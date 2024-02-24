I Don’t Have Time for a High-Maintence Bob, so Getting One of These Relaxed Styles

Is anyone else avoiding getting a bob hairstyle because it seems really high maintenance? Two of my friends recently got blunt-bob haircuts, and although they look amazing, both of them said that straightening and styling their hair every day is becoming a bit of a pain. As someone who prioritises sleep and likes to be able to jump out of bed and get ready in ten minutes or less, I just know that this haircut wouldn't work for me. I'm a low-maintenance girl through and through, and I need my beauty routine to fit in with my busy lifestyle.

So, when I saw more and more people on my Instagram feeds opting for a relaxed bob hairstyle, it's safe to say that I was immediately intrigued. These more laidback iterations of the popular haircut are right up my street, and although they require less effort, they still look super chic. Interested? I thought so. Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know.

What Is the Relaxed Bob?

So, what is the relaxed bob? The great thing about this hairstyle is that it doesn't follow a strict set of rules, so you can tailor it to suit your individual style. Instead of more rigid bob hairstyles such as the blunt bob or hydro bob, this look is all about embracing your softer side and letting your natural texture come through.

"It’s super versatile and so popular for a few reasons in my opinion," says Adam Reed, L’Oréal Professionnel UK editorial ambassador. "It's fun and dynamic whilst being easy to style every day. You can even add more volume for more of an Italian bob feel, it’s great for those looking for a standout hairstyle without the upkeep."

How to Style the Relaxed Bob:

In terms of styling, Reed recommends using a good prep product like the L’Oréal Professionnel Tecni.Art Pli, which will ensure that your hair holds the desired shape. He also recommends a texture product for shorter looks such as the L’Oréal Professionnel Tecni.Art Super Dust. Simply scrunch into the roots or through the hair for a "natural, lived-in feel."

Finally, Reed says to always finish with a lightweight but strong hold hairspray like the L’Oréal Professionnel Infinium Hair Spray.

Relaxed Bob Hair Trend Inspiration:

1. Soft Texture

This look really is about embracing that 'I just woke up like this' kind of vibe.

2. Loose Waves

Rochelle's soft waves give her blunter bob a much more relaxed feel.

3. Natural Curls

Got naturally curly hair? Add in some of your favourite curl cream and let your texture shine through.

4. Relaxed "Lob"

This hairstyle is perfect for when your bob starts growing out slightly, so don't worry about having to visit the hairdresser every few weeks.

5. Voluminous Layers

The more volume, the better.

6. Beachy Waves

So effortlessly cool.

7. Wispy Textures

A wispy fringe definitely elevates this relaxed hairstyle.

8. Voluminous Roots

I can't get enough of these voluminous roots and loose waves.

9. Feathered Ends

Told you this hairstyle was chic.

10. '90s Waves

Ok fine, I'll cut my hair and get a '90s fringe.

11. Subtle Movement

This style really does work with all bob lengths.

12. Curled Ends

Even Alexa Chung is a fan of this look.

Products You Need For A Relaxed Bob:

Oribe Dry Texturising Spray £46 SHOP NOW A texturising spray is great for finer hair types and will give your bob that relaxed finish.

L'Oréal Professionnel Tecni.art Pli Shaper £19 £17 SHOP NOW Reed recommends using this heat-activated spray to help hold your desired style.

Pattern Styling Cream £25 SHOP NOW For those of you with curly or wavy hair, opt for a styling cream to define your natural texture.

BaByliss Air Pro 2300 £80 £35 SHOP NOW You can also blow dry your hair with a diffuser to help bring out those curls.

Hair By Sam McKnight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm £36 SHOP NOW This multi-tasking balm will help tame flyaways and add definition.

Umberto Giannini Curl Jelly Scrunching Jelly £9 SHOP NOW I like using this scrunching jelly on my waves when I don't feel like doing much to my hair.