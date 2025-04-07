Margot Robbie Convinced Me to Try This "Polarizing" Denim Trend—and Its Fragrance Equivalent

Wearing a fragrance that “matches” your outfit isn’t a new concept. I mean, how many of us are guilty of wearing a scent laden with floral notes just because we’re wearing something completely bedecked in—you guessed it—florals? Or reaching for that beachy, solar perfume after a long winter because the weather has finally cracked 60ºF and we're preemptively wearing our best maxi dress to Central Park?

No, strategically matching our fragrances to our outfits is nothing revolutionary, but it is when the objective is not to pair physical markers and *vibes* but the fabrics themselves. You reach for your favorite pair of jeans probably every other day, but have you ever considered bringing the richness of your go-to denim to life on a sensorial level? I certainly hadn’t given it any thought until I caught a glance of this denim-on-denim moment that Margot Robbie recently stepped out in —an oversize, light-wash button-down and a pair of matching baggy jeans—making my denim-loving heart skip a beat and my beauty brain kick into high gear.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While Robbie is somewhat of a denim denizen (we’ll never forget this matching indigo moment from last summer or her polarizing travel outfit , complete with a pair of ultra-stiff jeans), she’s hardly the only celebrity to lean on the Canadian tuxedo for an effortlessly chic look—take Rihanna and Bella Hadid, for example. But the one thing I’ll bet they didn’t finish off the look with was a spritz of a fragrance that enhances the very fabric they’re wearing—and before you ask, yes, you can and should enhance your denim pieces with an equally chic fragrance.

Perfumehead Canadian Tuxedo Extrait de Parfum $250 SHOP NOW Enter Perfumehead Canadian Tuxedo: a casual, throw-on-and-go fragrance from the brand that editors love that fits as flawlessly as your favorite pair of jeans. Its woody, citrus scent is a breath of fresh air and a grounding force all in one, smelling like a summer wind and sighing like the creak of an old porch swing. The top notes are the first to caress your senses—orange flower and patchouli dance along a lazy breeze before mellowing out into its rugged, woody base. Cedarwood, tonka bean, and warm musk enmesh with the natural fragrance of your skin to design a raw, worn-in scent—like the fabric of your jeans learning the curves of your body from frequent wear. The perfume is casual yet memorable—with the opportunity to turn into a signature fragrance thanks to its easy-to-layer, skin-like scent and neutral profile that is evergreen enough to wear year-round (much like its namesake, the no-fail Canadian tuxedo). Tailored to be easy enough to wear anytime, this scent feels as dependable as your denim drawer and as essential as a white T-shirt. What I’m trying to say is that if you struggle with choices and find yourself reaching for the same matching moment over and over again, you’ll feel right at home with this effortlessly chic scent that takes the decision-making out of your fragrance choices. So the next time you slip into your favorite double-denim ensemble, don’t forget to finish the look with a spritz or two of Perfumehead's Canadian Tuxedo.

