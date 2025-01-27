The Sliced Bob Is the Chic, Low-Effort Haircut That Might Just Convince Me to Go Short for Spring

When it comes to 2025 hair trends, it seems like the bob hairstyle is here to stay. We've seen so many variations of the bob hair trend over the years, from the French bob to the inverted bob and even the bubble bob. However, I've noticed one bob hairstyle cropping up all over social media, and it's definitely caught my attention. Say hello to the sliced bob.

What is the sliced bob, I hear you ask? Let me fill you in. I like to think of this hair trend as a slightly relaxed, low-effort version of the blunt bob, making it the perfect trend to try this spring (I'm genuinely thinking about giving it a go). Similar to a blunt bob, this cut will give the illusion that your hair is all one length, but it actually involves your stylist "slicing" the ends of your hair to add a little bit of movement. No, it's not quite the same as layers, but it essentially has the same effect, helping to add some of that lived-in texture that we all know and love.

In my opinion, this is a great hairstyle for thin hair types that don't want a super blunt finish, but also don't want lots of layering. If this sounds like your kind of thing, I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling to check out some of the most stylish sliced bob hairstyles out there. Don't forget to shop my edit of products to help style your new look, too. You are welcome.

Sliced Bob Hair Inspiration

@sabrinaelba taking a selfie with a sliced bob haircut

(Image credit: @sabrinaelba)

A sliced bob paired with a wispy fringe? Sabrina Elba is bang on trend.

@lindseyholland_ sitting at a cafe with a sliced bob haircut

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

This haircut gives me all of the laid back, spring/summer vibes.

@haileybieber taking a mirror selfie with a sliced bob haircut

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Yep, even Hailey Bieber is a fan.

@tylynnnguyen taking a mirror selfie with a sliced bob haircut

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

See how this hairstyle can add subtle movement to your bob? A great option for finer hair types.

@rochellehumes taking a selfie wearing sunglasses with a sliced bob haircut

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

So, so chic.

@erinoffduty taking a mirror selfie with a sliced bob haircut

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Pair your sliced bob with a side fringe for the ultimate off-duty finish.

@ellefanning taking a selfie with a long, sliced bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @ellefanning)

Curl the ends of your sliced bob inwards for more of a polished look.

@ciara with a sliced bob hairstyle and a sweeping side fringe

(Image credit: @ciara)

Another example of how a side fringe takes this hairstyle to the next level.

Taylor Hill with a wavy, sliced bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @anthonyholguin)

A sliced bob looks so good with subtle waves.

Products You Need for a Sliced Bob

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
Living Proof
Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray

A volumising texture spray will come in so handy when styling this look. Living Proof's weightless formula is a personal favourite of mine.

Ouai Matte Pomade
Ouai
Matte Pomade

A pomade is also a great product for adding movement.

Sachajuan Ocean Mist
Sachajuan
Ocean Mist

I think this hairstyle pairs perfectly with beachy waves, so this sea salt spray will be going straight in my basket.

Curlsmith Weightless Air Dry Cream
Curlsmith
Weightless Air Dry Cream

If you are blessed with natural waves, add a little bit of leave-in conditioner like this one from Curlsmith to help define your style.

Bumble and Bumble Texture Hair Creme
Bumble and Bumble
Texture Hair Creme

This texturising cream from Bumble and Bumble is my secret to getting that "lived-in" look.

