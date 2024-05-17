I Hate to Say It, But I'm Done With My Bob—12 Low-Effort Hairstyles I'm Dreaming of Next

First things first. I feel like I need to disclose that as I type this very article, I am in fact growing out my bob. I just want to make it clear that I’m not going back on the multiple times I’ve told Who What Wear UK readers I will never have long hair again. Aside from me sounding ever so slightly dramatic, it still holds true that short hair does suit me a lot better. But over the spring/summer months especially, I just feel like a few extra inches really wouldn’t go a miss. And while bobs are certainly not "out", nor are they "over", since I've been sporting one for a while now, I have to say, I'm urning for longer lengths again.

“A grown-out bob is a great option if you’d like short-to-mid-length

hair but miss the versatility that longer hairstyles can offer,” explains top

hairstylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith. “It can be far more playful and versatile when it comes to styling and so if you’re someone who likes to change their look on a daily weekly basis, this is a great choice. It’s also a great way of wearing a mid-shape that can still be tied up for aesthetic or practicality reasons such as working out.”

Hailey Bieber at Coachella was my initial inspiration for growing out my bob... (Image credit: @haileybieber

For me, the latter holds particularly true and with Glastonbury and a

few cheeky trips abroad on the horizon, I want to be able to have the option of

tying my hair back. And I’m in exceptionally good company. “Lili Reinhart, Christy Turlington, Raye and Jennifer Aniston are all sporting longer bobs,” says Smith. “They all hit the shoulders which encourages texture, lift and movement. As the wearer moves, the hair looks more energetic as it bounces around the shoulders and gives the look of vitality and playfulness.”

Smith goes on to explain that while they can work straight and sleek, for

best results you should style with a bit of texture in the form of bouncy or

more beachy waves. “If you prefer a more glamorous look, blow-dry using a round barrel brush or a tool like the Dyson Airwrap. If you’d rather a more relaxed, casual texture, try bending the hair randomly with a large straightening iron or large curling tong. Finish with some texture spray to add to the lift and movement."

Scroll on to discover the best low-effort, grown-out bob hairstyles and shop the prodcuts you need to recreate some of the looks yourself.

The Best Grown-Out Bob Hairstyles:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hard evidence for a shoulder grazing bob. Living for the soft waves and side parting.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston is giving 90s Posh Spice and we are so here for it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christy Turlington making a strong argument for a straight grown-out bob in a centre parting. And pin stripe suits.

Grown-out bob + coily hair = match made in heaven.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To achieve Sydney's chic look, flick out the ends of the hair with straighteners and finish with a generous helping of hairspray.

Ever since Rochelle cut her hair into a bob, she's been my go-to inspo. You really can't go wrong with a centre parting paired with loose waves.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To achieve Elle's beachy soft tousled waves, celebrity hair stylist Jenda applied Elvive Dream Lengths Frizz Killer Serum Leave-In to control her natural wave and give the high shine factor.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maude's bob is longer at the front, giving extra length around the face, but shorter in the back, giving the cut more shape and movement. I'm seriously tempted.

The long bob paired with curtain bangs is a trending look on both curly and straight hair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lili has recently grown out her chin-length bob and it really suits her face shape.

The good news, a grown-out bob and baseball cap is the perfect look for summer, whether it's for a festival or a picnic in the park.

Shop Grown-Out Bob Styling Products:

Selfridges Maria Nila Shaping Heat Spray £21 SHOP NOW I love this product for many a reason. It protects the hair from heat, keeps the tonged curls I labour over in place all day (nothing worse than them almost immediately dropping out), helps with flyaways, adds texture AND smells really good. Just spritz over dry hair.

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist £27 SHOP NOW "My go-to adding lift and movement to a grown-out bob," says Smith. "Shake the hair out upside down for a modern result."









Color Wow Color Wow Money Mist £30 SHOP NOW For a super shiny and sleek finish on whatever your chosen style, spritz this through damp hair. I can't get enough of it.

TYPEBEA Overnight Boosting Peptide £43 SHOP NOW Anna Lahey (founder of my favourite ingestible beauty brand Vida Glow) and Rita Ora have joined forces to bring us a brand focused on hair growth for every hair type. If you're looking to grow out your bob, massage this traceless non-sticky formula into your scalp before bed.