Amal Clooney Wore Controversial Boots to the Airport That'd Make TSA Squirm

When deciding what to wear to the airport, I always have two questions in mind. First: Is it easy to wear through the security check? Second: Is it easy to use the restroom in? Things like complicated footwear, jumpsuits, and too-tight skinny pants are some of the biggest offenders that don't pass the test, but Amal Clooney is out here throwing caution to the wind and making me deeply reconsider.

Photographed at JFK Airport, Clooney wore formfitting, over-the-knee leather boots while traveling, and I simply can't imagine how cumbersome they'd be for TSA purposes. Plus, the stiletto heels aren't exactly built for schlepping around the terminal. That said, she certainly looks as chic as ever, so can you blame her for wanting to photograph well? Scroll down to see her controversial airport shoes, and shop for more TSA-friendly boots.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Amal Clooney: Stella McCartney Asymmetric Ribbed Organic Cotton Turtleneck Dress ($1195) and Frayme Small Shoulder Bag ($1695)

Shop Her Exact Pieces

Stella Mccartney Asymmetric Ribbed Organic Cotton Turtleneck Dress $1195 SHOP NOW

Stella McCartney Frayme Small Shoulder Bag $1695 SHOP NOW

Shop Flat Ankle Boots for Traveling

Sam Edelman Nina Boots $150 SHOP NOW

Zara Low Heeled Ankle Boots With Buckles $149 SHOP NOW

Proenza Schouler Lug Sole Zip Boots $995 SHOP NOW

Hunter Boots Refined Chelsea Stitch Detail Wellington $215 SHOP NOW

Reformation Katerina Lug Sole Chelsea Boots $298 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots $229 SHOP NOW

Dr. Martens Vegan 2976 Quad Chelsea Boots $200 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots $179 SHOP NOW

Dr. Martens Leonore Sherpa Chelsea Boots $180 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Chunky Sole Leather Chelsea Boots $229 SHOP NOW

Next: The Easy 2-Piece Outfit I Wear Every September and October

This post was previously published and has since been updated.