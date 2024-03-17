Wear Blue Eyeliner, Get Major Compliments: These 4 Are Makeup Artist-Approved

All it takes is a quick scroll through Instagram or TikTok to see that blue eye makeup is having a moment. In fact, according to a Pinterest trend report, searches for blue eye shadow are up 65% this year. It makes sense. After all, people are turning away from minimalist makeup in favor of bolder and brighter looks, and I, for one, am extremely pleased with the shake-up. Don't get me wrong; I love a no-makeup makeup look as much as the next person, but as a beauty editor, I crave color and variety.

Don't think the blue makeup trend stops at eye shadow. Lately, people have been showcasing some seriously stunning blue eyeliner looks. Whether it's a swipe of cerulean or a flick of deep, navy blue, this is a 2024 trend that works for every aesthetic, eye color, and skin tone. Ahead, learn how to apply blue eyeliner straight from celebrity makeup artist, Tobi Henney. Then, shop her top blue eyeliner recommendations (plus a few from your friendly neighborhood beauty editors).

Henney has some advice to share on how to apply blue eyeliner like a pro. Start by choosing your preferred shade. If you don't know your preferred shade, experiment with a mix of blue hues. "I love a mix [of blue shades] depending on the skin tone and the brief," Henney says. "Navy blues are always great as an alternative to black liner." Next, consider the medium. In other words, if you're using a pencil eyeliner, the application process will be slightly different than if you're using a liquid eyeliner.

Pencil Eyeliners: "Start by sharpening the liner if needed," Henney says. "I like to warm it up by running a little on the back of my hand before applying it to the lash line. I keep the liner as close to the lashes as possible and flick it out if I’m going for a more dramatic or stronger liner look. You can also use Trademark Beauty Pencil Brush ($7) to smudge out the liner for a more lived-in look."

Liquid Eyeliners: "I think this looks great if you want a feline liner or a more graphic liner look," Henney says. Apply slight, smooth pressure as you apply liquid liners, so the effect is uniform and precise. "Always look into the mirror and check as you go that the symmetry is the same. Use small cotton tips dipped in micellar water to clean up the edges and make the two liners symmetrical."

Keep scrolling to see Henney's top blue eyeliner recommendations!

Celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney (Image credit: @tobimakeup

The Makeup Artist Recommendations

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Surfside $32 SHOP NOW Henney's first recommendation is also one of my personal favorites—Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner in Surfside. To me, the bright, marine blue basically screams summer. Plus, the creamy formula deposits opaque pigment that's easily blendable. "This is such a vibrant and highly pigmented liner that is so fun to wear to brighten a day look or wear to an event or a festival," Henney says.

MAC Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liner in Perpetual Shock! $24 SHOP NOW If you want to stick to using blue eyeliner on your waterline, Henney recommends reaching for this MAC product. "These are like a crayon and the colbalt blue color is so fun for spring and summer looks," she says. "Great for the waterlines!"

PAT McGRATH LABS Permagel Eyeliner Pencil in Blitz Blue $29 SHOP NOW Another blue eyeliner Henney loves, this one comes from celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath. "I’m obsessed with Pat's liner formula as they glide on so beautifully and the metallic in the liner is so fun for a night look," Henney says.

Dior Diorshow on Stage Liner in 181 Satin Indigo $35 SHOP NOW Don't forget about blue liquid eyeliners. They can deposit intense, inky color with precision. "This is a great liquid liner that’s waterproof which is perfect to use for more graphic eye liner looks," Henney says.

The Beauty Editor Recommendations

Sisley Paris Phyto-Khol Star Waterproof Liner in Sparkling Blue $70 SHOP NOW Beloved by Who What Wear's Beauty Director, Erin Jahns, this subtly sparkling and shockingly bright eyeliner will bring all the compliments. Here's how it looks IRL.

Jillian Dempsey Khol Eyeliner in Chimpy Blue $20 SHOP NOW Another favorite of Jahns, this pencil delivers an unparalleled shade of cerulean blue. It brings a whole new meaning to the term "eye-catching."

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Midnight Blue $24 SHOP NOW Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner is a tired-and-true icon, but most people aren't aware that it comes in a mysterious and expensive-looking midnight blue shade,

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Chaos $25 SHOP NOW A true classic, Who What Wear beauty editors have been using Urban Decays' 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliners for years. This one, called Chaos, is an electric blue. Consider it a must for anyone who's looking to bring a pop of color to their daily makeup look.

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Optic Intensity Eco Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Cobalt Blue $22 SHOP NOW I swear, no eyeliner lasts longer without smudging or transferring on my hooded eyes as Haus Labs' Optic Intensity Eco Gel Eyeliner. And as a blue eyeliner enthusiast, I obviously had to add this color to my collection.

Laura Mercier Caviar Tightline Eyeliner in Bleu Marine $29 SHOP NOW If bold, bright shades of blue aren't your thing, or you want to have a more subtle option, reach for this one from Laura Mercier. The sophisticated navy blue is more muted than others, yet it feels fresh and elevated compared to traditional black eyeliner.

NYX Epic Wear Liner Stick Long Lasting Eyeliner Pencil in Chill Blue $9 SHOP NOW Excuse me while I drool over this icy blue eyeliner. It's giving Y2K frostiness in the best way.

Maybelline Tattoo Studio Gel Waterproof Longwear Eyeliner in Arctic Skies $8 SHOP NOW Another budget-friendly option, I'm dying to get this color on my lash line. Thanks to a waterproof gel formula, it won't smudge, fade, or transfer.