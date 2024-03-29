19 Things a French Girl Would Buy From & Other Stories' Sitewide 25% Off Sale

published

Getting that “French girl look” is so much easier because brands like & Other Stories exist. In fact, many of the pieces are even designed at the brand's French atelier—and you can tell by the array of cool-girl basics and classic pieces that have that chic Parisian look we all want. I don't know if & Other Stories is even having a sale in Paris right now, but if they are, I’d imagine fans of the brand would be thrilled to shop its spring collection—especially during its Friends & Family Sale.

Now through Monday April 1, & Other Stories is offering 25% off of almost everything on its site. (No code is needed—the discount will be taken at checkout.) Because of this and because we all love French style, I scrolled through the inventory through the lens of a chic French woman, and chose TK things (from dresses to shoes to denim) that will help you to achieve their sophisticated look. Scroll to shop the goods before the massive sale ends.

Tailored Linen Vest
& Other Stories
Tailored Linen Vest

Prepare for this to be the most-worn thing in your closet.

Glossed-Leather Shoulder Bag
& Other Stories
Glossed-Leather Shoulder Bag

Good luck finding a more perfect, more affordable spring bag.

Sleeveless Mock Neck Top
& Other Stories
Sleeveless Mock Neck Top

It's not a cliché: French women love stripes.

Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress

It's safe to say that every French girl owns a dress like this.

Knitted Cardigan
& Other Stories
Knitted Cardigan

Such a dreamy color.

Single-Breasted Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Trench Coat

Get it before it sells out.

Slingback Leather Pumps
& Other Stories
Slingback Leather Pumps

It's giving Dior.

Ribbed Tank Top
& Other Stories
Ribbed Tank Top

This color is très versatile.

Boxy Denim Jacket
& Other Stories
Boxy Denim Jacket

The only denim jacket you need is an oversized one.

Slim Cut Jeans
& Other Stories
Slim Cut Jeans

If you don't own a pair of cream-colored jeans yet, now's the time.

Ribbed Twist-Front Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Ribbed Twist-Front Midi Dress

Date night-ready.

Tailored Trousers
& Other Stories
Tailored Trousers

Just add ballet flats.

Mary Jane Pumps
& Other Stories
Mary Jane Pumps

Love a Mary Jane that provides a bit of height.

Slim Textured Top
& Other Stories
Slim Textured Top

For wearing with straight-leg jeans.

'90s Inspired Linen Wrap Skirt
& Other Stories
'90s Inspired Linen Wrap Skirt

I'm not surprised this is quickly selling out.

Leather Belt
& Other Stories
Leather Belt

This will make all of your outfits look expensive.

Buttoned Rib-Knit Cardigan
& Other Stories
Buttoned Rib-Knit Cardigan

An elegant way to show a little skin.

Ribbed Socks
& Other Stories
Ribbed Socks

Just in case you need a new pair.

Crocheted Shirt
& Other Stories
Crocheted Shirt

This would look stunning over a black bra.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

