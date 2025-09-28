We're still waiting with bated breath for those nail details (more to come, we're sure, from celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik!), but Who What Wear did score a coveted hair breakdown from her longtime stylist Renato Campora. He calls the style a "Hollywood glamour marcel wave bob," given its deep side part and 1930s-inspired S-shaped bends. It's a slight departure from traditional bridal hairstyles—that is, sweeping updos, sleek chignons, and half-up, half-down twists—but it's such a romantic choice I expect countless 2026 brides will recreate. Eagle-eyed beauty fans may even notice Gomez wore a very similar 'do to this year's Oscars back in March, which was also coiffed by Campora.
Coincidence? We think not—but there's no better time for a potential wedding hair trial than Hollywood's biggest night, right? Scroll ahead for all the details on Gomez's wavy wedding bob, straight from Campora himself.
Campora began by washing Gomez's hair twice with Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo, followed by a 30-minute treatment with the Joico Defy Damage KBOND20 Power Masque. "This powerful combination resets the hair by removing buildup and thoroughly cleansing the hair," he says in a release. "The result is hair that’s primed to absorb essential nutrients, reduce frizz, enhancing moisture, shine, strength, and protection from heat styling."
After towel-drying Gomez's lengths and applying Joico's Dream Blowout Glass 72HR Frizz Fighter throughout her strands, he used a rat-tail comb to create a deep side part. He then separated the hair into two-inch sections, treated each with Joico JoiWhip Design Foam from roots to ends, and blow-dried with a large round brush, making sure to pin each section to set and cool. "I continued this technique across the entire head to achieve a voluminous and polished base," he shares. "Once cooled, the hair is noticeably shiny, bouncy, and full of life."
"For styling, I begin at the front of the head, just above the ear, working in one-inch horizontal sections," he continues. He sprayed each section with Joico Heat Hero Glossing Thermal Protector, then used a three-quarter-inch spring curling iron to create those marcel waves—again, pinning each section to cool and set. "I repeated this motion across the front, then moved to the opposite side, and finally the back—starting at the nape and working upward," he adds.
Once the curls cooled for 20 minutes, "I removed the pins and gently brushed through each section to blend the waves together," Campora explains. "Special attention is given to the face-framing pieces, which are shaped to highlight and enhance the facial structure." A generous mist of shine-inducing hair spray to finish, and there you have it: "A flawless, timeless, healthy-looking Hollywood glamour marcel wave bob for a day that celebrates love, beauty, and perfection."
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.