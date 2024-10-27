4 Engagement Ring Trends That'll Never Go Out of Style, According to a Jewellery Designer
To say I'm enamoured with engagement rings is an understatement. Every year I love scoping out the engagement ring trends that are spotted dotted on celebrity fingers and wallpapered onto Pinterest boards. What I adore most is how much design, thought and personality can go into such a small accessory. Jewellers have a magic touch, gently curating serious beauty and creativity on a near-microscopic scale. Prior to my own engagement, I had bookmarked exactly the style I wanted and neatly compiled the same ring at different angles onto a Pinterest board for my then-boyfriend.
Over the top? Perhaps, but this ring is an investment piece in the truest sense of the word. It's the one you hope to be wearing the longest, so of course cutting through the noise and finding one you won't be sick of after a few months is important. Regardless of engagement ring trends, the perfect choice is different for everyone. However, there are a few considerations that will help you choose a style that will remain timeless for decades.
For a little more in-depth advice, I looked to Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of The Clear Cut. She also happens to be a GIA Graduate Gemologist and fourth-generation jeweller. And—unsurprisingly—she had some extremely valuable tips for selecting a look that you'll adore well into the future and which silhouettes have stood the test of time.
First Things First, What Should I Consider When Buying an Engagement Ring?
Landau first recommends keeping the future ring wearer's personal tastes and lifestyle in mind. "Pay attention to the jewellery they already wear and look for clues in their preferences for metal, stone shape and overall style," Landau advises. For example, if your partner rarely ever wears bolder or bigger jewellery, a large ring might not be best. Or if they constantly wear gold pieces, silver might not be an ideal choice.
Then, Landau suggests to work on finding a timeless style that's balanced with what they love. A classic shape by no means has to be boring. Below, you'll learn from Landau about some of the most timeless engagement ring trends and see a few shoppable choices that fit the criteria for a wide range of tastes.
4 Timeless Engagement Ring Trends, Listed
See the 4 Engagement Ring Styles That Will Remain Timeless, According to an Expert:
1. Round Solitaire
There's a reason these rings with circular gems have remained relevant. "Round brilliant diamonds are the most traditional and never go out of style," notes Landau, adding that they "have a lasting appeal that doesn’t rely on trends" at all. Whilst the silhouette is extremely popular, there are many variations to choose from. You can add a hidden halo, opt for a different diamond colour or add a stackable band to make it unique.
Shop the Look:
The bezel style makes this classic cut feel modern.
A band that subtly stands out from the rest.
2. Three Stones
Another option that Landau recommends is a classic three-stone setting. Similar to a round brilliant cut, it "will highlight the beauty of these timeless diamond shapes for years to come." The most popular tend to be one larger round stone with two framing it on either side, but you can mix up the gem sizes and shapes depending on the person who will be wearing the ring and what look they gravitate towards.
Shop the Look:
Perfect for a partner who loves a statement—but one that won't feel dated over the years.
Emerald cuts have been trendy as of late, and this ring combines this shape into a classic configuration.
3. Antique Styles
Perhaps you're interested in an engagement ring that is classic but still has the visual appeal of a trendier cut. Landau has suggestions for that, too. "If you are looking for something unique and truly timeless opt for an antique cut diamond like old Europeans or old mine cuts," she says. "Each antique diamond is hand cut and unique yet stands the test of time as they have been around for hundreds of years." It's a proven look that nearly always manages to stay "relevant and stylish for years to come."
Shop the Look:
An ultra glittery option but one that looks delicate on the finger.
The way this diamond sits on the curved band is breathtaking.
4. Oval & Emerald Cuts
Outside of round brilliant and antique cuts, you can rely on other slightly elongated versions of traditional shapes for a ring that will stay in fashion. These include oval and emerald cuts. Landau says that although they are slightly fancier, they're still renowned as classics. It depends on what your partner loves, but it's sometimes safer to select simpler styles that they can then dress up with stacking bands that frame the gem or nest in around it. This gives the ring a completely different look, but it's still a timeless selection at its core.
Shop More Engagement Ring Styles We Love:
This subtle blue ring has converted me into a serious fan of colourful engagement gems.
Pear shape is a cool, tapered take on a classic oval.
The crème de la crème of classic engagement rings.
Switching up the orientation of the diamond can make the ring feel fresh and modern.
A glorious mix of the oval cut and three-stone look.