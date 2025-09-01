While this summer has been all about low-maintenance, relaxed, "undone" hair trends, it seems that the styles are shifting for autumn. My Instagram feed is suddenly filled with ultra-chic, elegant and polished hair looks, especially when it comes to bobs. We all know that this short hair trend isn't going anywhere come September, but there's one particular bob I've spotted that I think will be everywhere in the upcoming months. Coined by leading colour-specialist and style innovation salon, STIL, say hello to the "cultivated bob".
What Is the Cultivated Bob?
So, what is this new bob hair trend? "The cultivated bob is a refined, polished take on the classic bob haircut," says Neale Rodger, style director at STIL Salon. "It’s tailored, sleek, and structured—think sharp lines, a smooth, polished finish and a sense of ‘quiet luxury’ that's trending on social media right now." As explained by Rodgers, "This trend moves away from the theatrics of the deliberately undone, shaggy bobs, and instead embraces a more considered, elegant silhouette."
The great news is that this trend can work for all hair types. While a cultivated bob will help to add weight and volume to fine hair, cutting in precise layers can also help to remove any bulkiness and create a clean silhouette on thicker hair types. For curly hair, Rodgers advises cutting your bob with your curl pattern in mind. He also recommends leaving the bob slightly longer than you think, to allow the hair to spring up when dry. "The key is customisation, and your stylist should adapt the bob’s length, angle and finish to your hair type and face shape," he tells me.
Cultivated Bob Inspiration
Everything about this look is perfection.
This bob is the perfect finishing touch to a sleek, elegant outfit.
It looks incredible with all hair types.
Pair it with a glossy finish for the ultimate polished look.
Don't be afraid to add subtle movement to your cultivated bob.
A cultivated bob + a middle parting = flawlessness.
Add some oversized sunglasses to complete the look this season.
This style also looks incredible with a deep side parting.
Even Sofia Grainge is a fan.
The Best Products for a Cultivated Bob
Charlotte Mensah
Paddle Brush
"I recommend blow-drying this style smooth," says Rodgers. "Personally, I love to wrap dry with a paddle brush to give even, natural volume across the head, then I use the paddle brush to achieve that glossy, ever so slightly tucked under edge. It’s super relaxed and elegant but also way healthier for the hair."
GHD
Chronos Hair Straightener
"You can use a hair straightener for refinement if needed, but I would avoid poker straight stiffness; a slight bend keeps it modern," explains Rodgers. "Try using the straightener to create flat, loose waves that look dropped out, or you can use the straightener to ever so slightly kink the ends out."
Percy & Reed
Time to Shine Mirror Mirror Shine Serum
Rodgers recommends finishing things off with a shine-boosting hair serum for that polished, expensive look.
