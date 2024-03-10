BRB—I Need a Minute to Recover After Seeing These Oscars Beauty Looks
While award season might be winding down a bit, the Oscars red carpet is set to be anything but boring. Taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this year, the 96th annual Academy Awards will celebrate some of our favorite stars including Emma Stone, America Ferrera, and Carey Mulligan. While we're always mesmerized by the fashion at award shows, we can't count out these incredible beauty looks we've spotted so far. TBH, I might need a few days to recover, take them all in, and promptly add them to my mood board. Keep scrolling and you'll see what I mean. These are the absolute best Oscars red carpet beauty looks we've seen so far.
E! Oscars red carpet host Laverne Cox kept it simple and elegant with bronzy gold eyes and soft red lips.
I'm really feeling this simple, sophisticated look from Zendaya.
Julianne Hough stunned in a rosé-hued look for the carpet this year.
I already see a theme emerging. This is the year of blush-colored lips.
Issa Rae is a girl after my own heart. She wore a deep bronze-and-gold eye look with a thick winged liner, but she also opted for a gloss on the lips instead of a traditional lipstick.
Gabrielle Union sports smoky eyes, extra voluminous lashes, and rosy cheeks.
Cynthia Erivo isn't against a matching look. Her teal liner perfectly matched her dress and nails.
Vanessa Hudgens, who debuted her baby bump on the carpet, went for a rosy mauve tone on both the lips and eyes.
The real centerpiece of Eva Longoria's look was her sweeping black Tamara Ralph gown, but her peach-toned lip shade was the perfect complement.
Peach Fuzz is Pantone's color of the year, so all the rose- and peach-toned makeup looks on the carpet made perfect sense.
Anya Taylor-Joy always stuns, but her Christian Dior dress here was a favorite. The smoky eyes and subtle pink lips complement them perfectly.
Emma Stone wore elegant and simple jewelry with her custom Louis Vuitton dress but kept her makeup simple (and on theme) with the rosy lips.
Kristen Dunst went for a classic fire-engine red lip and it pairs so well with her white Gucci gown.
Emily Blunt's makeup is a lovely shade of rose gold. Her highlight literally sparkles when the light hits it just right.
Extra-voluminous lashes and a light gloss on the lips for Ava Duvernay.
I'm obsessed with this rosy-brown shade of lipstick Florence Pugh is wearing. It's the perfect color to wear for a special occasion, but it also totally works as an everyday lip color.
Ariana Grande's Wicked-inspired look included a glossy pink lip.
A nude, no makeup-makeup look for Margot Robbie.
Shawna Hudson has worked in editorial for over six years, with experience covering entertainment, fashion, culture, celebrities, and her favorite topic of all, beauty. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in journalism and has written for other publications such as Bustle, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, Elite Daily, Mane Addicts, and more. She is currently an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear and hopes to continue feeding her (completely out-of-control) beauty obsession as long as she can. Stay up to date on her latest finds on Instagram @shawnasimonee.
