This IYKYK NYC Pharmacy Is My Personal Shangri-la, and There's a Huge Online Sale RN

Before I moved to Brooklyn last year, I lived within spitting distance of one of New York's most iconic "IYKYK" beauty destinations: C.O. Bigelow. The apothecary-pharmacy has been a Greenwich Village mainstay since 1838, known for its curated selection of high-quality skincare, haircare, fragrance, and bodycare heroes. It has a lore somewhat similar to French pharmacies, like CityPharma in Paris. I could spend hours weaving through C.O. Bigelow aisles to find my affordable favorites—Bioderma, Nuxe, Avène—and stock up on luxury brands such as Augustinus Bader, Parfums de Marly, and Dr. Barbara Sturm. It's like a French pharmacy meets Violet Grey—and it's my personal Shangri-la.

Now that it takes a 35-minute subway to arrive at the iconic storefront, I sadly haven't been able to step foot into the apothecary as frequently. (It's true: You really don't know what you've got until it's gone!) However, I can still metaphorically roam the shelves by scrolling through the endless beauty supply on C.O. Bigelow's website, which is currently having a major Labor Day sale.

From August 31 to September 5, you can use the code LABORDAY20 to score 20% off sitewide on orders over $100; for me, that's a pretty easy benchmark considering how big (and covetable) of an inventory the store has. In addition to the discount, you'll also receive three free lip products from C.O. Bigelow's chic namesake brand.

This is the Labor Day sale of my dreams, honestly. Here's every product I'm eyeing below to help you navigate the pages on pages of cult favorites—truly, you could spend hours browsing!

19 C.O. Bigelow Beauty Products to Shop for 20% Off

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Shimmering Multi-Purpose Dry Oil $29 SHOP NOW Yep, C.O. Bigelow stocks this iconic French pharmacy staple. The scent is unmatched (it smells like perfume), and this shimmering version will make your limbs glowy year-round.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover $6 SHOP NOW On the topic of French pharmacy staples, you'd be remiss not to add this Bioderma number to your cart. It's a makeup-artist (and editor) favorite!

Parfums de Marly Delina Eau De Parfum $210 SHOP NOW Delina is one of my favorite Parfums de Marly potions. Other WWW editors agree, noting that it makes you smell "like a princess." It's an elevated fruity floral that doesn't lean overly sweet or floral—just amazing.

Neen Pretty Shiny Cream Highlighter $29 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this cream highlighter. I have the shade Frosty, and it gives me that pearly, lit-from-within glow that has multiple people asking how my skin looks so dewy. The formula is also super hydrating, which makes it a mainstay for my fall and winter beauty looks.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir $20 SHOP NOW This facial mist has quite the cult following, from celebrities to editors to makeup artists and chic French women. (It's yet another pharmacy staple.) For $20, it's a no-brainer for your beauty bag.

Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentré $16 SHOP NOW We can't discuss French pharmacy favorites without mentioning Embryolisse! The brand's Lait Crème Concentré is beloved among celebrity facialists and makeup artists, so much so that I ventured to three (yes, three) pharmacies in Paris before I could get my hands on it. True story!

Le Rouge Français Lipstick $45 SHOP NOW Le Rouge Français is a plant-based makeup brand that's somewhat of a French-girl secret. It's not sold at many third-party retailers here in the U.S., aside from C.O. Bigelow! The red lipsticks are creamy, buildable, and especially gorgeous.

C.O. Bigelow Lemon Hand Wash No. 1142 $16 SHOP NOW C.O. Bigelow has its own line of high-quality beauty products that feel way more expensive than they actually are. (One WWW editor even calls the brand a more affordable alternative to Aesop.) This handwash in particular is especially luxurious; it instantly elevates your bathroom sink.

C.O. Bigelow Lemon Body Cream No. 005 $72 SHOP NOW If you're a fan of citrus scents, you will fall head over heels for C.O. Bigelow's Lemon Body Cream. There's a reason it's been an apothecary favorite since 1870: It's rich yet non-greasy, soothes the skin, and contains naturally brightening lemon extracts to help you glow head to toe.

Augustinus Bader The Cream $185 SHOP NOW When you can score Augustinus Bader's cult-favorite face cream for 20% off, you don't ask questions—you just say yes.

Avène Thermal Spring Water $10 SHOP NOW A spritz of thermal spring water goes a long way for skin-quenching hydration, which is why you can find this Avène number in practically every French girl's medicine cabinet.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Pollution Drops $160 $112 SHOP NOW This powerful serum not only plumps the skin with hydration but also fends off free radicals that lead to signs of skin aging over time, like dark spots, sagging, and fine lines.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Variety Pack $14 SHOP NOW Whenever I'm in C.O. Bigelow, I always make sure to pick up a pack of Mighty Patches. It's the ultimate SOS skincare product. The hydrocolloid dots have saved my skin more times than I can count!

DedCool 01 "Taunt" Body Wash $28 SHOP NOW Please do yourself a favor and snag DedCool's new bodywash. I've been using this Taunt-scented version for my morning rinses, and I've consistently skipped perfume because of how good I smell post-shower.

Virtue Flourish Mask for Thinning Hair $70 $49 SHOP NOW This hair-strengthening mask is already marked down, so I can't imagine a better time to take the plunge. I personally use it once a week for my color-treated, sun-stressed strands.

Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 $22 SHOP NOW Vacation's delightful, whipped cream–inspired sunscreen constantly sells out, so I suggest adding it to your cart while you can. I'm personally in need of a restock!

Boy Smells Eau De Parfum Cowboy Kush $98 $67 SHOP NOW Boy Smells perfumes consistently capture the hearts of our editors. I, for one, am a huge fan of Cowboy Kush, a seductive, leathery potion infused with notes of suede, saffron, and patchouli.

BeautyStat C Eye Perfector Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Cream $65 SHOP NOW BeautyStat's Universal C Skin Refiner is reportedly Hailey Bieber's holy grail, and the eye cream version you see here is just as concentrated. With 5% of pure vitamin C, green tea extract, and hyaluronic acid, it helps brighten, sooth, and hydrate tired under-eyes.