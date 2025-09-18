Scalp Facials Are Going Viral on TikTok, So I Decided to Put the Treatment to the Test

As a beauty editor, it's my job to put those weird and wonderful treatments you hear about to the test, to let you know whether they are really worth your money. Team Who What Wear UK has tried plenty of buzzy beauty treatments over the years, from lymphatic drainage massages to Hydrafacial, but lately, the one thing people keep asking me about is scalp facials.
Thanks to TikTok, scalp facials and head spas are having quite a moment. As the name suggests, this treatment is literally a facial for your scalp. It's just as in-depth as a normal facial, and people rave about how relaxing it feels. So, I thought it was about time I booked myself in for one and headed to Cloud Twelve, a luxury wellness centre in Notting Hill, London, that offers a premium head spa experience. Keep scrolling to find out how I got on…
What Is a Scalp Facial?
First things first, I thought it would be helpful to get an expert's rundown on what this scalp treatment actually entails, and how it can benefit your hair.
"I spend a lot of time in the clinic explaining that our scalp is made of skin, just like our faces," says consultant trichologist Eva Proudman. "We cleanse [and treat] our faces regularly, whereas we tend to only think about our hair and not the needs of our scalp. The scalp has its own microbiome, which means that it contains a balance of micro-organisms, including bacteria and fungi, as well as around 180,000 sebaceous (oil) glands and sweat glands, making it a moist and active environment that can easily become imbalanced."
As explained by Proudman, a scalp facial is all about deeply cleansing the scalp to provide the hair follicle for optimum hair-growth conditions.
My Scalp Facial Review
As someone who is currently on a hair-health journey, I was really intrigued to give this treatment a go. As soon as I arrived at Cloud Twelve, I knew I was in for a treat. Tucked away in the heart of Notting Hill, the wellness centre features a state-of-the-art spa that is perfect for relaxing after work. When I arrived, I was given a fresh white robe and slippers to change into before heading into a treatment room where the head spa experience was taking place.
My lovely therapist talked me through the treatment before using a small device and advanced dermascope technology to take a closer look at my scalp so that she could tailor the products to my needs. I was handed an iPad so that I could see a close-up view of my scalp, and I was happy to hear that it looked relatively healthy. However, we both agreed that there was some product build-up and oiliness that would be great to address, and I was able to select from a luxurious lineup of Davines hair products before getting comfy on the treatment bed.
She started by cleansing my skin and applying a crystal mask over my eye area. She applied the first scalp treatment, massaged it in and followed up with a double shampoo. She then used a chic-looking gold tool to do a "waterfall rinse", which felt so relaxing, before massaging my scalp with a scalp brush. She told me that these hair brushes are great for exfoliating, removing dead skin cells and stimulating blood flow.
Next, it was time for a strengthening and hydrating treatment, followed by a relaxing head, neck and shoulder massage (I could have fallen asleep at this point). She used a gua sha tool during the massage, which I was a huge fan of. A nourishing face mask was then applied to my skin before it was time for the herbal steam mist. A plastic dome was placed over my head during this part to help encapsulate the steam, whilst my therapist moved on to a relaxing arm massage.
Finally, she washed off the face mask and went in with another waterfall rinse (this time over the entire face) before finishing the treatment off with some very clever LED scalp tools and a refreshing scalp serum. She let me take another close-up look through the camera, and any signs of oiliness and product build-up had completely disappeared. I chose to add on a blow-dry at the end of my appointment, and left with clean, voluminous hair that felt incredible to touch. The best bit was that these results lasted for about a week, and everyone commented on how good my hair looked.
Can a Scalp Facial Work on All Hair Types?
Seeing as I enjoyed my treatment so much, I was keen to know whether it was suitable for all hair types. "Yes, it is not the hair type that determines whether a scalp facial is suitable, but rather the needs of the scalp," explains Proudman. If you're thinking about giving a head spa a go, make sure to speak to your therapist about your specific concerns and needs.
How Often Should You Get a Scalp Facial?
In terms of how often to get this treatment done, Proudman tells me that this really depends on your scalp. "If your scalp is well balanced and doesn’t itch, flake or look really pink, then monthly would be a good interval. However, if you have symptoms of itching, flaking and inflammation, then it is possible that weekly or fortnightly would be appropriate."
How to Do a Scalp Facial at Home
Whilst nothing will compare to an in-person treatment, Proudman tells me that there are some things you can do at home to help keep your scalp healthy. In particular, using a scalp exfoliator and massager, such as the Tangle Teezer Scalp Exfoliator & Massager (£9). There are also many scalp serums available to help with specific hair concerns, alongside targeted products for hair loss.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.