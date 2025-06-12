I've Been Traveling Nonstop—My Friends Can't Stop "Borrowing" These 9 Beauty Essentials I Pack

“No sleep. Bus, club, ’nother club, ’nother club, plane, next place.” Lady Gaga may as well have been describing my past month when she delivered this iconic line in an early career interview. I stood still for one weekend in May, living out of a suitcase for the better part of the month as I bounced between New York City, Illinois, and California for weddings, bachelorette trips, graduations, and more—trucking along the same toiletry bag full of go-to products each step of the way.

A particular packer (and no fan of unpacking and repacking), I kept a tailored makeup bag full of ol‘ reliables and some new discoveries, which offered my beauty-loving friends and family several opportunities to poke through my heavy, product-laden suitcase. (I’m a beauty editor. Of course my bag was overweight.)

Whether it was a new, glowy setting spray that my sister wanted to try or the merlot-colored blush my friends were curious about in wine country, I started to notice a trend in the products earning repeat compliments. The packaging was one (everyone was enthralled by Subtl Beauty ’s travel-friendly makeup stacks), trendy color schemes were another, and buzzy brand names sealed the deal. Ahead, the edited-down version of my travel beauty must-haves that made my month out of a suitcase easier and inspired my friends to start online shopping.

The Best Summer Travel Beauty Products

Violette_FR Bisou Blush in Louise $36 SHOP NOW I’ve never known a perfect blush until I met the Bisou Blush from the French beauty brand Who What Wear editors love , Violette_FR—a pinky-tan shade named Louise that my friends were enamored with. Its swirled formula offers an even, barely there flush that worked just as well on natural makeup days as it did for wedding guest glam. Plus, the built-in blush brush on the opposite end helped me pack lighter, saving space in my brush stash for extra lip liners. (Priorities.)

e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Skin Tint SPF 50 $18 SHOP NOW “Your skin looks porcelain,” senior beauty editor Jamie Schneider quipped as we sat down during a meeting during my New York–stationed week. Yes, I may have received a facial a few days beforehand, but the culprit behind my even complexion and undetectable skin makeup was this budget-friendly skin tint from e.l.f. Cosmetics. I brought this tinted serum on a scorching trip to Sonoma, California, where my skin felt light as air despite the layer of glowy, pore-blurring makeup atop it. Better yet, this tint doubled as a much-needed mineral sunscreen due to its SPF 50–infused formula, which didn’t leave any trace of a white cast on my skin and kept me sunburn-free. Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream $26 SHOP NOW As I’ve matured, so has my taste in face moisturizer , and the mini lotions in the drugstore travel aisle haven’t cut it for a long time. While I worry about traveling with some of my daily go-tos (ahem, Augustinus Bader ’s hefty glass packaging), I never hesitate to throw this rich, skin-soothing cream from Korean skincare brand Dr. Althea into my toiletry bag. Its sensitive skin–friendly formula is packed with niacinaminde and panthenol, which help to hydrate and calm dry skin with rosacea (ahem, mine), which always tends to flare when I travel. Knowing this, I keep this malleable tube near my suitcase at all times.

Dolce Glow Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow $28 SHOP NOW My sister is an avid self-tan fan, so it’s no surprise that this three-in-one contour wand caught her attention when I had it sitting on her counter during a downtown Chicago stay. Voted one of the best self-tanners we’ve tested, this bronzing and contouring wand that gradually tans your skin as it sits has been the answer to my multitasking makeup prayers. Popularized by Hailey Bieber for its “tantouring” abilities, I too bought in and have simplified my travel routine for the better with this hybrid face-snatcher. Subtl Beauty Starter Stak $60 SHOP NOW One of the greatest travel hacks I’ve discovered in 2025 is the art of stackable, travel-friendly makeup via Subtl Beauty. Designed for the person on the go, these twist-off plates house just enough product to get you through months of travel, and they’re refillable, too. But if you don’t want to splurge on $60 worth of stacks, you can build your own for $14 to $20 a pop. (IMO, all you need are the cream concealer , the lip and cheek tint , and pressed powder .)