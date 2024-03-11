This Year's Oscars After-Party Beauty Was Low-Key Better Than the Red Carpet
The Academy Awards are known for many things—for us, that's first and foremost the noteworthy fashion and beauty looks (we expect the best seeing as it's the penultimate award show of the season). Usually, the red carpet looks get the most attention. It only makes sense. After all, it's when celebrities make their first appearance of the night and the anticipation is high to see who attends and who will win the iconic gold statuette for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor, and so on. However, we'll let you in on a little secret...sometimes, the after-parties are where it's at. Celebs tend to go even bigger and bolder than they do on the red carpet, pushing boundaries and creating looks that make us stop and stare.
This year was no exception. After the Oscars broadcast ended, celebs flooded the Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet with the coolest fashion and beauty looks (as beauty editors, we were partial to the latter). Keep scrolling to see our 18 favorite hair and makeup looks of the night, from Kim Kardashian's glossy, sophisticated strands to Emma Chamberlain's cool-girl makeup and beyond.
Kim Kardashian's silky, shiny hair was a stand-out for us. The business mogul and reality star turned to her long-time hairstylist, Chris Appleton, to create the look.
Beauty products used: Shark Beauty Limited-Edition Pearl Pink FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System ($300), Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer ($26), Style on Steroids Color-Safe Texture Spray ($28), and Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray ($29)
Is it just us or was Margot Robbie's hair and makeup effortless-looking and SoCal-inspired? We love her tousled, undone waves and fresh complexion.
Jodie Turner-Smith brought the glow. Seriously, we can't stop staring at that shine.
Beauty products used: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter ($49), Beautiful Skin Foundation ($49), and Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Dream Pop ($42).
We love Florence Pugh's sculpted up-do and defined eye makeup.
Oscar winner Emma Stone paired dark pink lipstick with neutral eye shadow.
Beauty products used: Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Easy Eyeshadow Palette ($60) and K.I.S.S.I.N.G Satin Shine Lipstick in 90's Pink ($35)
Iris Law embraced the frosted eye shadow trend with this icy blue look.
Celebrity Hairstylist, Sami Knight, wanted to highlight the "structural beauty" of Emma Chamberlain's dress, so he created a sleek and structured updo.
Beauty products used: Fekkai Clean Stylers Glossing Cream+ ($28), Clean Stylers Flexi-Hold Hairspray ($33), and Brilliant Gloss Multi-Tasker Perfecting Creme ($12)
Kylie Jenner's softly waved, wet-look hairstyle was so good.
Her sister, Kendall Jenner, opted for classic Hollywood glamour with the help of celebrity makeup artist Mary Philips.
Beauty products used: L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick in French Kiss ($14) and Wine Not ($14)
Lizzo's '90s skinny eyebrows and short bob are stunning.
Beauty products used: Colourpop Pretty Fresh Creamy Concealer ($9) and Ultra Glossy Lip in One Kiss ($9)
Another bob moment we loved, America Ferrera's take is simple and chic.
Nope, we're not done with bobs yet. Sydney Sweeney is another star that debuted a shorter cut at the Oscars after-party. That, along with her shimmering eye makeup created by celebrity makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, was timeless.
Beauty products used: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry ($24), Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in Gold Ashes ($38) and Eyes to Kill Mascara ($35).
Sabrina Carpenter's full, feathery bangs made us want to book a hair appointment.
Beauty products used: Mermade Hair Aircurl ($76) and Velcro Rollers Kit ($17), Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Mascara ($35) and Smooth Silk Eye Pencil ($36)
We only have two words for Camila Mendes' look: golden goddess.
Kelly Rowland makes a case for bringing back side bangs—flipped-up side bangs.
We love how Jennifer Lawrence paired her Bridgerton-esque Dior dress with chunky black eyeliner.
Hailee Steinfeld looked French-girl chic at the Oscars after-party.
We love a bold, orange-red lip, so it's no surprise Hunter Schafer made this list.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
