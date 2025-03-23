I’ve Been Keeping Up—The Cherub Bob Wins My Vote for Spring’s Most Elegant Hair Trend

Another day, another chic new hair trend. As a beauty editor, I see many hair trends (specifically bob hair trends and short haircut trends) come and go. After all, it's my job to identify the next defining look that will have us all updating our Pinterest boards and speed-dialling the salon for a new season refresh. And judging by my social feeds right now, I'm tipping what I'm calling the "cherub bob" to be one of spring's biggest bob trends—watch this space.

What Is the Cherub Bob?

Alyssa with cherub bob

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

The cherub bob trend is a whimsical hairstyle that combines the elegance of a bob with the soft curls reminiscent of cherubic figures. Think voluminous curls that create a halo around the head paired with a curly fringe that enhances the angelic vibe. The cherub-like curls create softness and movement, making it a versatile and flattering style for various face shapes and hair types. It's quickly gaining popularity thanks to its playful twist, making it perfect for those looking to embrace a youthful short hair trend for spring.

The great part about this hairstyle? It's versatile enough for any hair texture. Those blessed with natural curls or coily hair can enhance their texture by opting for a fringe to tap into the angelic look, and the curls can be styled with a curl cream to form ringlets that frame the head—it's the perfect bob hairstyle for curly hair. On wavy or straight hair textures, you can reach for a curling wand to create soft ringlets through the length of your bob, or even opt for a perm for a more long-lasting result to emulate a cherub-esque look.

If you're ready to embrace the cherub bob, scroll ahead for the best inspiration to take to the salon.

Cherub Bob Ideas

Emmanuelle with cherub bob

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

I love how Emmanuelle's curly fringe creates an angelic halo around her face.

Freddie with cherub bob

(Image credit: @freddieharrel)

If you prefer softer curls, then a wavy bob and fringe is a great way to dip a toe into the cherub bob trend.

Franny with cherub bob

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

The prettiest curly fringe I ever did see.

Chloe with curly cherub bob

(Image credit: @chloehelenmiles)

This cherub-like bob is a great way to add layers and movement into straight or wavy hair—I love the face-framing fringe.

Aysha with cherub bob

(Image credit: @aysha.sow)

If you have shoulder-length hair or longer, then larger curls are a great way to tap into the cherub vibes.

Mona with cherub bob

(Image credit: @monamali_)

How beautiful are these curls paired with a fringe?

Lena with cherub bob

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Tighter hair textures can embrace the natural face-framing halo of volume.

Melodie with cherub bob

(Image credit: @melodiebanfield)

If you're not sold on a fringe, this haircut makes a great case for a curly bob on its own.

Shop The Look

dyson, Supersonic™ hair dryer
Dyson
Supersonic™ hair dryer

The diffuser attachment on the Dyson Supersonic is perfect for drying and styling your curls.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml
Color Wow
Dream Coat For Curly Hair

Color Wow Dream Coat acts like an invisible, glossy shield against humidity and rain to keep your curls shiny and defined.

Hair Repair Mask
UK Lash
Hair Repair Mask

This deep conditioning hair mask helps to nourish and repair breakage for bouncy, healthy hair.

Ghd Curve® Thin Wand
GHD
Curve® Thin Wand

This thin, nimble wand of this styler is create for enhancing natural curls.

Aveda Be Curly Advanced Curl Enhancer Cream 200ml
Aveda
Be Curly Advanced Curl Enhancer Cream

Aveda does amazing curl products, and this is a team-favourite curl cream .

