I Tried 3 Celeb-Recommended Vitamin C Serums—This One Came Out on Top

As a beauty editor, I test hundreds of active ingredients each year—retinoids, exfoliating acids, you name it. While it feels wrong to play favorites, I must admit that vitamin C is, in fact, my desert-island skincare ingredient. There's just nothing like it. It brightens dullness, fades discoloration, and provides potent anti-aging effects. Essentially, it's a gold-standard antioxidant, which means it diffuses free radicals before they can damage the skin. Why wouldn't I want in on that?

While I have a small collection of tried-and-true vitamin C serums that I use every day, I'm always curious about which ones other people use. I constantly ask dermatologists, estheticians, and my colleagues for recommendations, but what about celebrities? They're in the business of maintaining bright, glowy, red carpet–worthy skin, so why not seek their recommendations?

Luckily, I have the deets on three vitamin C serums that celebs—Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber, and Sabrina Carpenter to be specific—apparently use and love. Because I want my skin to look like theirs and I never need an excuse to try another vitamin C serum, I decided to put them to the test. Only one came out on top. Keep scrolling to see which one it was and why.

The Experiment:

I used each serum for a little over two weeks. Admittedly, this isn't a very long time. In fact, most experts recommend using a skincare product for one to three months before deciding whether it works for you. With that being said, my goal was to measure for quick, visible results, so I capped each testing period at 14 days exactly.

My Skin:

I have sensitive, redness-prone skin littered with signs of sun damage, including fine lines, dark spots, and discoloration. When I look in the mirror, I tend to focus on the dark spots and discoloration the most, so I was excited to see whether one of the vitamin C serums would stand out as a possible fix.

Like I said, the before-and-after pictures don't look like much to anyone who doesn't study my skin daily like I do, but still, I could see subtle signs of each serum working. Okay, that's enough context. Let's get into it, shall we?

Contender #1: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

(Image credit: @sydney_sweeney)

Percentage of vitamin C: 15% L-ascorbic acid

15% L-ascorbic acid Additional ingredients: vitamin E and ferulic acid

vitamin E and ferulic acid Pros: iconic, expert-backed formula

iconic, expert-backed formula Cons: pricey and can oxidize over time

In a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Sweeney revealed she uses the ever-iconic SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic. Loved by experts, editors, and influencers alike, this serum is powered by a potent blend of vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid. I know the former is an effective antioxidant, but the other two ingredients are powerful antioxidants in their own right. Together, they supercharge the skin with free radical defense and dial up the vitamin C's brightening powers.

My Review

No surprise, this serum faded the dark spots around my nose and cheeks. It also faded some discoloration on my neck and jawline. More than anything, I noticed that my skin looked brighter and healthier. Instead of waking up looking dull and tired, my skin had a built-in glow. I loved it so much I didn't want to stop using it after the two-week trial period was over.

The only downside, to me at least, was the fact that it's not sealed in an airtight container. Vitamin C is notoriously unstable. It can oxidize and become ineffective after repeated exposure to light and air. A telltale sign of oxidation is a change in smell or color—oxidized vitamin C serums often turn an orange-brown hue. While mine hasn't oxidized, I'm still nervous about it, as one bottle of the serum retails for almost $200.

Contender #2: BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Percentage of vitamin C: 20% L-ascorbic acid

20% L-ascorbic acid Additional ingredients: green tea, tartaric acid, squalane

green tea, tartaric acid, squalane Pros: stable, full-strength formula and airtight pump to prevent oxidation

stable, full-strength formula and airtight pump to prevent oxidation Cons: can irritate sensitive skin

It's a well-known fact that Bieber loves BeautyStat's Universal C Skin Refiner. She once called it her holy grail. Her glowing review is the reason I originally tested the product, and you can read my in-depth review here. That was a few years ago, and I've been using it semi-regularly ever since.

My Review

It contains a whopping 20% vitamin C, which is an incredibly high percentage compared to other serums on the market. In this case, a higher percentage of vitamin C directly correlates to efficacy. After two weeks, I noticed a marked improvement in my dark spots and discoloration. I even noticed an ever-so-subtle improvement in the fine lines around my nose and eyes. I was impressed that it could deliver results like these in so little time. Oh, and did I mention it has a stabilized formula and is packaged in an airtight container to prevent oxidation?

I will say that the 20% vitamin C is a blessing and a curse. If you have sensitive skin, it could prove to be too irritating. My skin handles it well until I get too much sun, I use a high-strength retinoid, or my moisture barrier needs help. In those cases, it can burn and sting just a tad and even exacerbate my redness. This is easy to navigate and avoid for me. I just lay off of it until my skin is back in fighting shape, but it's something to keep in mind when considering whether it's right for you.

Contender #3: 111Skin Vitamin C Brightening Booster

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Percentage of vitamin C: unspecified percentage of sodium ascorbyl phosphate

unspecified percentage of sodium ascorbyl phosphate Additional ingredients: diamond particles, niacinamide, licorice root, glutathione

diamond particles, niacinamide, licorice root, glutathione Pros: clinical-grade formula and multiple brightening ingredients

clinical-grade formula and multiple brightening ingredients Cons: pricey and calls for additional serum application

In an interview with Glamour, Carpenter revealed she uses 111Skin's Vitamin C Brightening Booster. Up until this point, I never had the chance to try it out, so obviously, I needed to change that ASAP.

The brand doesn't disclose the exact percentage of vitamin C in the formula, which I don't love. However, it does share a host of other brightening ingredients in the formula, including niacinamide, licorice root, and glutathione. The brand says it even contains diamond particles to exfoliate the skin and ensure deeper delivery of vitamin C. That feels so pop star coded, does it not?

My Review

My sensitive skin loved this one. Not only did it give my skin all the benefits of a traditional vitamin C serum, but it also reduced my redness, which I found shocking. I think I can thank the licorice root and niacinamide for that. It hydrated and plumped my skin thanks to hyaluronic acid.

The only downside with this one is that it's not technically a serum. Rather, it's a booster. That means it's meant to boost the results of your existing serum; it doesn't replace it. The brand recommends using it between toner/essence and your regular serum. While I don't mind adding an extra step into my skincare routine, I do mind purchasing another expensive skincare product when I'm already investing in expensive serums. TBH, I think the results are worth it if you have room in your budget, but it's not totally necessary. Again, this is just something to keep in mind when considering if this vitamin C product is right for you.

The Winner: BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner

Drumroll, please. The winner is Hailey Bieber's fave vitamin C serum aka BeautyStat's Universal C Skin Refiner. As a vitamin C serum, it checked all of my boxes: It's more affordable than the other two, it has a high concentration of vitamin C, and it's extremely stable. Plus, it gave my skin the most dramatic results in a two-week testing period. Even though it can be irritating, I simply avoid using it on the days when my skin feels extra sensitive. It's something I can look past for such an effective, skin-transforming formula.

To be fair, each one of these vitamin C products improved the appearance of my skin. I don't think you can make a wrong choice here. It all comes down to individual skin concerns, personal preference, and budget. Personally, I'll keep all three on hand to feed my vitamin C obsession…

