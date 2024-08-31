This IYKYK NYC Pharmacy Is My Personal Shangri-la, and There's a Huge Online Sale RN
Before I moved to Brooklyn last year, I lived within spitting distance of one of New York's most iconic "IYKYK" beauty destinations: C.O. Bigelow. The apothecary-pharmacy has been a Greenwich Village mainstay since 1838, known for its curated selection of high-quality skincare, haircare, fragrance, and bodycare heroes. It has a lore somewhat similar to French pharmacies, like CityPharma in Paris. I could spend hours weaving through C.O. Bigelow aisles to find my affordable favorites—Bioderma, Nuxe, Avène—and stock up on luxury brands such as Augustinus Bader, Parfums de Marly, and Dr. Barbara Sturm. It's like a French pharmacy meets Violet Grey—and it's my personal Shangri-la.
Now that it takes a 35-minute subway to arrive at the iconic storefront, I sadly haven't been able to step foot into the apothecary as frequently. (It's true: You really don't know what you've got until it's gone!) However, I can still metaphorically roam the shelves by scrolling through the endless beauty supply on C.O. Bigelow's website, which is currently having a major Labor Day sale.
From August 31 to September 5, you can use the code LABORDAY20 to score 20% off sitewide on orders over $100; for me, that's a pretty easy benchmark considering how big (and covetable) of an inventory the store has. In addition to the discount, you'll also receive three free lip products from C.O. Bigelow's chic namesake brand.
This is the Labor Day sale of my dreams, honestly. Here's every product I'm eyeing below to help you navigate the pages on pages of cult favorites—truly, you could spend hours browsing!
19 C.O. Bigelow Beauty Products to Shop for 20% Off
Yep, C.O. Bigelow stocks this iconic French pharmacy staple. The scent is unmatched (it smells like perfume), and this shimmering version will make your limbs glowy year-round.
On the topic of French pharmacy staples, you'd be remiss not to add this Bioderma number to your cart. It's a makeup-artist (and editor) favorite!
Delina is one of my favorite Parfums de Marly potions. Other WWW editors agree, noting that it makes you smell "like a princess." It's an elevated fruity floral that doesn't lean overly sweet or floral—just amazing.
I'm obsessed with this cream highlighter. I have the shade Frosty, and it gives me that pearly, lit-from-within glow that has multiple people asking how my skin looks so dewy. The formula is also super hydrating, which makes it a mainstay for my fall and winter beauty looks.
This facial mist has quite the cult following, from celebrities to editors to makeup artists and chic French women. (It's yet another pharmacy staple.) For $20, it's a no-brainer for your beauty bag.
We can't discuss French pharmacy favorites without mentioning Embryolisse! The brand's Lait Crème Concentré is beloved among celebrity facialists and makeup artists, so much so that I ventured to three (yes, three) pharmacies in Paris before I could get my hands on it. True story!
Le Rouge Français is a plant-based makeup brand that's somewhat of a French-girl secret. It's not sold at many third-party retailers here in the U.S., aside from C.O. Bigelow! The red lipsticks are creamy, buildable, and especially gorgeous.
C.O. Bigelow has its own line of high-quality beauty products that feel way more expensive than they actually are. (One WWW editor even calls the brand a more affordable alternative to Aesop.) This handwash in particular is especially luxurious; it instantly elevates your bathroom sink.
If you're a fan of citrus scents, you will fall head over heels for C.O. Bigelow's Lemon Body Cream. There's a reason it's been an apothecary favorite since 1870: It's rich yet non-greasy, soothes the skin, and contains naturally brightening lemon extracts to help you glow head to toe.
When you can score Augustinus Bader's cult-favorite face cream for 20% off, you don't ask questions—you just say yes.
A spritz of thermal spring water goes a long way for skin-quenching hydration, which is why you can find this Avène number in practically every French girl's medicine cabinet.
This powerful serum not only plumps the skin with hydration but also fends off free radicals that lead to signs of skin aging over time, like dark spots, sagging, and fine lines.
Whenever I'm in C.O. Bigelow, I always make sure to pick up a pack of Mighty Patches. It's the ultimate SOS skincare product. The hydrocolloid dots have saved my skin more times than I can count!
Please do yourself a favor and snag DedCool's new bodywash. I've been using this Taunt-scented version for my morning rinses, and I've consistently skipped perfume because of how good I smell post-shower.
This hair-strengthening mask is already marked down, so I can't imagine a better time to take the plunge. I personally use it once a week for my color-treated, sun-stressed strands.
Vacation's delightful, whipped cream–inspired sunscreen constantly sells out, so I suggest adding it to your cart while you can. I'm personally in need of a restock!
Boy Smells perfumes consistently capture the hearts of our editors. I, for one, am a huge fan of Cowboy Kush, a seductive, leathery potion infused with notes of suede, saffron, and patchouli.
BeautyStat's Universal C Skin Refiner is reportedly Hailey Bieber's holy grail, and the eye cream version you see here is just as concentrated. With 5% of pure vitamin C, green tea extract, and hyaluronic acid, it helps brighten, sooth, and hydrate tired under-eyes.
Oh wow, this skin tint. The first time I tried it, I couldn't believe how hydrating it felt on my complexion. It's a tinted moisturizer in every sense of the word—it's like a potent skincare product that just so happens to instantly blur pores and blemishes.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
