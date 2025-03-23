I’ve Been Keeping Up—The Cherub Bob Wins My Vote for Spring’s Most Elegant Hair Trend
Another day, another chic new hair trend. As a beauty editor, I see many hair trends (specifically bob hair trends and short haircut trends) come and go. After all, it's my job to identify the next defining look that will have us all updating our Pinterest boards and speed-dialling the salon for a new season refresh. And judging by my social feeds right now, I'm tipping what I'm calling the "cherub bob" to be one of spring's biggest bob trends—watch this space.
What Is the Cherub Bob?
The cherub bob trend is a whimsical hairstyle that combines the elegance of a bob with the soft curls reminiscent of cherubic figures. Think voluminous curls that create a halo around the head paired with a curly fringe that enhances the angelic vibe. The cherub-like curls create softness and movement, making it a versatile and flattering style for various face shapes and hair types. It's quickly gaining popularity thanks to its playful twist, making it perfect for those looking to embrace a youthful short hair trend for spring.
The great part about this hairstyle? It's versatile enough for any hair texture. Those blessed with natural curls or coily hair can enhance their texture by opting for a fringe to tap into the angelic look, and the curls can be styled with a curl cream to form ringlets that frame the head—it's the perfect bob hairstyle for curly hair. On wavy or straight hair textures, you can reach for a curling wand to create soft ringlets through the length of your bob, or even opt for a perm for a more long-lasting result to emulate a cherub-esque look.
If you're ready to embrace the cherub bob, scroll ahead for the best inspiration to take to the salon.
Cherub Bob Ideas
I love how Emmanuelle's curly fringe creates an angelic halo around her face.
If you prefer softer curls, then a wavy bob and fringe is a great way to dip a toe into the cherub bob trend.
The prettiest curly fringe I ever did see.
This cherub-like bob is a great way to add layers and movement into straight or wavy hair—I love the face-framing fringe.
If you have shoulder-length hair or longer, then larger curls are a great way to tap into the cherub vibes.
How beautiful are these curls paired with a fringe?
Tighter hair textures can embrace the natural face-framing halo of volume.
If you're not sold on a fringe, this haircut makes a great case for a curly bob on its own.
Shop The Look
The diffuser attachment on the Dyson Supersonic is perfect for drying and styling your curls.
Color Wow Dream Coat acts like an invisible, glossy shield against humidity and rain to keep your curls shiny and defined.
This deep conditioning hair mask helps to nourish and repair breakage for bouncy, healthy hair.
Aveda does amazing curl products, and this is a team-favourite curl cream .
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
