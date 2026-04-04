This Drugstore Body Care Line Is Known for "You Smell so Good" Compliments—12 Heroes I Swear Double As Perfume

One of my favorite things I get to experience as a beauty editor is finding new things to fall in love with from brands I've known for years. Tree Hut has lined my bathroom shelves since childhood—their wide selection of gentle, moisturizing scrubs have always given my sensitive skin the TLC it needs to look and feel its best. Throughout my time as a beauty editor, however, I've been introduced to several of the brand's other skin barrier-supporting products through first-hand testing and a very recent visit to the brand's head quarters.
Before getting my hands on Tree Huts' newest launches and racing to try several of the products I've wanted to stock up on, I had the opportunity to meet the talented individuals who developed the brand's nostalgia-drenched scents and formulas. I was elated to discover that most of their most recent launches master the trendiest scent profiles of today (creamy gourmands and coconut are 100% on their radar), and are already tapped into the olfactory blends of tomorrow. Scroll on for a closer look at the 12 Tree Hut products I reach for to scent my day; from shea-infused body scrubs to glow-boosting body lotion.
Spring has just begun, and I'm already dreaming of the warm days I'll be wearing tropical fragrances nonstop. Until then, I'll be slathering my lips everyday with Tree Hut's energizing, pineapple-scented lip balm. Crafted with shea butter and pineapple extract (known for its high vitamin C levels), the non-sticky formula soothes dry, chapped lips by locking in moisture. It also delivers an ample amount of shine.
Customer Review: "The tropical pineapple scent is so refreshing, and it instantly transports me to a sunny beach. The formula is incredibly nourishing, packed with shea butter and pineapple extract that leave my lips feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated all day long. I love how it isn't sticky and provides a beautiful, natural shine."
Tree Hut
Jelly Bear Hydrating Lip Oil
Notes: Orange, lime, blackberry, raspberry
While visiting the brand's HQ, I was introduced to one of Tree Hut's most beloved scents, Jelly Bear, in this hydrating, non-sticky lip oil. It provides a pop of orange-tinted, glossy color for visibly smoother lips with a blend of vitamin E and plant-derived squalane. The mouthwatering scent draws inspiration from the gummy-candy with a mixture of citrus and berries for a nostalgic touch.
Customer Review: "I've been using the Tree Hut [Jelly Bear] Hydrating Lip Oil, and I'm genuinely impressed. It feels super lightweight on the lips but delivers real hydration—no sticky or heavy gloss feeling at all. The oil glides on smoothly and instantly makes my lips look healthier and more plump with a soft, glossy finish."
Tree Hut
Strawberry Overnight Lip Mask
Notes: Strawberry
I love effortless skincare treatments, and overnight lip masks like this one from Tree Hut, are a non-negotiable for me. The Strawberry Overnight Lip Mask can be applied before bedtime to nourish and soothe chapped lips with moisturizing shea butter, skin strengthening vitamin E, and strawberry extract for protection against those harmful environmental aggressors. Its delicious fragrance is a classic, sugary take on strawberry that I can't get enough of.
Customer Review: "My my current new favorite hydrating lip mask. I need to try more! A little goes a long ways. Love how it melt into the lips. Great for these cold days when lips get chapped. Just put it on at night and wake up with soft, hydrated lips."
Tree Hut
Santal Haze Whipped Shea Body Butter
Notes: Clove, sandalwood, cedarwood
I've recently discovered just how much I love glowing, sandalwood perfumes for spring, and this woody, whipped shea butter has been by body care of choice to amplify them. This lightweight, airy formula uses shea butter for deep moisture while promoting elasticity. Its fragrance, a grounding mix of clove, sandalwood, and cedarwood, lightly scents the skin without being overpowering. My skin is always left smooth, luminous, and hydrated.
Customer Review: "I love how easily this Santal Haze whipped shea body butter absorbs into my skin. It's very hydrating and nourishing and the scent is fantastic, spices, vanilla and sandalwood. My skin feel more radiant after using this butter. But at the same time, it's light and airy"
Tree Hut
Golden Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub
Notes: Coconut, vanilla bean, sandalwood
One of the easiest ways to keep my skin smooth and hydrated is by using the Tree Hut Golden Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub. It has a whipped formula combines sugar crystals for gentle exfoliation and shea butter with pistachio, avocado, and sweet almond oils to soften and moisturize the skin while promoting glow. Its scent, a blend of creamy coconut, vanilla bean, and sandalwood, reminds me of madeleine cookies.
