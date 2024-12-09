That's That Me Espresso! Sabrina Carpenter Just Dropped a Limited-Edition Coffee-Inspired Scent

2024 was a big year for Sabrina Carpenter. She released her latest studio album Short n' Sweet, headlined Coachella, earned six Grammy nominations, released a Netflix Christmas special, and most recently, launched a new, limited-edition perfume. There are so many major achievements to discuss, but I'm a beauty editor, so I'm stuck on that last one.

Carpenter's new, limited-edition, coffee-inspired scent is rich, warm, and luxe. It's called (get ready!) "Me Espresso," which is an obvious reference to her hit song (also called "Espresso"). And, personally, I think it's the perfect scent to wear this winter. Keep scrolling to learn why...and snag one before it sells out.

Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter Me Espresso Eau De Parfum $60 SHOP NOW Fragrance notes: Espresso bean, cappuccino, cocoa powder, night blooming jasmine, vanilla orchid, biscotti, caramel drizzle, sugared amber, whipped cream Described as being "as addictive as espresso," the dark and rich notes of espresso bean and cocoa powder are balanced with floral notes like night-blooming jasmine and vanilla orchid. The base notes are classic Sabrina Carpenter-approved gourmand notes. I'm talking about caramel drizzle, sugared amber, and whipped cream—three notes that feature predominantly in her other fragrances.

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Carpenter shared the news of the new limited-edition perfume launch on Instagram, writing, "This one has become my new staple and obsession." I can see why. Even though I'm not usually a fan of candied, gourmand scents, Carpenter does them well and in a sophisticated way. In my opinion, they give a nod to the sugary-sweet Y2K scents of yesteryear without veering too far into tween vibes.

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

For context, Carpenter already created three perfumes in partnership with Scent Beauty. First, there's Sweet Tooth ($30), which is a playful, gourmand fragrance with notes of candied ginger, chocolate marshmallow, and creamy vanilla. Next, came Caramel Dream ($30). This is a rich and luscious scent with notes of dark chocolate, caramelized amber, and smooth almonds. Last but not least, she released Cherry Baby ($30). The flirty, fruity scent consists of cherry, chocolate, red poppy, and peony notes.

Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Eau De Parfum $30 SHOP NOW Fragrance notes: Candied ginger, chocolate marshmallow, creamy vanilla, cream

Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter Caramel Dream Eau De Parfum $30 SHOP NOW Fragrance notes: Dark chocolate, caramelized amber, musk, citrus, smooth almond

Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter Cherry Baby Eau De Parfum $30 SHOP NOW Fragrance notes: Cherries, chocolate, red poppy, peony, vanilla orchid, musk

Shop 5 Other Coffee-Inspired Scents I Love

Maison Margiela 'replica' Coffee Break Eau De Toilette $165 SHOP NOW Warm and sweet, this perfume has a creamy note of milk mousse accord.

TOM FORD Café Rose Eau De Parfum $120 SHOP NOW This luxe perfume smells like my favorite coffee shop mixed with fresh roses.

LE MONDE GOURMAND Tache De Café Eau De Parfum $28 SHOP NOW Notes of fresh-brewed coffee mingle with cedarwood and blank pages in this unique, signature-scent-worthy perfume. It's meant to capture the spirit of creativity—as if you're working on a personal project in a trendy coffee shop.

KAYALI Oudgasm Café Oud | 19 Eau De Parfum Intense $140 SHOP NOW This perfume contains rich cappuccino, rose Damascena, and oud notes.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum $95 SHOP NOW Black coffee is the first note in this iconic, warm, and spicy scent.

Good Chemistry Coffee Cloud Eau De Parfum $30 SHOP NOW This is light and frothy like a latte, thanks to bergamot, espresso, and cedar notes.