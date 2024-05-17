I Hate to Say It, But I'm Done With My Bob—12 Low-Effort Hairstyles I'm Dreaming of Next
First things first. I feel like I need to disclose that as I type this very article, I am in fact growing out my bob. I just want to make it clear that I’m not going back on the multiple times I’ve told Who What Wear UK readers I will never have long hair again. Aside from me sounding ever so slightly dramatic, it still holds true that short hair does suit me a lot better. But over the spring/summer months especially, I just feel like a few extra inches really wouldn’t go a miss. And while bobs are certainly not "out", nor are they "over", since I've been sporting one for a while now, I have to say, I'm urning for longer lengths again.
“A grown-out bob is a great option if you’d like short-to-mid-length
hair but miss the versatility that longer hairstyles can offer,” explains top
hairstylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith. “It can be far more playful and versatile when it comes to styling and so if you’re someone who likes to change their look on a daily weekly basis, this is a great choice. It’s also a great way of wearing a mid-shape that can still be tied up for aesthetic or practicality reasons such as working out.”
For me, the latter holds particularly true and with Glastonbury and a
few cheeky trips abroad on the horizon, I want to be able to have the option of
tying my hair back. And I’m in exceptionally good company. “Lili Reinhart, Christy Turlington, Raye and Jennifer Aniston are all sporting longer bobs,” says Smith. “They all hit the shoulders which encourages texture, lift and movement. As the wearer moves, the hair looks more energetic as it bounces around the shoulders and gives the look of vitality and playfulness.”
Smith goes on to explain that while they can work straight and sleek, for
best results you should style with a bit of texture in the form of bouncy or
more beachy waves. “If you prefer a more glamorous look, blow-dry using a round barrel brush or a tool like the Dyson Airwrap. If you’d rather a more relaxed, casual texture, try bending the hair randomly with a large straightening iron or large curling tong. Finish with some texture spray to add to the lift and movement."
Scroll on to discover the best low-effort, grown-out bob hairstyles and shop the prodcuts you need to recreate some of the looks yourself.
The Best Grown-Out Bob Hairstyles:
Hard evidence for a shoulder grazing bob. Living for the soft waves and side parting.
Jennifer Aniston is giving 90s Posh Spice and we are so here for it.
Christy Turlington making a strong argument for a straight grown-out bob in a centre parting. And pin stripe suits.
Grown-out bob + coily hair = match made in heaven.
To achieve Sydney's chic look, flick out the ends of the hair with straighteners and finish with a generous helping of hairspray.
Ever since Rochelle cut her hair into a bob, she's been my go-to inspo. You really can't go wrong with a centre parting paired with loose waves.
To achieve Elle's beachy soft tousled waves, celebrity hair stylist Jenda applied Elvive Dream Lengths Frizz Killer Serum Leave-In to control her natural wave and give the high shine factor.
Maude's bob is longer at the front, giving extra length around the face, but shorter in the back, giving the cut more shape and movement. I'm seriously tempted.
The long bob paired with curtain bangs is a trending look on both curly and straight hair.
Lili has recently grown out her chin-length bob and it really suits her face shape.
The good news, a grown-out bob and baseball cap is the perfect look for summer, whether it's for a festival or a picnic in the park.
Shop Grown-Out Bob Styling Products:
I love this product for many a reason. It protects the hair from heat, keeps the tonged curls I labour over in place all day (nothing worse than them almost immediately dropping out), helps with flyaways, adds texture AND smells really good. Just spritz over dry hair.
"My go-to adding lift and movement to a grown-out bob," says Smith. "Shake the hair out upside down for a modern result."
For a super shiny and sleek finish on whatever your chosen style, spritz this through damp hair. I can't get enough of it.
Anna Lahey (founder of my favourite ingestible beauty brand Vida Glow) and Rita Ora have joined forces to bring us a brand focused on hair growth for every hair type. If you're looking to grow out your bob, massage this traceless non-sticky formula into your scalp before bed.
"I find the Cloud Nine The Wide Iron is a really user friendly tool for moulding the hair in an undone, cool girl way," says Smith.
-
I Asked a Top Hairstylist Which Bob Would Suit My Round Face Shape Best
This is what they recommended.
By Grace Lindsay
-
9 Hair Trends Celebs and Fashion People Will Be Wearing Nonstop This Spring
We can't wait to try them.
By Maya Thomas
-
Your Hairdresser Is Over Bobs—3 Haircuts They Want You to Ask for Instead
The next trends to try.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
The Baroque Bob Just Entered the Chat—Hairstylists Say It'll Dominate in 2024
It's giving 17th-century chic.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Move Over, Bobs—The "Kitty Cut" Is Set to Be 2024's Biggest Haircut Trend
There's a new cut in town.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
The Coolest Fashion People Are Getting a Jump-Start on These 6 Hair Trends
We're taking notes.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
The Stacked Bob Is This Year's Most Unexpected Short Hair Trend
It's not what you think.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
From the Hush Cut to Cowboy Copper Hair, This Fall's Hair Trends Are *Too* Good
I’m itching to try them.
By Maya Thomas