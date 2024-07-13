4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Hairstyles That Are Perfect for Wearing on Long-Haul Flights
As much as I love going on holiday, something that I don't look forward to is a long haul flight. I struggle to sleep on airplanes, my skin gets really dry and my hair always ends up looking a little worse for wear, which means I often turn up at my hotel ready for a nap and a big pamper session. However, over the years I have created my own routines that help make flying a whole lot easier. From downloading relaxing meditations on my phone to finding the perfect in flight skincare products, I feel like I am definitely getting better at travelling to those long-haul destinations.
This year, one thing I am really focusing on is my hair health. After years of bleaching and heat styling, my ends aren't looking their best, so I was keen to know what kind of hairstyles I could wear on a long hail flight to minimise any damage but also mean I'll still look somewhat put together when I reach my destination.
If you didn't know, your hair will often rub against the rough chair fabric on flights or trains when travelling which can cause unwanted friction. Plus, if you're not wearing a protective hairstyle, this could cause further damage. But don't fear, as I spoke to Ross Kwan, celebrity hairstylist and TRESemmé ambassador, all about the best hairstyles to help prevent this and look stylish in the process. Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know...
4 of the Best Protective Hairstyles for Long-Haul Flights
1. Pigtails
First up is braided pigtails. This is such a great protective hairstyle as Kwan tells me that it doesn't cause any stress on the hair follicle.
To keep things as gentle as possible, made sure to use a silk scrunchie to secure your braids in place.
Get the look
Kwan recommends putting a little bit of this oil on the ends of your hair before styling to add extra shine.
2. Top Knot With Silk Scrunchie
Another great hairstyle is a top knot secured into place with a silk scrunchie. You want to keep the tension on the hair minimal, so don't feel the need to secure your top knot too tightly.
I personally love this hairstyle as I feel like it gets my hair out of my face while still looking put together and chic.
Get the look
This silk scrunchie from Drowsy is pretty genius as it "cocoons" your hair, preventing it from pulling while you sleep.
3. Low Ponytail
Not only does this ponytail look chic, but it's super easy to do and will help prevent breakage compared to other hairstyles.
For extra protection, Kwan recommends bringing a silk pillowcase on your flight to prevent unwanted friction.
Get the look
Apply a little bit of this to your ponytail before your flight to keep your hair looking fresh.
4. Cornrows
If you have curly hair, Kwan recommends a braided hairstyle, from Dutch braids to cornrows. He also recommends travelling with a silk hair wrap to protect your hair from rubbing against the rough chair fabric on the airplane.
A silk pillowcase will definitely come in handy too!
Get the look
This protective finishing spray is suitable for all curly hair types and will help nourish your hair pre-flight.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
