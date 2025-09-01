Experts Have Called It—The Cultivated Bob Is the Short Hairstyle of the Season

Elegant and polished, the cultivated bob is the short hairstyle to know about this autumn.

A collage of chic, polished bob hairstyles
(Image credit: @erinoffduty, @tylynn, @salome.mory)
While this summer has been all about low-maintenance, relaxed, "undone" hair trends, it seems that the styles are shifting for autumn. My Instagram feed is suddenly filled with ultra-chic, elegant and polished hair looks, especially when it comes to bobs. We all know that this short hair trend isn't going anywhere come September, but there's one particular bob I've spotted that I think will be everywhere in the upcoming months. Coined by leading colour-specialist and style innovation salon, STIL, say hello to the "cultivated bob".

What Is the Cultivated Bob?

So, what is this new bob hair trend? "The cultivated bob is a refined, polished take on the classic bob haircut," says Neale Rodger, style director at STIL Salon. "It’s tailored, sleek, and structured—think sharp lines, a smooth, polished finish and a sense of ‘quiet luxury’ that's trending on social media right now." As explained by Rodgers, "This trend moves away from the theatrics of the deliberately undone, shaggy bobs, and instead embraces a more considered, elegant silhouette."

The great news is that this trend can work for all hair types. While a cultivated bob will help to add weight and volume to fine hair, cutting in precise layers can also help to remove any bulkiness and create a clean silhouette on thicker hair types. For curly hair, Rodgers advises cutting your bob with your curl pattern in mind. He also recommends leaving the bob slightly longer than you think, to allow the hair to spring up when dry. "The key is customisation, and your stylist should adapt the bob’s length, angle and finish to your hair type and face shape," he tells me.

Cultivated Bob Inspiration

A woman wearing a chic suede jacket with a blunt, polished bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Everything about this look is perfection.

A woman wearing a white silk dress with a short, polished bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @tylynn)

This bob is the perfect finishing touch to a sleek, elegant outfit.

A woman in Paris wearing a black mini dress with a blunt bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

It looks incredible with all hair types.

A woman in Copenhagen with straight hair and a blunt midi bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Pair it with a glossy finish for the ultimate polished look.

A woman wearing YSL sunglasses with a micro bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Don't be afraid to add subtle movement to your cultivated bob.

Elsa Hosk wearing a red mini dress with a polished bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

A cultivated bob + a middle parting = flawlessness.

Lily Collins with a blunt bob hairstyle wearing oversized sunglasses

(Image credit: @lilyjcollins)

Add some oversized sunglasses to complete the look this season.

A woman taking a mirror selfie with a blunt bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

This style also looks incredible with a deep side parting.

Sofia Grainge with a blunt bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Even Sofia Grainge is a fan.

