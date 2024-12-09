That's That Me Espresso! Sabrina Carpenter Just Dropped a Limited-Edition Coffee-Inspired Scent

2024 was a big year for Sabrina Carpenter. She released her latest studio album Short n' Sweet, headlined Coachella, earned six Grammy nominations, released a Netflix Christmas special, and most recently, launched a new, limited-edition perfume. There are so many major achievements to discuss, but I'm a beauty editor, so I'm stuck on that last one.

Carpenter's new, limited-edition, coffee-inspired scent is rich, warm, and luxe. It's called (get ready!) "Me Espresso," which is an obvious reference to her hit song (also called "Espresso"). And, personally, I think it's the perfect scent to wear this winter. Keep scrolling to learn why...and snag one before it sells out.

Me Espresso Eau De Parfum
Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter
Me Espresso Eau De Parfum

Fragrance notes: Espresso bean, cappuccino, cocoa powder, night blooming jasmine, vanilla orchid, biscotti, caramel drizzle, sugared amber, whipped cream

Described as being "as addictive as espresso," the dark and rich notes of espresso bean and cocoa powder are balanced with floral notes like night-blooming jasmine and vanilla orchid. The base notes are classic Sabrina Carpenter-approved gourmand notes. I'm talking about caramel drizzle, sugared amber, and whipped cream—three notes that feature predominantly in her other fragrances.

Sabrina Carpenter posing with her new "Me Espresso" perfume

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Carpenter shared the news of the new limited-edition perfume launch on Instagram, writing, "This one has become my new staple and obsession." I can see why. Even though I'm not usually a fan of candied, gourmand scents, Carpenter does them well and in a sophisticated way. In my opinion, they give a nod to the sugary-sweet Y2K scents of yesteryear without veering too far into tween vibes.

Up-close shot of Sabrina Carpenter holding her new "Me Espresso" perfume

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

For context, Carpenter already created three perfumes in partnership with Scent Beauty. First, there's Sweet Tooth ($30), which is a playful, gourmand fragrance with notes of candied ginger, chocolate marshmallow, and creamy vanilla. Next, came Caramel Dream ($30). This is a rich and luscious scent with notes of dark chocolate, caramelized amber, and smooth almonds. Last but not least, she released Cherry Baby ($30). The flirty, fruity scent consists of cherry, chocolate, red poppy, and peony notes.

Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Eau De Parfum, Perfume for Women, 1 Fl Oz
Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter
Sweet Tooth Eau De Parfum

Fragrance notes: Candied ginger, chocolate marshmallow, creamy vanilla, cream

Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Caramel Dream Eau De Parfum for Women, 30ml/1oz
Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter
Caramel Dream Eau De Parfum

Fragrance notes: Dark chocolate, caramelized amber, musk, citrus, smooth almond

Sabrina Carpenter Cherry Baby Eau De Parfum Fragrance for Women, 30ml/1oz
Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter
Cherry Baby Eau De Parfum

Fragrance notes: Cherries, chocolate, red poppy, peony, vanilla orchid, musk

Shop 5 Other Coffee-Inspired Scents I Love

'replica' Coffee Break Eau De Toilette
Maison Margiela
'replica' Coffee Break Eau De Toilette

Warm and sweet, this perfume has a creamy note of milk mousse accord.

Café Rose Eau De Parfum
TOM FORD
Café Rose Eau De Parfum

This luxe perfume smells like my favorite coffee shop mixed with fresh roses.

Tache De Café Eau De Parfum
LE MONDE GOURMAND
Tache De Café Eau De Parfum

Notes of fresh-brewed coffee mingle with cedarwood and blank pages in this unique, signature-scent-worthy perfume. It's meant to capture the spirit of creativity—as if you're working on a personal project in a trendy coffee shop.

Oudgasm CafÉ Oud | 19 Eau De Parfum Intense
KAYALI
Oudgasm Café Oud | 19 Eau De Parfum Intense

This perfume contains rich cappuccino, rose Damascena, and oud notes.

Black Opium Eau De Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent
Black Opium Eau De Parfum

Black coffee is the first note in this iconic, warm, and spicy scent.

Good Chemistry® Eau De Parfum Perfume - Coffee Cloud - 1.7 Fl Oz
Good Chemistry
Coffee Cloud Eau De Parfum

This is light and frothy like a latte, thanks to bergamot, espresso, and cedar notes.

