These 13 Brow Pens Are the Next Best Thing to a Spendy Microblading Appointment

As we all know, brows set the tone for every makeup look, framing your eyes and adding dimension to the face, so using the right products can make or break your look. With this in mind, microblading is one of those unique beauty treatments that are oddly polarizing. We'll always recognize it as an instant way to upgrade your brow game (albeit, at a steep price point) and raise the endless possibilities of brow pens. Seeking full, feathery brows? Pull out a brow pen from your makeup bag. Obsessed with the office siren sleek skinny brows? That same brow pen will be your best friend.

If you're unsure of where to start your brow pen hunt, you're in luck. We tapped Los Angeles–based celebrity makeup artist Melissa Murdick (who's created looks for everyone from Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish to Rosalía and Ashley Park) for guidance on how to shop for your perfect brow pen match and compiled a list of expert-approved products that are sure to majorly level up your makeup game. Scroll on to see our top picks, tips, and tricks!

Shopping For and Using Your Brow Pen

(Image credit: @symphanisoto)

For Murdick, shopping for a high-performing eyebrow pencil all comes down to its ability to create a natural-looking finish, enhancing your brows rather than competing with them. "When I am shopping for a brow pen, the main thing I look out for is color," Murdick begins. "So many brands have very warm or red-based shades that will stand out against your real brow hairs. For most folks, ashy/cool-toned shades will look more natural." While microblading is definitely a tempting beauty fix, it's challenging to find a professional who can perfectly match the texture, shape, and shade of your natural brows without a hefty price tag to match.

Brow pens offer the same result, but with the ability to create the perfect eyebrow look on your own terms and with the option of making adjustments as needed. While there's a bit of a learning curve to using them (as is the case for most products created with the intent of replicating your natural brow), it's the best temporary solution for someone wanting a quick and easy way to amp up thin, sparse brows. Luckily, Murdick has some helpful tips for pulling it off with ease. "For natural-looking results, create small, hairlike strokes in the direction of hair growth for the part of the brow you are filling in. Usually, the front of the brow grows up, and the middle to tail of the brow can either go diagonally or downward," she says.

If you, like me, struggle with keeping your hand steady, try placing your elbow on an even surface for support and being light-handed with your initial application. Below, Murdick and I have compiled a list (in no particular order) of our favorite brow pens that will deliver a gorgeous, "professionally microbladed" look across various price points, ranging from drugstore sleeper hits to cult classics from our favorite designer brands.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Best Overall: Kevyn Aucoin True Feather Brow Marker Gel Duo

Kevyn Aucoin True Feather Brow Marker Gel Duo $34 SHOP NOW "My all-time fave brow pens are by Kevyn Aucoin. The shades are perfection, the amount of pigment looks soft and real, and they also come with a brow gel on the back end of the pen that has [an] amazing hold." — Murdick

2. Milani Weekend Brow Eyebrow Tint

Milani Weekend Brow Eyebrow Tint $34 SHOP NOW The new version of Milani's best-selling eyebrow pen delivers epic brow definition and fullness using a featherlight brush tip and superfine smudge-resistant pigments and polymers for long-lasting wear. It's easy-to-use and easy to fix if there's ever a stray stroke or out-of-place shading.

3. L'Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Micro Ink Pen

L'Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Micro Ink Pen $9 SHOP NOW You'll want to snag this L'Oréal Paris brow pen to create a precise, defined, and natural-looking finish. With up to 48 hours of wear, this Micro Ink Pen uses a waterproof, smudge-resistant formula that doesn't fade or transfer and a comb-tip applicator for effortless application.

4. Maybelline Tattoo Studio Brow Tint Pen

Maybelline Tattoo Studio Brow Tint Pen $9 SHOP NOW Here's a classic Maybelline product everyone should have in their makeup bag. The Tattoo Studio Brow Tint Pen helps you achieve perfectly defined brows with a smudge- and transfer-proof formula and an exclusively designed multipronged tip that creates natural, hairlike strokes instantly.

5. Nyx Lift & Snatch Brow Tint Pen Waterproof Eyebrow Pen

Nyx Lift & Snatch Brow Tint Pen Waterproof Eyebrow Pen $13 SHOP NOW If a lifted eyebrow look is what you're after, try this waterproof eyebrow pen by Nyx. Offering up to 16 hours of transfer-proof wear, it uses a flexible micro-brush tip pen to help you create smudge-proof and transfer-resistant strokes. It's also a must for filling in sparse brows.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

6. Arches + Halos Angled Bristle Tip Waterproof Brow Pen

Arches + Halos Angled Bristle Tip Waterproof Brow Pen $13 SHOP NOW One of the many ultra-effective brow pens offered by Arches and Halos, the Angled Bristle Tip Waterproof Brow Pen is the best by far. It has pronged tips to create a microbladed look by easily brushing and defining your natural brows with a simple flick of the wrist.

7. Lime Crime Bushy Brow Precision Pen

Lime Crime Bushy Brow Precision Pen $15 SHOP NOW This thin-as-a-pin precision brush is a pro at creating thick, textured arches by mimicking the texture and fullness of naturally bushy brows with light strokes. Its pigmented eyebrow filler also makes it incredibly easy to create your dream makeup look in seconds without breaking the bank.

8. Glossier Brow Flick Microfine Detailing Eyebrow Pen

Glossier Brow Flick Microfine Detailing Eyebrow Pen $18 SHOP NOW Ask any beauty editor which eyebrow pens they'll never retire, and there's a high chance Glossier's will make the list. Offered in three versatile shades, the fine, brush-tip liquid pen fills and defines the brows with featherlight strokes for smudge-resistant, full-looking brows that can last for up to eight hours.

9. Nabla Brow Ambition Eyebrow Pen

Nabla Brow Ambition Eyebrow Pen $20 SHOP NOW If you haven't gotten your hands on this one yet, where have you been? Nabla's Brow Ambition Eyebrow Pen has an ultrafine brush tip for precise hairlike strokes. It's easy to use, won't stain or transfer, and creates a hyper-realistic, full brow look that lasts all day.

10. Melt Cosmetics Perfectionist Brow Pen

Melt Cosmetics Perfectionist Brow Pen $24 SHOP NOW This micro-tip brow pen by Melt Cosmetics makes it easy to create real-looking, hairlike strokes without microblading or brow lamination. It's recommended that you pair it with the brand's Max Hold Brow gel (sold separately) to create the desired shape and keep your brows in place.

11. MAC Cosmetics Shape + Shade Brow Tint

MAC Cosmetics Shape + Shade Brow Tint $24 SHOP NOW Designed to define and set brows with ease by combining the power of liquid and powder, this dual-ended brow tool by MAC is sweat- and humidity-resistant as well as smudge-proof. Simply apply along the brow hairline, and then use the liquid to fill and define and the powder to set the brows.

12. Anastasia Beverly Hills Superfine Micro-Stroking Detail Brow Pen

Anastasia Beverly Hills Superfine Micro-Stroking Detail Brow Pen $26 SHOP NOW The waterproof formula of this superfine brow pen glides on effortlessly with a featherlight feel and mimics natural hair while its sharp yet flexible brush helps you build fullness with precision. It's also waterproof, meaning you can wear this one rain or shine without worrying about reapplication throughout the day.

13. Urban Decay Brow Blade 2-in-1 Microblading Eyebrow Pen + Waterproof Pencil