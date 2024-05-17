I Hate to Say It, But I'm Done With My Bob—12 Low-Effort Hairstyles I'm Dreaming of Next

First things first. I feel like I need to disclose that as I type this very article, I am in fact growing out my bob. I just want to make it clear that I’m not going back on the multiple times I’ve told Who What Wear UK readers I will never have long hair again. Aside from me sounding ever so slightly dramatic, it still holds true that short hair does suit me a lot better. But over the spring/summer months especially, I just feel like a few extra inches really wouldn’t go a miss. And while bobs are certainly not "out", nor are they "over", since I've been sporting one for a while now, I have to say, I'm urning for longer lengths again.

“A grown-out bob is a great option if you’d like short-to-mid-length
hair but miss the versatility that longer hairstyles can offer,” explains top
hairstylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith. “It can be far more playful and versatile when it comes to styling and so if you’re someone who likes to change their look on a daily weekly basis, this is a great choice. It’s also a great way of wearing a mid-shape that can still be tied up for aesthetic or practicality reasons such as working out.”

Hailey Bieber Grown-Out Bob

Hailey Bieber at Coachella was my initial inspiration for growing out my bob...

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

For me, the latter holds particularly true and with Glastonbury and a
few cheeky trips abroad on the horizon, I want to be able to have the option of
tying my hair back. And I’m in exceptionally good company. “Lili Reinhart, Christy Turlington, Raye and Jennifer Aniston are all sporting longer bobs,” says Smith. “They all hit the shoulders which encourages texture, lift and movement. As the wearer moves, the hair looks more energetic as it bounces around the shoulders and gives the look of vitality and playfulness.”

Smith goes on to explain that while they can work straight and sleek, for
best results you should style with a bit of texture in the form of bouncy or
more beachy waves. “If you prefer a more glamorous look, blow-dry using a round barrel brush or a tool like the Dyson Airwrap. If you’d rather a more relaxed, casual texture, try bending the hair randomly with a large straightening iron or large curling tong. Finish with some texture spray to add to the lift and movement."

Scroll on to discover the best low-effort, grown-out bob hairstyles and shop the prodcuts you need to recreate some of the looks yourself.

The Best Grown-Out Bob Hairstyles:

Laura Harrier Grown-Out Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hard evidence for a shoulder grazing bob. Living for the soft waves and side parting.

Jennifer Aniston Blonde Grown-Out Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston is giving 90s Posh Spice and we are so here for it.

Christy Turlington Grown-Out Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christy Turlington making a strong argument for a straight grown-out bob in a centre parting. And pin stripe suits.

Claire Most Grown-Out Coily Bob

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Grown-out bob + coily hair = match made in heaven.

Sydney Sweeney Grown-Out Blonde Bob in Centre Parting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To achieve Sydney's chic look, flick out the ends of the hair with straighteners and finish with a generous helping of hairspray.

Rochelle Humes Grown-Out Bob Centre Parting

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

Ever since Rochelle cut her hair into a bob, she's been my go-to inspo. You really can't go wrong with a centre parting paired with loose waves.

Elle Fanning Grown-Out Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To achieve Elle's beachy soft tousled waves, celebrity hair stylist Jenda applied Elvive Dream Lengths Frizz Killer Serum Leave-In to control her natural wave and give the high shine factor.

Maude Apatow Grown-Out Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maude's bob is longer at the front, giving extra length around the face, but shorter in the back, giving the cut more shape and movement. I'm seriously tempted.

Emmanuelle Koffi grown-out bob

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

The long bob paired with curtain bangs is a trending look on both curly and straight hair.

Lili Reinhart Grown-Out Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lili has recently grown out her chin-length bob and it really suits her face shape.

Miss Enocha Grown-Out Bob and Adidas Cap

(Image credit: @missenocha)

The good news, a grown-out bob and baseball cap is the perfect look for summer, whether it's for a festival or a picnic in the park.

Shop Grown-Out Bob Styling Products:

Maria Nila Shaping Heat Spray
Selfridges
Maria Nila Shaping Heat Spray

I love this product for many a reason. It protects the hair from heat, keeps the tonged curls I labour over in place all day (nothing worse than them almost immediately dropping out), helps with flyaways, adds texture AND smells really good. Just spritz over dry hair.

Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist
Hair by Sam McKnight
Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist

"My go-to adding lift and movement to a grown-out bob," says Smith. "Shake the hair out upside down for a modern result."



Color Wow Money Mist
Color Wow
Color Wow Money Mist

For a super shiny and sleek finish on whatever your chosen style, spritz this through damp hair. I can't get enough of it.

Overnight Boosting Peptide
TYPEBEA
Overnight Boosting Peptide

Anna Lahey (founder of my favourite ingestible beauty brand Vida Glow) and Rita Ora have joined forces to bring us a brand focused on hair growth for every hair type. If you're looking to grow out your bob, massage this traceless non-sticky formula into your scalp before bed.

Cloud Nine Hair Straightener Wide Iron
Cloud Nine
The Wide Iron

"I find the Cloud Nine The Wide Iron is a really user friendly tool for moulding the hair in an undone, cool girl way," says Smith.

