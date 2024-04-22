I Asked an Expert What Bob Style Would Suit My Curly Hair—They Said These 10 Work

There’s no denying the timeless appeal of a bob hairstyle —it’s simple, chic, and incredibly versatile. And 2024 has only propelled the haircuts popularity with an array of trending takes on this classic style. From ultra-short mini bobs to bouncy baroque bobs , it’s evident that this is one hairstyle that will continue to dominate for the rest of the year. But, as with any hairstyle, before you take the plunge and commit to a cut in the salon, you’ll likely want to consider your hair type and texture to understand how the trend will work for you. And as someone with textured hair myself, I was keen to understand what the best bob hairstyles are for curly hair .

“Bob haircuts often require more frequent cuts to keep the hair shaped properly. However, as having short hair can stop it from being weighed down, a bob hairstyle can actually provide more natural bounce and volume for curly hair ,” explains Stéphane Ferreira, Senior Stylist at Live True London . “It can also mean less washing and drying time for curly hair types.” In essence, opting for a bob hairstyle if you have natural waves, curls or coils can be a fairly low-maintenance option for everyday styling.

And as for the specific types of bob hairstyles that suit curly hair types best? “We always recommend layering if your hair is curly, especially if you choose to have a bob length cut,” says Ferreira. “This will take some weight out from around your chin area, making your overall haircut look less triangular and more styled.”

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 of the very best bob hairstyles for curly hair alongside the products that will help care for your cut at home.

1. Expensive-Looking Bob

Also known as the "old money" bob , this luxurious take on the bob hairstyle is all about volume and shine with plenty of texture around the face. A feathery fringe here adds some sophisticated softness to the look.

Shop the Key Product:

Ouai Hair Gloss £30 SHOP NOW This blend of hyaluronic acid and rice water adds expensive-looking shine to hair while nourishing the strands themselves.

2. Classic Chin-Length Bob

A classic, centre-parted bob that's cut to the length of your chin looks flattering on all hair types, but is one of the best bob hairstyles for curly textures for really adding some bounce to natural curls.

Shop the Key Product:

Boucleme Curl Cream £21 SHOP NOW Apply to wet or dry hair to soften and enhance curls and boost moisture.

3. Blunt Bob

A blunt bob, might require regular trims to keep it looking razor sharp, but there's no denying how cool this cut looks. It's particularly great for looser curls or waves as it will help to add some real definition and shape to your natural texture.

Shop the Key Product:

Hair by Sam McKnight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm £22 SHOP NOW Apply this shea butter-based balm to mid-lengths and ends to define texture, smooth flyaways and keep those blunt ends looking sharp.

4. Fringed Bob

A blunt bob and a choppy fringe has to be one of my favourite bob hairstyles for curly hair. It's chic yet playful and works with every hair texture. Whether you opt for a sharp micro-fringe or a sweeping French-inspired fringe, it's an easy way to switch up a classic style into something more head-turning.

Shop the Key Product:

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (phd) Dry Shampoo £25 SHOP NOW Fringes look great but they can get greasy fast—this dry shampoo soaks up excess oil and actually cleans the hair so you can go longer between wash days.

5. French Bob

The effortless nature of a French bob means really lends itself to curly hair thanks to the way it shows off natural waves and curls. This style tends to be cut between the chin and shoulders and looks particularly good when swept into a side-parting.

Shop the Key Product:

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray £19 SHOP NOW Keep your bob looking bouncy and light with a blast of texture spray at the roots. This one is infused with argan oil so it won't dry out your curls.

6. Mini Bob

Despite its modest length, the mini bob is going to be one of the biggest hair trends of 2024 —a sharp, blunt cut that falls close to the jawline and looks so striking. Tessa Thompson's pairing with a mini fringe makes for a particularly inspired look.

Shop the Key Product:

Kerastase Curl Manifesto Refresh Absolu Spray £31 SHOP NOW Infused with ceramides and manuka honey, this reviving hair spray has been formulated to rejuvenate and define curls between washes. Just mist it through your hair in the morning to rehydrate and reactivate your texture.

7. Hydro Bob

Turns out, the wet-look hairstyle wasn't just for awards season—it's going to be everywhere this spring/summer and looks particularly great on curly hair. The best thing about it is you can load up your hair with nourishing creams and oils to recreate the editorial style while looking after your curls at the same time.

Shop the Key Product:

Arkive Headcare The Headliner Modern Definition Gel £13 SHOP NOW This has all the hold and wet-look shine of a classic gel, but the modern formulation is created with aloe vera, penthenol, linseed extract and chia seed oil to nourish and hydrate hair rather than leaving it dry and crispy.

8. Baroque Bob

Traditionally this era was all about opulence and elaborate detailing, and while 2024's take on the baroque bob isn't quite as overstated it is still all about celebrating the shape of natural curls. Volume, shine and bounce are the name of the game for this hairstyle—making it a really glamorous option for curly hair.

Shop the Key Product:

Curlsmith Weightless Air Dry Cream £23 SHOP NOW This rich cream acts as a weightless leave-in conditioner, leaving hair soft, smooth and bouncy.

9. Long Bob

Also known as a "lob" , a long-length bob is a great option if you have longer hair and you're on the fence about a dramatic chop. Let's be honest, mid-length styles always look good and they're wonderfully low-maintenance for curly and textured hair as they don't require cutting as often as a shorter bob.

Shop the Key Product:

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density £21 SHOP NOW A low-maintenance cut means you have time to dedicate to your hair health. This leave-in serum looks after your scalp to promote thicker, healthier strands.

10. Box Bob

Unlike the precision lines of a traditional bob, the softer box bob feels like a natural choice for curly hair thanks to its choppier, texturised shape. The cut also takes some of the weight out of the hair which means if you have particularly thick strands, you'll be left with more movement and less volume at the roots.

Shop the Key Product: