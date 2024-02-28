Amal Clooney Wore Controversial Boots to the Airport That'd Make TSA Squirm
When deciding what to wear to the airport, I always have two questions in mind. First: Is it easy to wear through the security check? Second: Is it easy to use the restroom in? Things like complicated footwear, jumpsuits, and too-tight skinny pants are some of the biggest offenders that don't pass the test, but Amal Clooney is out here throwing caution to the wind and making me deeply reconsider.
Photographed at JFK Airport, Clooney wore formfitting, over-the-knee leather boots while traveling, and I simply can't imagine how cumbersome they'd be for TSA purposes. Plus, the stiletto heels aren't exactly built for schlepping around the terminal. That said, she certainly looks as chic as ever, so can you blame her for wanting to photograph well? Scroll down to see her controversial airport shoes, and shop for more TSA-friendly boots.
On Amal Clooney: Stella McCartney Asymmetric Ribbed Organic Cotton Turtleneck Dress ($1195) and Frayme Small Shoulder Bag ($1695)
Shop Her Exact Pieces
Shop Flat Ankle Boots for Traveling
Next: The Easy 2-Piece Outfit I Wear Every September and October
This post was previously published and has since been updated.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.
-
6 Stylish Influencers Shared Their Ultimate Spring Wish Lists With Me
Exclusively for you.
By Bébhinn Campbell
-
I Haven't Shopped at J.Crew in Months—These Elegant Picks Are Now in My Cart
Run.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
I Spent 7 Hours Digging Through Saks—39 Items I Discovered That I Now Need
The perfect pastime.
By Aemilia Madden
-
I'm a Fitness-Loving Fashion Editor, These Are My 5 Go-To Leggings
Every brand, tried and tested
By Rebecca Rhys-Evans
-
I'm a Plus-Size Fashion Editor—These 28 Styles Are on My Spring Wish List
I want all of these ASAP.
By Chichi Offor
-
5 Issues Everyone Has With Skinny Jeans and How to Fix Them
Read this before your next shopping trip.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
The 10 Best White Tank Tops of All Time, According to Me
Here's how to wear it.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
It's My Job to Find Amazing Shopping Picks—These 9 New Buys Are Too Good to Miss
A fashion editor's favourites.
By Remy Farrell