It's Here: The Summer Accessories Trend the Gen Z Crowd Is Trading Bags For

One thing Gen Zers are known for—fashion-wise at least—is our dedication to comfort and convenience. We might get a bad rep for it, but sometimes, we have to prioritize function, especially when styling summer outfits. The warmer temps and increasing humidity levels make our clothing choices much more crucial, especially with all the different events, hobbies, and plans with friends for Gen Zers always on the go.
As a New York resident, I have to schlep across the city daily, and I have little tolerance for doing so in an uncomfortable outfit. As I'm constantly on the move from one activity to the next, the last thing I or anyone else wants is to be worrying about carrying a bag to and from locations, even if it's lightweight and small. The freedom of running around the city without a bag on my shoulder is the best feeling in the summer, which is why Gen Z is turning to utility bags. The small but mighty accessory wraps around your waist like a belt but features compartments similar to a carpenter's belt.
Even runway collections have caught on to the desire for functional bags, such as Coperni's and Eckhaus Latta's S/S 26 collections, which included multiple utility belts on models rather than typical shoulder bags. I already purchased a utility bag before the summer started, and I carry my small essentials in it: cards, lip gloss, hand sanitizer, etc. Another plus? A utility belt does, in fact, make your outfit look 10 times cooler without trying hard at all.
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ZARA
100% Leather Waist Belt With Pockets