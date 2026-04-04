This Drugstore Body Care Line Is Known for "You Smell so Good" Compliments—12 Heroes I Swear Double As Perfume

Your product lineup deserves these bright and blissfuly body care blends.

Maya Thomas's avatar
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Tree Hut&#039;s Raspberry Fizz Hydraglow Body Lotion, Jelly Bear, Hydrating Lip Oil, Vanilla Mini Best Sellers Kit and more
(Image credit: Tree Hut; Courtesy of Maya Thomas)

One of my favorite things I get to experience as a beauty editor is finding new things to fall in love with from brands I've known for years. Tree Hut has lined my bathroom shelves since childhood—their wide selection of gentle, moisturizing scrubs have always given my sensitive skin the TLC it needs to look and feel its best. Throughout my time as a beauty editor, however, I've been introduced to several of the brand's other skin barrier-supporting products through first-hand testing and a very recent visit to the brand's head quarters.

Before getting my hands on Tree Huts' newest launches and racing to try several of the products I've wanted to stock up on, I had the opportunity to meet the talented individuals who developed the brand's nostalgia-drenched scents and formulas. I was elated to discover that most of their most recent launches master the trendiest scent profiles of today (creamy gourmands and coconut are 100% on their radar), and are already tapped into the olfactory blends of tomorrow. Scroll on for a closer look at the 12 Tree Hut products I reach for to scent my day; from shea-infused body scrubs to glow-boosting body lotion.

The Best Tree Hut Products, Listed

Tree Hut&#039;s Santal Haze Whipped Body Butter, Vanilla Foaming Gel Wash, Raspberry Fizz Raspberry Hydraglow Body Lotion, Wildflower Whirl Moisturizing Shave Gel, and Violet Victory Fragrance Mist

(Image credit: Courtesy of Maya Thomas)

Tree Hut&#039;s Santal Haze Whipped Shea Body Butter

(Image credit: Courtesy of Maya Thomas)

Tree Hut Raspberry Fizz Hydraglow Body Lotion

(Image credit: Courtesy of Maya Thomas)