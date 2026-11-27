I have to admit, although I’m a beauty editor, I tend to stick to the same makeup trends year-round. My biggest transformation this year was switching from my usual glowy foundation to a soft matte base and, while I’d say the effect was subtle, there was something invigorating about embracing a new look.
In light of this, to close the year, I’ve made it my mission to challenge myself and introduce a few new makeup trends to my rotation. I turned to an expert, Naana Adu Serwaah, makeup artist and founder of Muse by Naana, for her predictions on which makeup trends beauty insiders will be wearing this season (and consequently, which ones I should be recreating). Coincidentally, velvet skin was already on her radar alongside pretty berry tones and, of course, a few party season makeup trends, too.
Keep scrolling to see the six makeup trends she predicts will be everywhere this winter, and why not set yourself the challenge of stepping out of your beauty comfort zone too?
6 Winter Makeup Trends to Try in 2026
1. Winter Flush
When it comes to blusher, Adu Serwaah told me there’s only one way to go. “Berry and plum blushes will be everywhere, giving that just-came-in-from-the-cold glow. On deeper skin tones, rich berries and wine shades look absolutely stunning." To recreate the look, Adu Serwaah tells me cream blush works best. “Tap it high on the cheeks and lightly across the nose," she says.
Get the Look:
Rhode
Pocket Blush
YSL BEAUTY
Make Me Blush Cream
Maybelline
Cheek & Lip Mousse Twilight Berry
2. Velvet Skin
“This winter, it's all about skin that looks like skin, with a soft, velvety finish instead of heavy matte or high shine,” Adu Serwaah says. “Prep with a rich moisturiser, then press a light foundation or skin tint into the skin with your fingers or a damp sponge.” And her top tip for a flawless finish? “Only conceal where you really need it."
Get the Look:
Nars
Soft Matte Complete Foundation
Danessa Myricks
Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm
CHANEL
Velvet Blurring Foundation
3. Frosted Eyes
Party season is calling, and Adu Serwaah is predicting an eye makeup trend that perfectly fits the festive mood. “Icy, metallic lids in silver, champagne and copper are perfect for the party season, and they catch the light beautifully in photos,” she says. “For an easy version at home, press a shimmer shadow, like Victoria Beckham’s Lid Lustre, onto the centre of the lid with your fingertip. It gives instant glamour in seconds.”
Get the Look:
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Lid Lustre in Mirror
Lisa Eldridge
Liquid Lurex Eyeshadow in Anjelica
MAC Cosmetics
Dazzleshadow Liquid Eyeshadow
4. Burgundy Lashes
"Coloured mascara is having a moment, and burgundy is the most wearable shade," says Adu Serwaah. "It's subtle in daylight but makes eyes look brighter and warmer, especially brown eyes. Just swap your usual black mascara for a burgundy or plum one, or apply it over the top of black for a softer effect."
Get the Look:
Maybelline
Burgundy Haze Sky High Mascara
Clinique
Black Honey Mascara
Kiko
Plum Maxi Mod Colour Mascara
5. Blurred Bordeaux Lips
“Deep wine and Bordeaux lips are a winter classic,” Adu Serwaah explains, “but this year they're softer and diffused rather than sharp. For a soft-focused finish, dab the lipstick on with your finger and blur the edges for a 'just-bitten' stain that's much easier to wear day to night."
Get the Look:
Summer Fridays
Flushed Lip Stain Plum
REFY
Lip Blush in Canyon
Glow Recipe
Lip Blur Balm in Say It Anyway
6. Toffee Tones
If dark red lips aren’t for you, Adu Serwaah recommends switching to a toffee or chocolate brown shade instead. “Warm caramel and chocolate lips are back, and they're flattering on every skin tone,” she told me. “Line with a brown lip liner slightly deeper than your natural lip colour, then top with a creamy toffee or a touch of brown lip gloss (like Fenty’s Hot Chocolit) for a modern take on the '90s look.”
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.