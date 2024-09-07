Per Alice + Olivia, “Romantic Parisian” Hair Will Be Everywhere This Year

Happy New York Fashion Week! The six-day marathon is already buzzing with beauty inspiration, and the looks I've seen so far function as a blueprint for this year's hottest trends. (More to come on that front!) When multiple, forward-thinking artists come together, you see, it only makes sense that the result is downright magical.

The hair alchemy at Alice + Olivia is especially spellbinding. Matthew Curtis, the show's lead hairstylist, gave Who What Wear an exclusive first look at his creations—dreamy, embellished twists with a "romantic Parisian" feel—and I suspect they'll pop up on mood boards everywhere. Catch every single detail below (including a tutorial from Curtis!) and get a head start on the elegant hair trend poised to dominate this fall and beyond.

(Image credit: Scott Hammel)

What is romantic Parisian hair?

Think of a classically French hairstyle—a twisted chignon, a tousled shag, a Bardot bang , or an iconic French bob . Now, add some delicate hair accessories to those styles for a romantic flair, such as hair pins, metallic baubles, or lace appliqués, and there you have it—a romantic Parisian mane.

It's no secret that hair accessories are quickly becoming the token of cool-girl style (they were situated all over Copenhagen Fashion Week , both on and off the runway), but according to Curtis, the romantic Parisian route leans a tad sleeker. Think subtle accents (a rosette, a pearl embellishment) that enhance your natural strand pattern without overwhelming your look. "I was inspired to create these hair looks by imagining a romantic afternoon walk through the Gardens of Versailles," he adds.



These styles beautifully complement the brand's S/S 25 collection (which is heavily embellished and embroidered), but they're also a fabulous choice for this fall. "They mirror the refinement of autumn fashion, adding an elegant, understated flair to layered outfits," Curtis adds. Consider it a graduation from the hair bow trend we saw all over S/S 24 runways (including Alice + Olivia!). Bows certainly aren't going anywhere, but this year, Curtis predicts softer, more romantic takes on the coquette style.

"Expect pearls and bejeweled clips subtly woven into styles—delicate but impactful touches that offer a refined, romantic twist," he shares. To take a page out of the Alice + Olivia playbook, opt for mini dahlias, gold coins, white lace, or a single jumbo scrunchie (butter yellow, cherry red, pale blue, or patterned—up to you) for what Curtis calls a "modern, fluid coquette vibe."

(Image credit: Scott Hammel)

How to Master Romantic Parisian Hair

Before adorning those accessories, a romantic base (i.e., a braided bun) is key. Curtis first uses Briogeo's Yuzu + Plum Oil Full Miracle Styling Foam on dry hair to give the strands some texture before drying it with a GHD blow-dryer. (FYI, the foam doubles as a heat protectant!) Pump ample amounts onto your hands and run through the root to the tip," he shares, as this will create volume and texture. He follows with a wide-barrel curling iron to bend the mid-lengths and ends.

Using his hands, he loosely pulls back the hair to the mid-back of the head, tying it into a ponytail with an elastic. He then grabs a bun ring (also called a bun donut) to create a denser bun, pulling the ponytail through the middle and securing it with pins. "Split the ponytail depending on length and thickness and create a normal Dutch braid through various sections at the back," he explains. "Wound the braid over the ring, [which] creates texture and a dramatic, voluminous bun."

For the jumbo scrunchie look, he swaps the Dutch braid for a rope braid, gathering the hair with his hands and wrapping it around the base of the ponytail for an elegant rope chignon.

(Image credit: Scott Hammel)

He tops off the style with Briogeo's Style & Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Sleek Stick, running it around the hairline to get rid of any flyaways and clean up any edges. "This gives a refined finish to any look!" he shares. (I personally find it a godsend for my slicked-back styles.) For thicker, curlier strands, he also uses the brand's Style and Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Light Work Sculpting Crème to smooth the hair.

The final touch, of course, is the smattering of coquette accessories. "We then dressed the braided bun with flowers, coins, or white lace, giving a romantic Parisian feel," he says. In short: Tell your hair bow it's time for an ethereal upgrade.

Shop the Trend

Briogeo Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Hair Styling Texture Foam $26 SHOP NOW

Briogeo Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Hair Styling Sleek Stick $23 SHOP NOW

Briogeo Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Hair Styling Sculpting Cream $26 SHOP NOW

GHD Air 1600w Professional Hair Dryer $209 SHOP NOW

Alice + Olivia A+O X Slip Large Scrunchie $13 SHOP NOW

Lelet NY Kaia Amazonite French Pin $178 SHOP NOW

Alexandre de Paris Pearly Side Barrette $102 SHOP NOW

Cher Large Printed Scrunchie $45 SHOP NOW