mask £21 SHOP NOW

6. Shadow Blonde

Another hair trend that's taking over is a little more laid-back and low maintenance than your typical blonde. Enter: shadow blonde.



"For more than the last year, blondes have been bold and bright and more solid (thanks, in part, to last years Barbie influence) but now the depth and shadows are becoming more popular with the ‘lived in blonde’ look taking centre stage for the summer," says Smith. "Despite being bright and blonde this colour is surprisingly lower maintenance thanks to the soft shadowing at the roots which means the new growth comes in gently and softly and can last months before needing to be redone," he says.

"Ask your stylist to add a ‘shadow root’ to your blonde colour appointment and combine with some gentle balayage at the tips," says Smith. "This shade means you can go longer between salon visits, so be sure to take care of the condition of your hair in between. Regular applications of serum on the ends and weekly use of masks and bond builders will ensure you can maximise the longer life span of shadow blonde."

Shop The Look

UKLASH Hair Mask £30 SHOP NOW

Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector £28 SHOP NOW

Hair by Sam McKnight Hair by Sam Mcknight Love Me Do Nourishing Oil 50ml £32 SHOP NOW

7. Crystal Clear

Platinum is back in a big way, with icy blonde being worn by Jodie Smith at the MET Gala and Iris Law this summer, which Smith has coined 'Crystal Clear'.



"Crystal Clear boasts all the clarity of crystal with a neutral creamy tone. Ideal for those willing for the maintenance of all over platinum blonde, or for those with naturally white or pale grey hair, this tone being paler than most skin tones will provide definition and focus to the facial features and can really define the eyes, brows and lips," he says.



This trend is best suited if you're already blonde or have naturally light hair. "The success of this shade is almost entirely down to the ‘lightening’ stage of your salon visit. Your colourist must lift your hair brightly and cleanly and tone the hair minimally to achieve this creamy crystal finished result," says Smith. "If you have natural grey hair, using an advanced colour formula which lifts the scattered darker hair you have while preserving and minimally toning the natural whiter areas will give the most beautiful sparkly clear result with super minimal maintenance required."

Before you reach for your toning products to keep this hair colour looking bright at home, take note of Smith's advice. "While purple shampoo will be required for successful home care, be sure to only use it from time to time, and in the case where there is a risk of toning too much, use it as your first shampoo in a dual shampoo process to ensure any excess is removed with the second wash," he says.

Shop The Look

EVO Hair Platinum Blonde Toning Shampoo £25 SHOP NOW

Kérastase Blond Absolu Travel-Size Discovery Gift Set £33 £30 SHOP NOW