6 Controversial Trends That French Women Are Oddly Into
As soon as someone says the words French-girl style, I immediately start conjuring an image of a certain aesthetic trope. A dainty floral dress, ballet flats, maybe a classic cardigan—these are just some of the usual suspects that make up the typical Parisian wardrobe that we've come to know and love. But as a dedicated fan and reporter on what French women are wearing at any given time, I can tell you that it's not all wardrobe classics 100% of the time. In fact, lately, I've noticed several controversial trends creeping into their outfit rotations, but naturally, they're pulling them off with ease.
Since our French friends rarely stray from the classics, I immediately take notice whenever they dip their toes in a more divisive or risky style like the ones I'm highlighting here. Whether it's a pair of hotly debated pedal pushers, a sheer skirt moment, or traditionally "ugly" sneakers, Parisians are surprising us by test-driving these six controversial trends, but true to form, they've managed to make each one feel effortless, cool, and downright easy to wear.
Pedal Pushers
Love them or hate them, ultra-cropped pants are here and happening. At fashion month, we spotted an abundance of outfits with pedal pushers both on and off the runways, and it appears that French women are into the 2000s look as well. Their take naturally involves classics like button-downs and ballet flats.
Elevated Hoodies
Hoodies have made a surprising cameo on the runways in recent seasons, and French women are taking a cue from the chic styling moments at Miu Miu and the like by elevating their simple hoodies via sharp tailoring. According to them, there's a case to be made for wearing a casual hoodie with an otherwise polished ensemble.
Hot Pants
Hot pants and micro shorts are one trend that keeps rearing its head every now and again. They're notoriously tricky to wear, but designer Anne-Laure Mais seems to have cracked the code by layering them over tights and a pair of Mary Jane flats.
Sheer
The sheer trend is one that just refuses to quit, so it was only a matter of time until it infiltrated the streets of Paris. Now, French women are testing out sheer skirts, and it makes sense that their takes on the trend would be oddly approachable.
Oversize Bags
Extra-large bags have been popping up more and more, but the super-oversize look isn't for everyone. They offer practicality and a sense of casual, lived-in ease, two things that are at the top of French women's priority list when getting dressed.
Gorpcore Sneakers
One word that always comes to mind with Parisian style is polished, so color me surprised to see Parisians embracing sporty hiking-inspired sneakers like the popular Salomon XT-6 pairs. Of course, they've managed to make them look downright classic, pairing them with items like straight-leg jeans and robe coats.
