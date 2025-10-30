If This Is Your Signature Scent, I Know You Have Impeccable Taste

While new perfumes launch every single month to keep up with the ever-changing fragrance landscape, there are a handful of scents that manage to stand the test of time thanks to their chic, timeless appeal. Take Chanel No5 or Guerlain Shalimar. Possibly some of the most sophisticated perfumes on the market, it's no wonder so many of us still reach for them in 2025.
One fragrance that I know will remain in my collection for years to come is Tom Ford's Black Orchid scent. This iconic floral perfume (and the brand's very first fragrance) was released in 2006 and quickly became an insider's favourite. Elegant and alluring, it's the kind of scent to turn heads in the best way possible. It practically screams, "I have impeccable taste," but in a beautifully subtle, quiet luxury kind of way.
Now, with the release of Tom Ford Black Orchid Reserve, I thought it was time that I wrote all about my love for this perfume, alongside all the different iterations on offer, to help you choose your signature scent. If you're ready to lean into your most luxurious self, I highly suggest that you keep on scrolling.
Tom Ford Black Orchid Perfume Review
Tom Ford
Black Orchid Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Black truffle, ylang ylang, black orchid, black plum, rum absolute, patchouli.
Best for: Date nights.
Smells like: A night in Paris.
If it were an outfit: An LBD.
If it were a makeup product: A smoky black eyeshadow.
If it were a bag: A satin Saint Laurent clutch.
The Scent
Dark, sensual and utterly divine, spritzing this perfume is like slipping on a slinky black dress. Inspired by the rare Black Orchid flower, notes of rum absolute, plum and truffle make this fragrance feel warm and sultry.
Lacing together rich, musky, spicy accords, once this perfume settles on the skin, prepare to be taken on an olfactory journey, where soft, skin-like notes of vanilla and sandalwood battle it out with head-turning hints of patchouli and ylang ylang. The result is nothing short of spectacular.
The Longevity
In true Tom Ford style, this scent lasts. Spray this at the start of the evening, and the heady aroma will still be there by the end of the night. While the smooth, sensual base clings to the skin, the rich, punchy notes feel as if they are floating around you, leaving a lasting impression no matter where you go.
The Bottle
The new Black Orchid Reserve bottle is just as chic as the original.
As if the scent isn't sexy enough, the bottle is quite literally a work of art. Fluted black glass adorned with chic gold detailing, it's the kind of perfume that you will happily slip into your handbag for a spritz throughout the night.
The Full Collection
Thanks to the timeless appeal of this scent, the brand has released multiple iterations over the years, most recently adding Black Orchid Reserve to the impressive line-up. While the original eau de parfum is a personal fave, if you want to make an impact, I recommend reaching for Black Orchid Parfum. The most potent version of the bestselling fragrance, this scent takes each note to new heights.
Of course, if you want something softer, the eau de toilette is an excellent choice. But, for a deeper, darker take on the original composition, Black Orchid Reserve combines notes of black orchid with ghost orchid accord for a truly unforgettable experience.
Shop the Tom Ford Black Orchid Collection
Tom Ford
Black Orchid Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Black truffle, ylang ylang, black orchid, black plum, rum absolute, patchouli
The OG.
Tom Ford
Black Orchid Parfum
Key notes: Black truffle, ylang ylang, black orchid, black plum, rum absolute, patchouli
This is an ideal gift for those who like to make a statement with their scent.
Tom Ford
Black Orchid Eau de Toilette
Key notes: Black truffle, ylang ylang, black orchid, black plum, rum absolute, patchouli
A stunning, slightly lighter alternative.
Tom Ford
Black Orchid Reserve
Key notes: Black orchid accord, patchouli, ghost orchid accord, roasted tonka, black truffle accord, ylang ylang extra
