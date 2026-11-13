If you typed "blonde hair inspiration" into any social media platform, I can almost guarantee it wouldn’t be long before you came across a picture of Sienna Miller. Arguably the blueprint for anyone wanting to achieve an effortless yet expensive-looking blonde hair colour, her iconic locks are practically her trademark alongside her boho style and no-makeup makeup.
So, when she stepped out at the LACMA Art and Film Gala in L.A. last week sporting what looked like a slightly cooler-toned take on her usual blonde locks, we took notice. Her frosted-blonde hair, as we’re calling the trend, feels like the perfect winter update to her usual creamy blonde hue, and as a result, we predict every blonde will want to re-create it in the coming months.
Sienna Miller's latest hair look was created by hair artists Jenny Cho and Alex Brownsell.
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So, to find out exactly how we’ll all be doing it, I turned to expert hairstylist and Rahua ambassador, Thomas James, who is already a fan of Sienna’s soft blonde look: "Frosted blonde is such a beautiful way to brighten your look during the colder months," he tells me. "It’s a softer, more wearable take on icy blonde, with delicate, cool-toned highlights that catch the light and give the hair a really fresh, expensive-looking finish. It feels polished but still effortlessly undone, which is what makes Sienna Miller’s colour so chic."
Well, that's us sold. Want to try it? Below, James tells us how.
How to Get Sienna’s Frosted-Blonde Hair
1. Tailor Your Colour
This look starts at the salon, and so it’s important to know what to ask for to achieve the perfect frosted finish. "Ask your colourist for fine, delicately woven highlights in soft champagne and cool beige tones," says James, "keeping some natural depth at the roots for dimension. The key is to avoid anything too platinum or overly ashy. You want that beautiful balance of brightness and softness, with a subtle face frame to really lift the complexion."
2. Adapt Your Wash Routine
Then, once you've achieved your perfect frosted blonde tone, aftercare comes into play. "Keeping frosted blonde hair looking its best is all about maintaining moisture, shine and that beautiful creamy tone," James says. "I’d recommend a hydrating shampoo and conditioner to keep the hair soft and nourished."
3. Protect Your Blonde
Finally, opt for products that will help maintain the brightness of your frosted blonde strands. James swears by Rahua Hydration Detangler + UV Barrier to help protect against colour fade and frizz. The clever formula contains morete oil, which creates a barrier to protect colour-treated hair. "A few drops of hair oil through the mid-lengths and ends will also add that gorgeous, glossy finish that makes this blonde look so expensive," James adds.
Get the Look
Rahua
Hydration Detangler + UV Barrier
Beauty Pie
Healthy Hydration Perfect Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner Duo
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.