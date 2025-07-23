I Sleuthed This BTS Shot From The Summer I Turned Pretty—10 Belly-Approved Beauty Products

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally out...well, the first three episodes at least. The remaining episodes will drop every Wednesday until the show concludes in September. If you're as into it as I am (the love triangle! The friendship! The coastal summer vibes!), then you're probably waiting for each episode with bated breath.
As a beauty editor, I can think of no better way to celebrate the third and final season than by introducing new, summer-themed products to my beauty routine. I've already added new, coastal perfumes to my fragrance wardrobe. Now, I'm introducing 10 new Belly-approved beauty products.
How do I know they're Belly-approved? Good question. Jenny Han, the author, screenwriter, and showrunner of The Summer I Turned Pretty, recently posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the set. In it, Belly's vanity takes center stage. I spent an undisclosed amount of time sleuthing and zooming in on every beauty product, and I'm sharing the 10 recognizable ones with you. Keep scrolling!
Here's the BTS picture from set. Some of the beauty products are front and center, and thus easy to recognize. However, others were well-hidden and required some time and effort to uncover (I think I did a pretty good job if I do say so myself).
10 Belly-Approved Beauty Products
fresh
Sugar Lip Balm Hydrating Treatment - Original
First, I noticed Fresh's Sugar Lip Treatment. This classic lip balm is packed with hydrating sugar cane and beet root. It promises 24 hours of hydration and has a smooth, buttery texture. Belly opts for the original, clear version, but there are 10 tinted versions available if you like a sheer wash of color.
fresh
Soy pH-Balanced Hydrating Face Wash
Next, I spotted Fresh's Soy pH-Balanced Hydrating Face Wash. This is an iconic, editor-approved product that works for every skin type. The formula, which is packed with soy protein, aloe, and cucumber extract, gently cleanses the skin while soothing and hydrating. It's a foolproof, no-frills formula.
fresh
Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner
The next Fresh product that's shown in the picture is this Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner. It's a daily, gentle, and non-stripping toner that hydrates the skin and even helps minimize the appearance of enlarged pores.
BYOMA
Clarifying Serum With Tri-Ceramide Complex
Belly also uses Byoma, an affordable drugstore skincare brand. The first product I saw was the Clarifying Serum With Tri-Ceramide Complex, which is best suited for acne-prone skin. With ceramides, blue tansy, PHA, and zinc, it clears pores, soothes, calms inflammation, and reduces oiliness.
fresh
Rose & Squalane Deep Hydration Oil-Infused Serum
The next Fresh product on Belly's vanity is the Rose & Squalane Deep Hydration Oil-Infused Serum. It uses a combination of rosewater, Damask rose, and squalane to soften, soothe, and moisturize the skin. I've used this product, and I can attest to how petal-soft it leaves my skin.
BYOMA
Moisturizing Rich Cream
The first moisturizer Belly uses is Byoma's Moisturizing Rich Cream. As the name implies, it has a rich texture that deeply moisturizes dry skin. Thanks to ingredients like ceramides, shea extract, and bakuchiol, it actually strengthens the skin barrier over time. Oh, and it's not overly greasy, so you can wear it under makeup.
fresh
Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream
The last Fresh product on Belly's vanity is the Rose Deep Hydration Cream. It has a silky, luxurious texture, and it sinks into the skin to deliver 72 hours of hydration. Like some of the other Fresh products, this one contains Damask rose, hyaluronic acid, and rosewater.
COVERGIRL
Trublend Undercover Concealer
If you look closely at Belly's makeup bag in the far left, you'll see a recognizable black and white-striped cap. That, I believe, is Covergirl's Trublend Undercover Concealer. It's full-coverage and has a velvet-matte finish. I have to wonder, is this the reason Belly's skin always looks so flawless?
REVLON
Super Lustrous Nail Polish in 640 Fearless
There's also a fiery red nail polish on the vanity, and to me, it looks like Revlon's Super Lustrous Nail Polish...perhaps in the shade 640 Fearless. It has a chip-resistant, high-shine finish.
Kimberly
Sweet Peach Eau De Parfum Perfume
This perfume is tucked behind an undisclosed product from The Ordinary and what I believe is a discontinued Redken product. Housed in a peach-shaped bottle, it's a sweet, floral-fruit fragrance with notes of (you guessed it) peach, nectarine, jasmine, vanilla, and musk. With such a fresh, youthful, and summery scent, I'm not surprised Belly wears it.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.