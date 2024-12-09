That's That Me Espresso! Sabrina Carpenter Just Dropped a Limited-Edition Coffee-Inspired Scent
2024 was a big year for Sabrina Carpenter. She released her latest studio album Short n' Sweet, headlined Coachella, earned six Grammy nominations, released a Netflix Christmas special, and most recently, launched a new, limited-edition perfume. There are so many major achievements to discuss, but I'm a beauty editor, so I'm stuck on that last one.
Carpenter's new, limited-edition, coffee-inspired scent is rich, warm, and luxe. It's called (get ready!) "Me Espresso," which is an obvious reference to her hit song (also called "Espresso"). And, personally, I think it's the perfect scent to wear this winter. Keep scrolling to learn why...and snag one before it sells out.
Fragrance notes: Espresso bean, cappuccino, cocoa powder, night blooming jasmine, vanilla orchid, biscotti, caramel drizzle, sugared amber, whipped cream
Described as being "as addictive as espresso," the dark and rich notes of espresso bean and cocoa powder are balanced with floral notes like night-blooming jasmine and vanilla orchid. The base notes are classic Sabrina Carpenter-approved gourmand notes. I'm talking about caramel drizzle, sugared amber, and whipped cream—three notes that feature predominantly in her other fragrances.
Carpenter shared the news of the new limited-edition perfume launch on Instagram, writing, "This one has become my new staple and obsession." I can see why. Even though I'm not usually a fan of candied, gourmand scents, Carpenter does them well and in a sophisticated way. In my opinion, they give a nod to the sugary-sweet Y2K scents of yesteryear without veering too far into tween vibes.
For context, Carpenter already created three perfumes in partnership with Scent Beauty. First, there's Sweet Tooth ($30), which is a playful, gourmand fragrance with notes of candied ginger, chocolate marshmallow, and creamy vanilla. Next, came Caramel Dream ($30). This is a rich and luscious scent with notes of dark chocolate, caramelized amber, and smooth almonds. Last but not least, she released Cherry Baby ($30). The flirty, fruity scent consists of cherry, chocolate, red poppy, and peony notes.
Fragrance notes: Candied ginger, chocolate marshmallow, creamy vanilla, cream
Fragrance notes: Dark chocolate, caramelized amber, musk, citrus, smooth almond
Fragrance notes: Cherries, chocolate, red poppy, peony, vanilla orchid, musk
Shop 5 Other Coffee-Inspired Scents I Love
Warm and sweet, this perfume has a creamy note of milk mousse accord.
This luxe perfume smells like my favorite coffee shop mixed with fresh roses.
Notes of fresh-brewed coffee mingle with cedarwood and blank pages in this unique, signature-scent-worthy perfume. It's meant to capture the spirit of creativity—as if you're working on a personal project in a trendy coffee shop.
This perfume contains rich cappuccino, rose Damascena, and oud notes.
Black coffee is the first note in this iconic, warm, and spicy scent.
This is light and frothy like a latte, thanks to bergamot, espresso, and cedar notes.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
-
I Don't Believe in Glow-Ups, But My "Winter Arc" Is Fueled by These Beauty Picks
It's all about consistency.
By Maya Thomas
-
This Trending Nail Color Looks Even More Elegant on Your Toes—Angelina Jolie's Pedi Is Proof
I'm taking screenshots for my next appointment.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Cyber Monday Might Be Over, But These 13 Editor-Approved Perfumes Are Still on Sale
Designer scents for a discount? Yes, please.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Hailey Bieber and Matilda Djerf's New Holiday Lip Product Is Sure to Sell Out ASAP
Act fast if you want in on this cool-girl collab.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This $86 Fragrance Is Exactly What I Imagine My Dream Husband Smells Like
Woody, warm, and sweet.
By Shawna Hudson
-
Taylor Swift's Red Lipstick Is Always Sold Out, But I Just Found a Secret Cheat Code
Act fast!
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Beauty's Night Out: Your Guide to Pop Star Beauty, Just in Time for Party Season
Sabrina! Tyla! Ari! Charli!
By Jamie Schneider
-
Scent Experts Say These 4 Major Fragrance Trends Will Define 2025
From genderless scents to yuzu and beyond.
By Kaitlyn McLintock