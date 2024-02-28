Amal Clooney Wore Controversial Boots to the Airport That'd Make TSA Squirm

Erin Fitzpatrick
By Erin Fitzpatrick
published

When deciding what to wear to the airport, I always have two questions in mind. First: Is it easy to wear through the security check? Second: Is it easy to use the restroom in? Things like complicated footwear, jumpsuits, and too-tight skinny pants are some of the biggest offenders that don't pass the test, but Amal Clooney is out here throwing caution to the wind and making me deeply reconsider.

Photographed at JFK Airport, Clooney wore formfitting, over-the-knee leather boots while traveling, and I simply can't imagine how cumbersome they'd be for TSA purposes. Plus, the stiletto heels aren't exactly built for schlepping around the terminal. That said, she certainly looks as chic as ever, so can you blame her for wanting to photograph well? Scroll down to see her controversial airport shoes, and shop for more TSA-friendly boots. 

amal-clooney-airport-boots-302717-1664320601989-main

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Amal Clooney: Stella McCartney Asymmetric Ribbed Organic Cotton Turtleneck Dress ($1195) and Frayme Small Shoulder Bag ($1695)

Shop Her Exact Pieces

Stella Mccartney + Asymmetric Ribbed Organic Cotton Turtleneck Dress
Stella Mccartney
Asymmetric Ribbed Organic Cotton Turtleneck Dress

Stella McCartney + Frayme Small Shoulder Bag
Stella McCartney
Frayme Small Shoulder Bag

Shop Flat Ankle Boots for Traveling

Sam Edelman + Nina Boots
Sam Edelman
Nina Boots

Zara + Low Heeled Ankle Boots With Buckles
Zara
Low Heeled Ankle Boots With Buckles

Proenza Schouler + Lug Sole Zip Boots
Proenza Schouler
Lug Sole Zip Boots

Hunter Boots + Refined Chelsea Stitch Detail Wellington
Hunter Boots
Refined Chelsea Stitch Detail Wellington

Reformation + Katerina Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Reformation
Katerina Lug Sole Chelsea Boots

& Other Stories + Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots

Dr. Martens + Vegan 2976 Quad Chelsea Boots
Dr. Martens
Vegan 2976 Quad Chelsea Boots

H&M + Chelsea Boots
H&M
Chelsea Boots

& Other Stories + Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots

Dr. Martens + Leonore Sherpa Chelsea Boots
Dr. Martens
Leonore Sherpa Chelsea Boots

& Other Stories + Chunky Sole Leather Chelsea Boots
& Other Stories
Chunky Sole Leather Chelsea Boots

Next: The Easy 2-Piece Outfit I Wear Every September and October

This post was previously published and has since been updated.

Explore More:
Muses Style Tips Amal Clooney
Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Senior News Editor

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Other versions of this page are available with specific content for the following regions: