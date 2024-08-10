I Finally Got My Hands on the Glowy Face Cream French Pharmacies Can't Keep in Stock

In Paris this past spring, I ventured to three pharmacies before I could find the iconic Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré. (Granted, my first stop was CityPharma, which is probably the most crowded spot for French beauty grabs.) It's one of the most covetable French moisturizers—one tube is sold every eight seconds!—so beloved by editors and makeup artists that many often stock up on multiples whenever they find themselves in a French pharmacy (or a few, as in my case).

But this is not a love letter to Lait-Crème—in fact, a new Embryolisse product, the Radiant Complexion Cream , may be coming for its crown. "New" is actually a little misleading since it first launched in France back in 2023, but it became such an instant hit that pharmacies literally could not keep it in stock. A little beauty-editor inside baseball: The brand even had to push back the U.S. launch multiple times before it had enough supply to bring it stateside. It's finally arrived this summer, and I think I can speak for every beauty editor when I say welcome, Radiant Complexion Cream. We're so glad you're here.

I got my hands on the glowy launch a few weeks ago, and I can totally see why it's hot on Lait-Crème's heels. Here's everything you need to know about the new French beauty staple and how it compares to the original cult-loved moisturizer. Run, don't walk—I don't expect this product to stay in stock for long!

The Radiant Complexion Cream comes in two gorgeous subtle tints: Apricot Glow and Rose Glow . Just like the original Lait-Crème, these new formulas provide intense hydration; both feature shea butter to cushion the skin and soothe irritation, along with hyaluronic acid for a skin-plumping effect. However, like the names suggest, the new creams also include pigment—not enough to cover up blemishes, per se, but they do impart a natural glow that enhances your features as they catch the light. Note, they aren't blushes, so there's no shade range; rather, the universally flattering tints provide just a touch of warmth and balance to your skin tone. It's a very "effortlessly French" way to approach no-makeup days.

Unsure which cream you should choose? I tested them both after learning a few tricks from a French makeup artist—here's my honest review.

Embryolisse Radiant Complexion Cream in Apricot Glow

I'll say it upfront: I'm an Apricot Glow girl. I have neutral-warm undertones, so the orangey tint helped brighten my complexion and make me look effortlessly sun-kissed. The formula is also slightly more pearlized and light-reflecting, which is great for the dewy makeup looks I often crave. (That's not to say Rose Glow doesn't have a place in my routine—more on that later!) It also has an airy gel-cream texture, and I typically gravitate toward lighter formulas during the summer.

Given how subtle the tints are, I was surprised to discover how much of the apricot hue actually shone through—even underneath sunscreen. (Though, I should note my skin is quite fair.) I did pop on some blush in the photo above, but the cream gave my skin even more of a peachy, beachy effect. Later that night, I applied another layer right over my makeup, and it sunk in effortlessly (no pilling!). I definitely plan to use this tint for the rest of summer and beyond; I especially can't wait to see it spring my thirsty, dull skin back to life once the weather turns crisper.

Shop Apricot Glow

Embryolisse Radiant Complexion Cream in Apricot Glow $32 SHOP NOW

Embryolisse Radiant Complexion Cream in Rose Glow

Rose Glow has a much richer, almost whipped texture that delivers more of a soft, pillowy finish as opposed to megawatt shine. Rest assured it still delivers a healthy glow thanks to the silk tree bark extract. I've been using it as a hydrating primer pre-makeup or mixed into my foundation and concealer for even more color-correcting power—and it's lovely.

I've even used it as a proper eye cream (a tip I learned from French makeup artist Melanie Inglessis over Zoom), tapping a small amount underneath my eyes before going in with concealer. The pink hue neutralizes my dark circles, so I wind up using less concealer later on. It's essentially the most versatile, glow-inducing color corrector I have in my possession, so it's no wonder the rosy cream instantly became Embryolisse's number two best seller (number one being the iconic Lait-Crème Concentré).

I'd suggest snagging yours below immediately, unless you have plans to scoop one up in-person at a Parisian pharmacy. Although, given all the buzz, you might need to head to more than one spot to track it down—I'm speaking from experience here.

Shop Rose Glow

Embryolisse Radiant Complexion Cream in Rose Glow $32 SHOP NOW

