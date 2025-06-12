With the warm weather set to hit London this weekend, it's got me thinking about what hair trends I can rock in the sunshine. The thing about me is that I have a lot of hair. It's thick, naturally curly and pretty long at the moment, so I know that if I wear it down, I'm probably going to regret it. That being said, I also don't want to spend hours styling it into a complicated updo hairstyle, as I'd much rather be outside enjoying the weather.

So, I thought it was about time I reached out to an expert to get their opinion on the best hairstyles for hot weather that don't require hours in front of the mirror. Yep, I spoke to Tina Farey, editorial director at RUSH Hair, and asked her for all of her recommendations.

Below, I've rounded up Farey's top summer hairstyles of choice, and I've also included a few of my own favourites that I've spotted all over Instagram. These styles are chic, simple and the perfect finishing touch for your new season wardrobe. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling and get inspired. Oh, and if you're going on holiday this summer, we've got hairstyles for long-haul flights, too. You are welcome.

15 Hairstyles That Are Perfect for Wearing in Hot Weather

1. The Chignon

First up is the classic French-girl hairstyle, the chignon. "The ultra-chic chignon screams Parisian cool – renowned for its sophisticated, sleek approach to the trending 'undone' look," says Farey. "The word chignon originates from the French phrase 'chignon du cou', which translates to nape of the neck, where this hairstyle tends to sit. This low-maintenance style is perfect for those warmer days when you need your hair out of your face, working on a range of different hair types and textures – as long as your hair is collarbone length, then you can rock this refined, structured silhouette."

2. Beachy Texture

If you do fancy wearing your hair down in the heat, why not embrace this beautifully laidback, beachy texture? The trick to this look is all in the products. I recommend running a good texture spray or salt spray through the ends of the hair to give them that tousled finish.

3. Slick-Back Bun

In between hair wash days? Not to fear, as the slicked-back bun is here to save the day. "The classic slick-back bun is the perfect style to keep your hair out of your face – especially if you’re short on time," explains Farey. "I’d recommend using a strong hold hairspray to keep your style looking sleek all day long."

4. Top Knot

If a slicked-back bun feels a little too structured for your liking, why not go for a more relaxed top knot bun? This style is easy to recreate and is another way to keep your hair out of your face while still looking chic. You could even pull out a few strands of hair around the front of your face to give it a more lived-in look.

5. Pigtail Braids

"Braids are the perfect option for all hair types and lengths on those warmer days – especially if you have wavy or curly hair," says Farey. While there are so many beautiful braids to choose from, I'm really loving this cute pigtail braid hairstyle for summer.

6. Natural Texture

Instead of spending hours with your straightener or hot brush this summer, why not embrace your natural texture? There are so many great products on offer this season to help define and enhance your natural look, whether that's subtle waves or beautiful curls.

7. Half-Up, Half-Down

"Half-up, half-down looks are the ultimate blend of ease and elegance, looking effortlessly chic for all hair types and lengths," Farey tells me. "This style is completely customisable to the individual, beautifully showcasing the hair’s natural texture, from straight and sleek to wonderfully wavy; this is the ideal option for keeping your hair out of your face. [Plus], it’s perfect for any event, from work to weddings to weekends in the sunshine."

8. '90s Tendrils

I love this '90s inspired updo hairstyle. Take your low bun up a notch this summer by adding some wavy tendrils around the front of your face and prepare to be flooded with compliments.

9. Soft Bob

A bob hairstyle is a great option for summer. According to Farey, a soft bob will be the top choice this season. “This style is a delicately feminine approach to the classic blunt bob, offering a much more effortless rendition with its summery, relaxed feel," she says. "Essentially, it’s a shoulder-length cut with wispy, graduated layers blended seamlessly throughout to achieve the ethereal essence of the look."

10. French Braid

Another braid hairstyle that I'm loving for the warmer months is a French braid. This is a little more complicated than other braid hairstyles, but the result is definitely worth it. Luckily for you, we've put together a complete guide on how to French braid your hair this season.

11. Bubble Ponytail

"Elevate your classic ponytail this season with the Y2K-inspired bubble ponytail, which is loved for its practical yet trendy look," says Farey. "This style works best with second-day medium to long hair, making it great for festival season when you need a style that will keep oilier hair looking fresh."

Clear elastics will be your best friend for this look. Simply use them to create the bubble effect above.

12. Claw Clips

Throwing your hair up in a claw clip is such an easy and effortlessly chic way to do a hot-weather hairstyle. However, if you want to take things one step further, why not add multiple eye-catching claw clips like the image above?

13. Relaxed Ponytail

Yep, ponytails are seriously stylish right now, and this relaxed style just screams summer to me. Add some loose waves into the end of your ponytail for the ultimate laidback yet elegant finish.

14. Mermaid Waves

I've been using my hair waver non-stop this season. I know it involves a little bit more styling compared to some of the looks above, but I love the beachy feel that it gives.

15. Micro Bob

Long hair can be a lot during the summer months, so if you're thinking about getting the chop, I highly recommend the micro bob. According to Instagram, this super short cut is one of the most stylish iterations of the bob hairstyle to try this season.

Products You Need for Hot Weather Hairstyles

New Look White Two Tone Flower Hair Claw Clip £5 SHOP NOW The cutest claw clip I've ever seen. Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies £35 SHOP NOW I always secure my bun in place with a silk scrunchie as they are a lot kinder to the hair. Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray £29 SHOP NOW This sea salt spray from Bumble and Bumble will give your hair so much beachy texture. Bouclème Curl Defining Gel £17 SHOP NOW Define your natural curls with Bouclème's moisturising gel. GHD Wave Triple Barrel Waver £159 SHOP NOW The ultimate hair tool for mermaid waves. Eco Style Rosemary Mint Styling Gel £7 £5 SHOP NOW If you're trying a slicked-back style this season, hair gel is a must.