Bobs Always Look Chic, But Grey Bobs Are a Whole Other Level of Sophistication
Remember when people would stop at nothing to hide their grey hairs? From at-home hair dyes to root cover-ups, the options were endless and brands kept coming up with new ways to encourage us to mask them. However, these days I'd like to think that there is less stigma around the subject of going grey, with more and more women embracing their natural hair colour and showing off just how good it can look. In fact, over the last few years I've even seen people choosing to dye their hair grey as the icy shade grows in popularity. Not only that, but more and more brands are bringing out products to actually enhance grey hair, from shampoos to conditioners and even masks. I'm very glad the industry seems to have turned that corner.
Now, if there's one hairstyle that looks good with this colour, it's a bob. I don't know about you, but I happen to think that a grey bob looks so chic. There's something about the shorter haircut and cool-toned hair colour that gives off an effortlessly cool vibe. Apparently I'm not the only one to think this, as lots of celebs have chosen to get the chop over the years while embracing their natural shade. Don't believe me? Keep on scrolling for some of my favourite grey bob hairstyles to add to your inspo folder...
16 of the Best Grey Bob Hairstyles to Try:
1. Side-Part Grey Bob
Grece Ghanem's silvery-grey hair colour looks so elegant with her stylish side part.
2. Curly Grey Bob
This multi-dimensional grey tone looks so good with natural curls.
3. Wavy Grey Bob
This colour also looks great with a soft wave.
4. Vintage Grey Bob
The hairstyle can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.
5. Short Grey Bob
This shorter haircut looks so elegant.
6. Polished Grey Bob
For a polished finish, try curling your ends inwards.
7. Inverted Grey Bob
Don't be afraid to go darker at the roots like Jourdan Dunn.
8. Voluminous Grey Bob
Look at that volume!
9. Highlighted Grey Bob
Add a little bit of lightness to the front of the hair like Emma Thompson for a statement finish.
10. Face-Framing Grey Bob
If you don't want to go grey all over, why not embrace a couple of face-framing pieces like Jodie Foster?
11. Shiny Grey Bob
Add some shine spray or a gloss to your hair to really make the icy colour stand out.
12. Grey "Lob"
A side part really does add a modern touch to a bob hairstyle.
13. Sleek Grey Bob
Yep, even Kim K is a fan of this cool shade.
14. Creamy Grey Bob
Creamy blonde and grey tones work so well together.
15. Icy Grey Bob
Opt for more of a purple-toned grey to help fight brassiness.
16. Relaxed Grey Bob
Grece does it again.
Products For a Grey Bob Hairstyle:
This shampoo and conditioner duo is specifically designed for grey hair and works to protect the vibrancy of your colour and combat yellow tones.
Struggling with brassiness? This toning conditioner helps to fade unwanted warm tones and adds a subtle grey sheen to the hair.
This mask from Moroccanoil adds a temporary platinum tone and also helps to refresh your existing colour.
Want to give the hair colour a go? L'Oreal Paris has got you covered.
This colour-based conditioner not only moisturisers the hair but also brings down any brassiness in grey and blonde tones.
This dry shampoo refreshes hair but also adds lots of volume to the roots.
