Surprise! Rihanna Is the New Face of This Super-Iconic 1999 Dior Fragrance

When we think of Rihanna, we think of her multi-hyphenate status. She's a singer-songwriter. She's a businesswoman. (do Fenty Beauty, Fenty Hair, and Savage X Fenty ring a bell?) She's also a certified pop culture icon. Now, she has another role to add to her résumé. She's the new face of a super-iconic perfume that first hit the market in 1999—Dior's J'adore Eau de Parfum.

If you're like us, you associate J'adore with the perfume's longtime muse, Charlize Theron, and that's for good reason. Theron was the face of the fragrance for 20 years. We can see the iconic commercial now. Theron, dripping in a slinky gold gown, saunters toward the camera…

Rihanna stepped into the role with a new ad campaign that's just as sumptuous and resplendent as any that came before it. There's radiant makeup (seen in the image above), a golden gown, and a palatial setting. Keep scrolling to see Rihanna's first ad campaign and learn more about this iconic fragrance.

The Campaign Video

J'ADORE, THE FILM - YouTube Watch On

In the campaign video, Rihanna sashays through Versailles—yes, really. She enters through the golden gates before changing into a necklace and gown, both designed by Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri. She struts through the famous Hall of Mirrors and down the Grand Canal. The association isn't lost on us. Rihanna, a queen, has been coronated as the face of this iconic fragrance.

The Original

Dior J'adore Eau de Parfum $108 SHOP NOW Notes: ylang-ylang, damascena rose, jasmine sambac, Grasse jasmine The original J'adore is a sophisticated floral fragrance. It opens with a creamy note of ylang-ylang before settling into a classic combination of rose and jasmine. Reviewers describe it as sexy yet delicate and fit for a boss. Need we say more?

The New J'adore l'Or

Dior J'adore l'Or Eau de Parfum $135 SHOP NOW Notes: orange blossom, jasmine grandiflorum, centifolia rose This ad campaign also features a new version of J'adore called the J'adore l'Or Eau de Parfum. (L'or is French for gold.) It was created by Francis Kurkdjian, the creative director of Parfums Dior, whose name you might recognize from his eponymous fragrance house Maison Francis Kurkdjian. This new version of J'adore pays homage to the original and is heightened with a bright, sun-kissed note of orange blossom. "This perfume is to die for," says one reviewer. "Listen, whenever I wear this perfume, I feel expensive. I feel successful. It's such an 'old money' scent that … will never feel out of place or out of season when you wear it. The bottle is so pretty, and it's very well designed, so you won't have to worry about it spilling or wasting."

