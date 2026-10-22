These Autumn Highlights Make Dark Hair Look Richer, Shinier and More Expensive

Adding highlights to brunette hair is the quickest way to brighten up your strands for cold weather season.

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daisy edgar jones, zendaya and hailey bieber with dark hair and highlights
(Image credit: @brycescarlet, @coree.moreno, @haileybieber)
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As much as we love the bright blondes and honey hues that tend to dominate in summer, there’s something delightful about darker hair colours coming out to play once autumn hits. Rich brunettes, glossy espresso shades and bitter chocolate tones always feel right at home alongside a cosier wardrobe and deeper colour palette. But if you’re worried that going dark might leave your hair looking flat or one-dimensional, then adding some highlights might just be the key to achieving the perfect autumn look.

“Summer tends to be about brighter sun-kissed pieces, but coming into autumn it’s nice to keep some of that lightness while melting it back into richer brunette tones,” says Jade Proctor, colour specialist and owner of Scullion & Scot. “You’re not undoing everything you’ve done through summer, just making it feel deeper, glossier and richer.”

Yes, whether you have naturally dark brown hair or have recently gone deeper with your colour, adding a few lighter pieces can make all the difference to how your hair looks and feels for autumn. Think warm caramel ribbons, honey-toned balayage or subtle chestnut highlights that catch the light when you move. Rather than taking your brunette base several shades lighter, strategically placed highlights can add just enough contrast to give your hair more depth, dimension, and brightness without losing those rich dark undertones.

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What Sort of Highlights Look Best with Dark Hair?

Zendaya with a pixie haircut and soft highlights in her brunette hair

(Image credit: @coree.moreno)

Brunette hair with highlights is incredibly versatile, whether you prefer barely-there ribbons of colour or a more noticeable contrast. From soft, expensive-looking brunettes to bolder caramel blends, there are plenty of ways to make the look your own with some help from your colourist.

Dakota Johnson and Amal Clooney are probably my two favourite references for brunette colour with highlights right now,” says Proctor. “Dakota has moved away from those warmer spring tones into a deeper, cooler espresso where there’s still movement in the colour, but it’s really subtle with lots of colour melting and shifts in tonality.” In contrast, Proctor points out that Amal’s highlights have “more of a pop” as her thicker, naturally wavy hair can take more prominent pieces of light.

“For me that’s the biggest thing with highlighting dark hair, you need to think about texture, density, natural depth and how you actually want to wear your hair rather than how light you can go,” says Proctor.

How to Maintain Highlights on Dark Hair

Typically speaking, with any highlighted style, you’ll probably have to revisit the salon every two to three months for a refresh. However, Proctor points out that with dark hair with highlights, the upkeep really comes down to the level of contrast you’ve opted for. “The closer you stay to the natural brunette and the softer the blend, the longer you can leave it,” she explains. “Often using a gloss between appointments is enough to bring that richness and shine back.”

Dark Hair with Highlights Ideas

Alessandra Ambrosio with dark hair and blonde highlights

(Image credit: @dimitrishair)

Style notes: Alessandra Ambrosio's combination of honey-blonde highlights and beachy waves is a great style for easing into autumn without fully waving goodbye to summer's brighter tones.

Best for: Transitioning into autumn.

Cindy Crawford with dark hair and subtle ribbon highlights

(Image credit: @dimitrishair)

Style notes: The iconic Cindy Crawford shows off an expensive-looking cocoa-hued blowout here with the most subtly shimmering caramel highlights.

Best for: Adding shine to dull hair.

Allison Wiliams with dark hair with highlights

(Image credit: @aw)

Style notes: Whilst Allison Williams's dark roots scream autumn, there's plenty of brightness to this style with buttery blonde ribbons and light ends.

Best for: Long lengths.

Tamara Smart with curly dark hair and highlights

(Image credit: @tamaravaleriesmart)

Style notes: Golden brown highlights add so much warmth and dimension to Tamara Smart's one-length curly cut.

Best for: Textured hair.

Ciara with dark hair with platinum blonde highlights

(Image credit: @ciara)

Style notes: So many cool Y2K hair trends have made a comeback this year, and Ciara's high-contrast platinum highlights have so much throwback appeal.

Best for: Making a statement.

Jennifer Lopez with dark hair with highlights

(Image credit: @justinemarjan)

Style notes: The queen of honey highlights, J.Lo's face-framing blonde streaks with a teddy bear brunette base make for a timeless choice.

Best for: Those who want classic highlights that won't date.

Mia Goth with dark hair and subtle highlights

(Image credit: @ninapark)

Style notes: Adding glow and dimension, rather than really obvious colour, Mia Goth's babylights are concentrated at the ends of her hair rather than the roots—making for a low-maintenance option.

Best for: Extending the time between your salon appointments.

Penelope Cruz with dark hair and highlights bob

(Image credit: @dimitrishair)

Style notes: Penelope Cruz's lazy weekend bob has to be one of the best celebrity haircuts of 2026, and the chunky '90s blonde highlights only add to its appeal.

Best for: Laidback bobs and lobs.

Daisy Edgar-Jones with dark wavy hair and auburn highlights

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

Style notes: Toasted coppers and deep red are going to be everywhere for autumn 2026, and Daisy Edgar-Jones is at the top of the inspiration list with her auburn-hued highlights.

Best for: Those who want a warm alternative to classic brunette shades.

Jordyn Woods with dark hair and highlights

(Image credit: @jordynwoods)

Style notes: Brown hair with blonde highlights always looks amazing, and Jordyn Woods's glossy updo is incredible.

Best for: Adding shine to dark hair.

Whitney Peak with dark hair and highlights

(Image credit: @marciahamiltonhair)

Style notes: Red-toned highlights work so well with dark hair and add so much definition to Whitney Peak's natural curls.

Best for: Adding warmth to textured hair.

Hailey Bieber with dark hair with highlights

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Style notes: Hailey Bieber often goes darker in the autumn/winter months, and this classic bronde look is one of her go-to transitional styles.

Best for: In-between seasons.

Mika Abdalla with dark hair and highlights

(Image credit: @emilychengmakeup)

Style notes: Mika Abdalla's combination of brushed-out curls and cashmere-coloured highlights is seriously pretty.

Best for: Adding definition to textured hair.

Keke Palmer with dark hair with red highlights

(Image credit: @keke)

Style notes: Pixie cuts have been enjoying a moment this year, and Keke Palmer's one looks so cool teamed with vibrant red highlights.

Best for: Adding a pop of colour to shorter styles.

Emmy Rossum with dark hair with highlights

(Image credit: @emmy)

Style notes: Highlights can seem high-maintenance, but opting for a scattering through the mid-lengths and ends, like Emmy Rossum, adds some subtle luminosity.

Best for: Adding colour without the upkeep.

Amal Clooney with dark hair and highlights

(Image credit: @dimitrishair)

Style notes: Amal Clooney's hair always looks so expensive thanks to the way her cashmere blonde highlights frame her chocolate-brown lengths.

Best for: Polished, expensive-looking strands.

Bella Maclean with dark hair and highlights

(Image credit: @chadmaxwellhair)

Style notes: Is there anything more autumnal than Bella Maclean's chunky auburn highlights?

Best for: Those seeking the perfect autumn/winter colour.

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Mica Ricketts
Mica Ricketts

Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor, copywriter and regular contributor to Who What Wear UK. She also writes for titles including Marie Claire UK, Refinery 29 and Cosmopolitan, and previously worked at Who What Wear UK as Beauty Editor. With experience in both editorial and content management, she also works with beauty brands and small businesses on brand messaging and content strategy. As a busy mum of two, she is passionate about finding efficacious beauty products that can disguise all signs of tiredness with minimal effort.