As much as we love the bright blondes and honey hues that tend to dominate in summer, there’s something delightful about darker hair colours coming out to play once autumn hits. Rich brunettes, glossy espresso shades and bitter chocolate tones always feel right at home alongside a cosier wardrobe and deeper colour palette. But if you’re worried that going dark might leave your hair looking flat or one-dimensional, then adding some highlights might just be the key to achieving the perfect autumn look.
“Summer tends to be about brighter sun-kissed pieces, but coming into autumn it’s nice to keep some of that lightness while melting it back into richer brunette tones,” says Jade Proctor, colour specialist and owner of Scullion & Scot. “You’re not undoing everything you’ve done through summer, just making it feel deeper, glossier and richer.”
Yes, whether you have naturally dark brown hair or have recently gone deeper with your colour, adding a few lighter pieces can make all the difference to how your hair looks and feels for autumn. Think warm caramel ribbons, honey-toned balayage or subtle chestnut highlights that catch the light when you move. Rather than taking your brunette base several shades lighter, strategically placed highlights can add just enough contrast to give your hair more depth, dimension, and brightness without losing those rich dark undertones.
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What Sort of Highlights Look Best with Dark Hair?
Brunette hair with highlights is incredibly versatile, whether you prefer barely-there ribbons of colour or a more noticeable contrast. From soft, expensive-looking brunettes to bolder caramel blends, there are plenty of ways to make the look your own with some help from your colourist.
“Dakota Johnson and Amal Clooney are probably my two favourite references for brunette colour with highlights right now,” says Proctor. “Dakota has moved away from those warmer spring tones into a deeper, cooler espresso where there’s still movement in the colour, but it’s really subtle with lots of colour melting and shifts in tonality.” In contrast, Proctor points out that Amal’s highlights have “more of a pop” as her thicker, naturally wavy hair can take more prominent pieces of light.
“For me that’s the biggest thing with highlighting dark hair, you need to think about texture, density, natural depth and how you actually want to wear your hair rather than how light you can go,” says Proctor.
How to Maintain Highlights on Dark Hair
Typically speaking, with any highlighted style, you’ll probably have to revisit the salon every two to three months for a refresh. However, Proctor points out that with dark hair with highlights, the upkeep really comes down to the level of contrast you’ve opted for. “The closer you stay to the natural brunette and the softer the blend, the longer you can leave it,” she explains. “Often using a gloss between appointments is enough to bring that richness and shine back.”
Dark Hair with Highlights Ideas
Style notes: Alessandra Ambrosio's combination of honey-blonde highlights and beachy waves is a great style for easing into autumn without fully waving goodbye to summer's brighter tones.
Best for: Transitioning into autumn.
Style notes: The iconic Cindy Crawford shows off an expensive-looking cocoa-hued blowout here with the most subtly shimmering caramel highlights.
Best for: Adding shine to dull hair.
Style notes: Whilst Allison Williams's dark roots scream autumn, there's plenty of brightness to this style with buttery blonde ribbons and light ends.
Best for: Long lengths.
Style notes: Golden brown highlights add so much warmth and dimension to Tamara Smart's one-length curly cut.
Best for: Textured hair.
Style notes: So many cool Y2K hair trends have made a comeback this year, and Ciara's high-contrast platinum highlights have so much throwback appeal.
Best for: Making a statement.
Style notes: The queen of honey highlights, J.Lo's face-framing blonde streaks with a teddy bear brunette base make for a timeless choice.
Best for: Those who want classic highlights that won't date.
Style notes: Adding glow and dimension, rather than really obvious colour, Mia Goth's babylights are concentrated at the ends of her hair rather than the roots—making for a low-maintenance option.
Best for: Extending the time between your salon appointments.
Style notes: Penelope Cruz's lazy weekend bob has to be one of the best celebrity haircuts of 2026, and the chunky '90s blonde highlights only add to its appeal.
Best for: Laidback bobs and lobs.
Style notes: Toasted coppers and deep red are going to be everywhere for autumn 2026, and Daisy Edgar-Jones is at the top of the inspiration list with her auburn-hued highlights.
Best for: Those who want a warm alternative to classic brunette shades.
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor, copywriter and regular contributor to Who What Wear UK. She also writes for titles including Marie Claire UK, Refinery 29 and Cosmopolitan, and previously worked at Who What Wear UK as Beauty Editor. With experience in both editorial and content management, she also works with beauty brands and small businesses on brand messaging and content strategy. As a busy mum of two, she is passionate about finding efficacious beauty products that can disguise all signs of tiredness with minimal effort.