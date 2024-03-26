Bobs Always Look Chic, But Grey Bobs Are a Whole Other Level of Sophistication

By Grace Lindsay
published

Remember when people would stop at nothing to hide their grey hairs? From at-home hair dyes to root cover-ups, the options were endless and brands kept coming up with new ways to encourage us to mask them. However, these days I'd like to think that there is less stigma around the subject of going grey, with more and more women embracing their natural hair colour and showing off just how good it can look. In fact, over the last few years I've even seen people choosing to dye their hair grey as the icy shade grows in popularity. Not only that, but more and more brands are bringing out products to actually enhance grey hair, from shampoos to conditioners and even masks. I'm very glad the industry seems to have turned that corner.

Now, if there's one hairstyle that looks good with this colour, it's a bob. I don't know about you, but I happen to think that a grey bob looks so chic. There's something about the shorter haircut and cool-toned hair colour that gives off an effortlessly cool vibe. Apparently I'm not the only one to think this, as lots of celebs have chosen to get the chop over the years while embracing their natural shade. Don't believe me? Keep on scrolling for some of my favourite grey bob hairstyles to add to your inspo folder...

16 of the Best Grey Bob Hairstyles to Try:

1. Side-Part Grey Bob

@greceghanem sitting in a cafe with a coffee

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Grece Ghanem's silvery-grey hair colour looks so elegant with her stylish side part.

2. Curly Grey Bob

@thetennillelife_ curly grey bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @thetennillelife_)

This multi-dimensional grey tone looks so good with natural curls.

3. Wavy Grey Bob

a woman walking with a grey bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images Edward Berthelot / Contributor)

This colour also looks great with a soft wave.

4. Vintage Grey Bob

Ciara grey bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images George Pimentel / Contributor)

The hairstyle can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

5. Short Grey Bob

a woman walking with a grey bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images Jeremy Moeller / Contributor)

This shorter haircut looks so elegant.

6. Polished Grey Bob

a woman walking with a grey bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images Claudio Lavenia / Contributor)

For a polished finish, try curling your ends inwards.

7. Inverted Grey Bob

Jourdan Dunn grey bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images George Pimentel / Contributor)

Don't be afraid to go darker at the roots like Jourdan Dunn.

8. Voluminous Grey Bob

@trayslounge grey bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @trayslounge)

Look at that volume!

9. Highlighted Grey Bob

Emma Thompson grey bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Add a little bit of lightness to the front of the hair like Emma Thompson for a statement finish.

10. Face-Framing Grey Bob

Jodie Foster grey bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images John Shearer / Contributor)

If you don't want to go grey all over, why not embrace a couple of face-framing pieces like Jodie Foster?

11. Shiny Grey Bob

Jane Fonda grey bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images Steve Granitz / Contributor)

Add some shine spray or a gloss to your hair to really make the icy colour stand out.

12. Grey "Lob"

Helen Mirren grey bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images Tristar Media / Contributor)

A side part really does add a modern touch to a bob hairstyle.

13. Sleek Grey Bob

Kim Kardashian grey bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images Donato Sardella / Contributor)

Yep, even Kim K is a fan of this cool shade.

14. Creamy Grey Bob

Diane Keaton grey bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer)

Creamy blonde and grey tones work so well together.

15. Icy Grey Bob

Phoebe Bridgers grey bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images Amy Sussman / Staff)

Opt for more of a purple-toned grey to help fight brassiness.

16. Relaxed Grey Bob

@greceghanem grey bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Grece does it again.

Products For a Grey Bob Hairstyle:

L'Oréal Professionnel Silver Shampoo and Conditioner Duo
L'Oréal Professionnel
Silver Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

This shampoo and conditioner duo is specifically designed for grey hair and works to protect the vibrancy of your colour and combat yellow tones.

Bleach London Fade to Grey Conditioner
Bleach London
Fade to Grey Conditioner

Struggling with brassiness? This toning conditioner helps to fade unwanted warm tones and adds a subtle grey sheen to the hair.

Moroccanoil Colour Depositing Mask- Platinum
Moroccanoil
Colour Depositing Mask- Platinum

This mask from Moroccanoil adds a temporary platinum tone and also helps to refresh your existing colour.

L'Oréal Paris Colorista Permanent Gel Hair Dye in Silver Grey
L'Oreal Paris
Colorista Permanent Gel Hair Dye in Silver Grey

Want to give the hair colour a go? L'Oreal Paris has got you covered.

Davines Alchemic Conditioner - Silver
Davines
Alchemic Conditioner - Silver

This colour-based conditioner not only moisturisers the hair but also brings down any brassiness in grey and blonde tones.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Want to add some shine? Opt for this spray from Color Wow.

Pattern Leave-in Conditioner
Pattern
Leave-In Conditioner

Embrace and define your curls with Pattern's leave-in conditioner.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day™ (phd) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day™ (phd) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo refreshes hair but also adds lots of volume to the roots.

Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow. 


As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season. 

