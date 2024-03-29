19 Things a French Girl Would Buy From & Other Stories' Sitewide 25% Off Sale
Getting that “French girl look” is so much easier because brands like & Other Stories exist. In fact, many of the pieces are even designed at the brand's French atelier—and you can tell by the array of cool-girl basics and classic pieces that have that chic Parisian look we all want. I don't know if & Other Stories is even having a sale in Paris right now, but if they are, I’d imagine fans of the brand would be thrilled to shop its spring collection—especially during its Friends & Family Sale.
Now through Monday April 1, & Other Stories is offering 25% off of almost everything on its site. (No code is needed—the discount will be taken at checkout.) Because of this and because we all love French style, I scrolled through the inventory through the lens of a chic French woman, and chose TK things (from dresses to shoes to denim) that will help you to achieve their sophisticated look. Scroll to shop the goods before the massive sale ends.
Good luck finding a more perfect, more affordable spring bag.
It's safe to say that every French girl owns a dress like this.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
