4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Hairstyles That Are Perfect for Wearing on Long-Haul Flights

As much as I love going on holiday, something that I don't look forward to is a long haul flight. I struggle to sleep on airplanes, my skin gets really dry and my hair always ends up looking a little worse for wear, which means I often turn up at my hotel ready for a nap and a big pamper session. However, over the years I have created my own routines that help make flying a whole lot easier. From downloading relaxing meditations on my phone to finding the perfect in flight skincare products, I feel like I am definitely getting better at travelling to those long-haul destinations.

This year, one thing I am really focusing on is my hair health. After years of bleaching and heat styling, my ends aren't looking their best, so I was keen to know what kind of hairstyles I could wear on a long hail flight to minimise any damage but also mean I'll still look somewhat put together when I reach my destination.

If you didn't know, your hair will often rub against the rough chair fabric on flights or trains when travelling which can cause unwanted friction. Plus, if you're not wearing a protective hairstyle, this could cause further damage. But don't fear, as I spoke to Ross Kwan, celebrity hairstylist and TRESemmé ambassador, all about the best hairstyles to help prevent this and look stylish in the process. Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know...

4 of the Best Protective Hairstyles for Long-Haul Flights

1. Pigtails

First up is braided pigtails. This is such a great protective hairstyle as Kwan tells me that it doesn't cause any stress on the hair follicle.

To keep things as gentle as possible, made sure to use a silk scrunchie to secure your braids in place.

Get the look

Slip Pure Silk Minnie Scrunchies £39 SHOP NOW These Slip silk scrunchies are my personal faves.

Tresemme Lamellar Shine Finishing Oil £10 SHOP NOW Kwan recommends putting a little bit of this oil on the ends of your hair before styling to add extra shine.

2. Top Knot With Silk Scrunchie

Another great hairstyle is a top knot secured into place with a silk scrunchie. You want to keep the tension on the hair minimal, so don't feel the need to secure your top knot too tightly.

I personally love this hairstyle as I feel like it gets my hair out of my face while still looking put together and chic.

Get the look

Drowsy Pillow Scrunchie - Dusty Gold £30 SHOP NOW This silk scrunchie from Drowsy is pretty genius as it "cocoons" your hair, preventing it from pulling while you sleep.

Slip Pure Silk Large Scrunchies - Sea Mist £39 SHOP NOW I love these summery designs.

3. Low Ponytail

Not only does this ponytail look chic, but it's super easy to do and will help prevent breakage compared to other hairstyles.

For extra protection, Kwan recommends bringing a silk pillowcase on your flight to prevent unwanted friction.

Get the look

TRESemmé Leave-In Cream Hair Serum Lamellar Shine £7 SHOP NOW Apply a little bit of this to your ponytail before your flight to keep your hair looking fresh.

John Lewis Organic Mulberry Silk Standard Pillowcase £45 SHOP NOW This silk pillowcase has lots of rave reviews.

4. Cornrows

If you have curly hair, Kwan recommends a braided hairstyle, from Dutch braids to cornrows. He also recommends travelling with a silk hair wrap to protect your hair from rubbing against the rough chair fabric on the airplane.

A silk pillowcase will definitely come in handy too!

Get the look

Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Finishing Mist £40 SHOP NOW This protective finishing spray is suitable for all curly hair types and will help nourish your hair pre-flight.