Customer Review: "Tree Hut makes the best body scrubs hands down. I love this one because I'm a big fan of vanilla scents and this one just smells so yummy. It exfoliates the skin so well and leaves it feeling super soft and moisturized too and I love that it's actually gentle enough for everyday use."
Tree Hut
Vanilla Foaming Gel Body Wash
Notes: Vanilla, sandalwood, coconut cream
In case you missed it, Tree Hut's best-selling Foaming Gel Body Wash has been redesigned with a new pump for fuss-free application. I'm obsessed with this one's newly elevated design and cozy vanilla scent, but its gel formula is second-to-none by creating luxurious suds for a rich lather. Its infused with the brand's hydrating moisturizing complex (antioxidant-rich avocado, kiwi, and orange oils), as well as shea butter to boost moisture levels and elasticity.
Customer Review: "I enjoyed this body wash. The packaging is very aesthetic And I enjoy that the narrow bottle fits well in my shower while also looking cute. I enjoy that the bottle has a pump nozzle vs a traditional flip cap. The vanilla scent was lovely, like a toasted vanilla. This body wash left my skin soft and moisturized without leaving any residue or film. I would definitely repurchase this and other Tree Hut products again!"
Tree Hut
Wildflower Whirl Moisturizing Shave Oil
Notes: Neroli, jasmine, white woods
This was the first shave oil I've gotten my hands on that I can truly swear by to combat nicks, razor bumps, and stubble during my shower routine. Its gel-to-oil formula offers a smooth glide while supporting skin barrier health with a blend of shea butter and natural oils. This one also leaves my skin beautifully scented with romantic florals and woods. Its opening note of bright neroli is entwined with soft jasmine and warm white woods.
Customer Review: "I really enjoyed using this shaving oil. It comes in really nice packaging, it has a conventional pump which makes it easy to get the product out and makes it less messy. The smell is fantastic, not too strong, and I'm usually very sensitive to smells but this one is quite nice. It works well as a shaving oil and leaves the skin feeling moisturized."
Tree Hut
Raspberry Fizz Hydraglow Body Lotion
Notes: Raspberries, rose petals, amber
Body lotions come in all shapes, sizes, and scents, but Tree Hut's Raspberry Fizz Hydraglow Body Lotion is easily one of my top picks to treat me skin to in spring and summer. Designed with dry skin in mind, this lotion delivers 36 hours of deep hydration with a formula powered by shea butter to nourish and soften dry skin while promoting elasticity. While I don't normally gravitate towards fruity, sweet scents, I love this one because it balances raspberry with powdery rose petals and glowing amber.
Customer Review: "This is a luxe rich lotion with a gorgeous scent. The scent is nice but not overpowering. The formula is not sticky or too heavy but hydrates effectively. It would be great to layer with other scents. The fun pink color makes it even better!"
Tree Hut
Coco Colada Whipped Shave Butter
Notes: Coconut, pineapple, coconut milk
Using this tropical-inspired shave butter in the shower could only be beat by taking a vacation to Tahiti. Formulated with marshmallow root extract to soften skin and hair, this whipped concoction offers a silky shave with benefits long after you've put the razor away. The skin-supporting blend also features aloe for moisture, shea butter to soften, and a fragrant mix of creamy coconut, coconut milk, and juicy pineapple.
Customer Review: "It's delicious, smells like coconut, moisturizes and protects the skin beautifully. It's thick but absorbs really well and feels wonderful on the skin. I love it, it's amazing. I use it for a very sunny day or for a day at the pool."
Tree Hut
Cinnamon Dulce Daily Moisturizing Scrub
Notes: Graham cracker, coconut, caramel
Until Tree Hut encouraged me to give Cinnamon Dulce a try, I had never met a caramel-infused scent that I'd confidently say I would wear on the regular. Inspired by a delectable cafe treat, this body scrub is scented with graham cracker flanked by creamy coconut and caramel to elevate your shower. Its formulated with natural hydrated silica to gently polish the skin, while shea butter and natural oils keep the skin hydrated and soft. I'm stocking up on it for year-round use.
Customer Review: "First, I noticed how gentle yet effective the scrub feels. The texture isn't too rough, so it exfoliates dead skin without irritation—perfect for everyday use. My skin felt noticeably softer and smoother after the first few uses, and it didn't feel dry or tight afterward."